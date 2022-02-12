In my opinion yes, not so in others! My girlfriend and I are going to mordor to watch Red Hot Chilli Peppers in June. I'm also taking my Ma to see Elton John at Anfield as a Birthday Present. Got a few smaller ones doubted about more locally too, Frank Turner at Arts Club next week.



Have you ever seen a big band when they were new or unknown, become a big fan then seen them on a big headline tour? What was the discrepancy in ticket price? I saw Biffy Clyro when I was 14 at The Sugarmill in Stoke, paid £4 on the door to get in, must have been 2007 or so? Was after Infinity Land but before The Puzzle gave them a bigger breakout success. Paid £60 to see them in Glasgow just pre pandemic and am mulling over travelling to Munich to see them this year.



Oasis at the Tivoli in Buckley - Free As it was a regular place of mine for a night out and I never had a ticket but the door staff let us in anyway. It was a Wednesday night, which was Indie disco night and we went every Wednesday. Im not, not going cos you need a ticket cos theres some band on.the gig was the week Definitely Maybe was released.Seen them after numerous times but Maine Road was probably the biggest