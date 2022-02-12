« previous next »
Ask the next person a question

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm
In my opinion yes, not so in others! My girlfriend and I are going to mordor to watch Red Hot Chilli Peppers in June. I'm also taking my Ma to see Elton John at Anfield as a Birthday Present. Got a few smaller ones doubted about more locally too, Frank Turner at Arts Club next week.

Have you ever seen a big band when they were new or unknown, become a big fan then seen them on a big headline tour? What was the discrepancy in ticket price? I saw Biffy Clyro when I was 14 at The Sugarmill in Stoke, paid £4 on the door to get in, must have been 2007 or so? Was after Infinity Land but before The Puzzle gave them a bigger breakout success. Paid £60 to see them in Glasgow just pre pandemic and am mulling over travelling to Munich to see them this year.


 Oasis at the Tivoli in Buckley - Free As it was a regular place of mine for a night out and I never had a ticket but the door staff let us in anyway.  It was a Wednesday night, which was Indie disco night and we went every Wednesday. Im not, not going cos you need a ticket cos theres some band on.

the gig was the week Definitely Maybe was released. 

Seen them after numerous times but Maine Road was probably the biggest
CraigDS

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 06:02:43 pm
Jookie on Yesterday at 05:03:27 pm
When having beans on toast do you add anything else on top? Cheese? Brown sauce? Branston Pickle?

Cheese (grated mature cheddar), but it needs to go under the beans not on top.

Is there something you make/eat which most would consider a bit weird?
rob1966

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 07:02:28 pm
CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:02:43 pm
Cheese (grated mature cheddar), but it needs to go under the beans not on top.

Is there something you make/eat which most would consider a bit weird?

I used to get a massive barm with lettuce and mayonnaise and then slap a steak pie on it. I also used to toast one of those barms and put chicken curry on it.

What's the most amount of money you have won on the National.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 07:29:19 pm
rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:02:28 pm
I used to get a massive barm with lettuce and mayonnaise and then slap a steak pie on it. I also used to toast one of those barms and put chicken curry on it.

What's the most amount of money you have won on the National.

150 quid on West Tip in 1986  so with todays inflation, about 50k

Speaking of 1986, would you give up the FA Cup to see Everton relegated?
Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 07:32:13 pm
Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:29:19 pm
150 quid on West Tip in 1986  so with todays inflation, about 50k

Speaking of 1986, would you give up the FA Cup to see Everton relegated?
Wouldn't give up anything to see them relegated. Strongly believe that it will happen anyway.

What will become of the Seaforth sandpit if this massive turd does get flushed?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 09:37:43 pm
It will stay there, disused and be a constant symbol of the clubs downfall and the greedy horrible fatso who used to be our Mayor.

Whats the biggest cultural shock youve had when going to a different area in the UK?
Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 09:54:18 pm
Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:37:43 pm
It will stay there, disused and be a constant symbol of the clubs downfall and the greedy horrible fatso who used to be our Mayor.

Whats the biggest cultural shock youve had when going to a different area in the UK?
It's quite common now sadly Nationwide, but seeing beggars on the streets in London, years ago.

Would you be up to anyone living North of the Watford gap, joining up with Scotland and forming an Independent Government?

Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm
Some years ago I wouldnt have said so but a GOT-style independent North sounds better with each passing Tory action.

What well-visited holiday or tourist destination that youve never been to have you absolutely no interest in ever going to?
bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 10:31:55 pm
Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm
Some years ago I wouldnt have said so but a GOT-style independent North sounds better with each passing Tory action.

What well-visited holiday or tourist destination that youve never been to have you absolutely no interest in ever going to?

Disneyworld. God, I couldn't imagine anything more ghastly.

What's your favourite UK transport network outside London? (i.e. Merseyrail, Sheffield Supertram, Manchester Metrolink, Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge etc...)
CraigDS

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 10:34:15 pm
bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:31:55 pm
Disneyworld. God, I couldn't imagine anything more ghastly.

What's your favourite UK transport network outside London? (i.e. Merseyrail, Sheffield Supertram, Manchester Metrolink, Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge etc...)

Moved a little outside Manchester last Sept and Im right on a Met stop - its great. I can get a return into the city centre for a bit over £4 and there are free buses in the centre once there if there isnt a net stop close to where I want.

Fav movie genre?
I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 04:56:27 am
Probably action/comedy, like Rush Hour.

How do you think the next general election will go, do the thick c*nts and rich c*nts still vote in Tory? Or have all the scandals changed their minds?

red_Mark1980

Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 06:40:06 am
I've been a good boy. on Today at 04:56:27 am
Probably action/comedy, like Rush Hour.

How do you think the next general election will go, do the thick c*nts and rich c*nts still vote in Tory? Or have all the scandals changed their minds?


Labour to win back some seats but still a Conservative majority. Lots of people simply don't care I'm afraid to say.

What's the worst nights sleep you've had (through no fault of your own).
We are staying in Brighton on a main road and it's that bad in the early hours my girlfriend is considering jibbing the marathon off to come home early
