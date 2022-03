No, I only do things I love (apart from the massively obvious such as cleaning etc.)



What are you doing to make the world a better place and don't say kids.



It’s not much but I abhor litter and I love walking - my girlfriend and I go on 5 mile+ walks 3 times a week and take bin bags with us. Nuts how much litter there is just out in fairly remote countryside. We filled four bags once on a Sunday after the first hot day of the year. Sometimes we don’t take bags as there’s been walks that have just become about litter picking, but I’d like to think it helps. I also donate to St Joseph’s hospice that’s was brilliant when I had a family member in there.Have you bothered watching any international football over the break?