The way my dog acts every time he sees me, even if its only been 5 minutes, like its been a lifetime apart. That or a perfectly made cup of tea on a crisp dry morning.



If you could go back to any moment in your life which would it be and why?



Difficult one. Ive had some great moments, maybe not as many as Id like. One that jumps to mind was a cup final I played in for my Primary School when I was a young lad, 10 years old. It had been a tipsy turvy 3-3 between us and the other best school in our area, it went to penalties and all my team and the other team were breaking down in tears bless them. I was taker number 5 and hit a strong but poorly controlled penalty high and down the middle, beating the keeper who dived to his left. Some weird euphoria seemed to collectively take over everyone there, our team and all the parents and school staff because as I was running back to them, arms in the air, all the parents grabbed me and started throwing me up in the air like wed won the Champions League and everyone just seemed really proud. The team were going mad. Ive played in the FA Cup and FA Vase, won the league at the 9th tier of the game as an adult but that I think is still my favourite memory and best feeling on a football pitch. I was playing with my mates, young, innocent and it was that time in your life where football was everything.Whats your TV guilty pleasure?