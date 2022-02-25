Kronenbourg 1664
Do you have a soft spot for any other football team, home or abroard?
Droylsden was where I grew up, but they withdrew from the Northern Prem D1 during covid, hope they can get back involved next season. They managed to get to the Conference in 2008 but then had to start paying their taxes so went down a few divisions quite quickly.
Lived in SW London for a while so my side down there was Hampton & Richmond Borough (the Beavers) - saw Jamal Lowe playing at that level about 5 years ago and you could see he was very good.
Lived in Hamburg for a year for uni so follow HSV. St Pauli are try-hard cool.
One of my best mates is Huddersfield through and through so have been to Wembley and around the country with their away end.
Question: what's your favourite and least favourite station on Merseyrail?