Ask the next person a question

Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Reply #11200 on: February 25, 2022, 09:37:32 pm
« Reply #11200 on: February 25, 2022, 09:37:32 pm »
I cant see how they could afford to build it if they get relegated.

Whos the greatest singer songwriter to come out of The Wirral?
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Reply #11201 on: February 25, 2022, 10:16:54 pm
« Reply #11201 on: February 25, 2022, 10:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 25, 2022, 09:37:32 pm


Whos the greatest singer songwriter to come out of The Wirral?
Charlie Landsborough.

Beatles or the Stones?



Drinks Sangria

Reply #11202 on: February 26, 2022, 08:27:05 am
« Reply #11202 on: February 26, 2022, 08:27:05 am »
Beatles for their contributions to Music and their overall place in the cultural zeitgeist, but I personally prefer The Rolling Stones actual music. Sacrilege for a lad from Liverpool to say, I know.

Whats the greatest small pleasure in life?

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Reply #11203 on: February 26, 2022, 08:32:33 am
« Reply #11203 on: February 26, 2022, 08:32:33 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 26, 2022, 08:27:05 am
Beatles for their contributions to Music and their overall place in the cultural zeitgeist, but I personally prefer The Rolling Stones actual music. Sacrilege for a lad from Liverpool to say, I know.

Whats the greatest small pleasure in life?

The way my dog acts every time he sees me, even if its only been 5 minutes, like its been a lifetime apart. That or a perfectly made cup of tea on a crisp dry morning.

If you could go back to any moment in your life which would it be and why?
Drinks Sangria

Reply #11204 on: February 26, 2022, 08:54:22 am
« Reply #11204 on: February 26, 2022, 08:54:22 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 26, 2022, 08:32:33 am
The way my dog acts every time he sees me, even if its only been 5 minutes, like its been a lifetime apart. That or a perfectly made cup of tea on a crisp dry morning.

If you could go back to any moment in your life which would it be and why?
Difficult one. Ive had some great moments, maybe not as many as Id like. One that jumps to mind was a cup final I played in for my Primary School when I was a young lad, 10 years old. It had been a tipsy turvy 3-3 between us and the other best school in our area, it went to penalties and all my team and the other team were breaking down in tears bless them. I was taker number 5 and hit a strong but poorly controlled penalty high and down the middle, beating the keeper who dived to his left. Some weird euphoria seemed to collectively take over everyone there, our team and all the parents and school staff because as I was running back to them, arms in the air, all the parents grabbed me and started throwing me up in the air like wed won the Champions League and everyone just seemed really proud. The team were going mad. Ive played in the FA Cup and FA Vase, won the league at the 9th tier of the game as an adult but that I think is still my favourite memory and best feeling on a football pitch. I was playing with my mates, young, innocent and it was that time in your life where football was everything.

Whats your TV guilty pleasure?
I've been a good boy.

Reply #11205 on: February 26, 2022, 09:49:11 am
« Reply #11205 on: February 26, 2022, 09:49:11 am »
Benidorm. Strangely addictive!

You've just won your dream car, but there's a 3% chance that the brakes might fail at any time. Are you taking it?
Drinks Sangria

Reply #11206 on: February 26, 2022, 12:26:44 pm
« Reply #11206 on: February 26, 2022, 12:26:44 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on February 26, 2022, 09:49:11 am
Benidorm. Strangely addictive!

You've just won your dream car, but there's a 3% chance that the brakes might fail at any time. Are you taking it?
Absolutely not. If were assuming a 3% chance at any time whatsoever that Im looking to apply the breaks, I reckon Id be in an accident inside a week. No point having your dream car for a few days and then being robbed of it or worse, your health and life.

Whos the most underrated player in the Liverpool team at the moment? Can give multiple answers in terms of by the wider football watching world and by our own fans.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Reply #11207 on: February 26, 2022, 01:20:18 pm
« Reply #11207 on: February 26, 2022, 01:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 26, 2022, 12:26:44 pm
Absolutely not. If were assuming a 3% chance at any time whatsoever that Im looking to apply the breaks, I reckon Id be in an accident inside a week. No point having your dream car for a few days and then being robbed of it or worse, your health and life.

Whos the most underrated player in the Liverpool team at the moment? Can give multiple answers in terms of by the wider football watching world and by our own fans.

Henderson,  the abuse he gets on twitter by Liverpool "fans" is incredible, hes also vastly underrated by opposing fans too

Will owning Chelsea get Abramovic off the hook from Sanctions?
Drinks Sangria

Reply #11208 on: February 26, 2022, 01:28:14 pm
« Reply #11208 on: February 26, 2022, 01:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 26, 2022, 01:20:18 pm
Henderson,  the abuse he gets on twitter by Liverpool "fans" is incredible, hes also vastly underrated by opposing fans too

Will owning Chelsea get Abramovic off the hook from Sanctions?
I think hell feel the impact of sanctions in a fairly minor way that will be an inconvenience to him and nothing more. Chelsea wont be operationally affected for some time, if it all.

You have the power to close down one of the following teams. They play no further fixtures and have no ability to extend their history. Who are you shutting the doors of for good: Newcastle Utd, PSG, Man City, Man Utd?
CraigDS

Reply #11209 on: February 26, 2022, 01:32:26 pm
« Reply #11209 on: February 26, 2022, 01:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 26, 2022, 01:28:14 pm
I think hell feel the impact of sanctions in a fairly minor way that will be an inconvenience to him and nothing more. Chelsea wont be operationally affected for some time, if it all.

You have the power to close down one of the following teams. They play no further fixtures and have no ability to extend their history. Who are you shutting the doors of for good: Newcastle Utd, PSG, Man City, Man Utd?

City. Easy one for me that. Chelsea changes things slightly with their spending, but City took it beyond all recognition and then went above and beyond to hide it.

If you could take football back in time to an "era", but it includes everything from the standard of stadiums / fans, the quality of football, the spending, the cost, the TV coverage, etc, when would it be?
Kenny's Jacket

Reply #11210 on: February 26, 2022, 01:40:12 pm
« Reply #11210 on: February 26, 2022, 01:40:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 26, 2022, 01:32:26 pm
City. Easy one for me that. Chelsea changes things slightly with their spending, but City took it beyond all recognition and then went above and beyond to hide it.

If you could take football back in time to an "era", but it includes everything from the standard of stadiums / fans, the quality of football, the spending, the cost, the TV coverage, etc, when would it be?

rob1966

Reply #11211 on: February 26, 2022, 02:22:08 pm
« Reply #11211 on: February 26, 2022, 02:22:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 26, 2022, 01:32:26 pm
City. Easy one for me that. Chelsea changes things slightly with their spending, but City took it beyond all recognition and then went above and beyond to hide it.

If you could take football back in time to an "era", but it includes everything from the standard of stadiums / fans, the quality of football, the spending, the cost, the TV coverage, etc, when would it be?

The best time for me going the match was the 70's/80's. Most I paid to get in Kop, until I was 18 was £1.50, the Reds were winning everything and social media didn't exist, so there wasn't the venom and shite directed at players. The downside was the hooligans and I'd not like to go back to that, so probably the 60's.

When you go out for a bevvy, do you go out to socialise or to get pissed?
Terry de Niro

Reply #11212 on: February 26, 2022, 02:24:21 pm
« Reply #11212 on: February 26, 2022, 02:24:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 26, 2022, 02:22:08 pm


When you go out for a bevvy, do you go out to socialise or to get pissed?
Bit of both.

What was your favourite sweet/confectionary from the past that they don't do anymore?
Drinks Sangria

Reply #11213 on: March 3, 2022, 10:35:23 am
« Reply #11213 on: March 3, 2022, 10:35:23 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 26, 2022, 02:24:21 pm
Bit of both.

What was your favourite sweet/confectionary from the past that they don't do anymore?
I think I asked this a page or two back! Toffo's were always a favourite, they halted production and I think might have briefly become available again but weren't the same. Mars Delights I think they were called were cracking too.

What was your favourite film as a child?
CraigDS

Reply #11214 on: March 3, 2022, 10:45:37 am
« Reply #11214 on: March 3, 2022, 10:45:37 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  3, 2022, 10:35:23 am
I think I asked this a page or two back! Toffo's were always a favourite, they halted production and I think might have briefly become available again but weren't the same. Mars Delights I think they were called were cracking too.

What was your favourite film as a child?

Probably Home Alone or Wayne's World.

What's your favourite movie of all time?
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Reply #11215 on: March 3, 2022, 10:48:39 am
« Reply #11215 on: March 3, 2022, 10:48:39 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  3, 2022, 10:45:37 am
Probably Home Alone or Wayne's World.

What's your favourite movie of all time?

Apocalypse Now

What are your 3 favourite Liverpool games of all time?
spen71

Reply #11216 on: March 3, 2022, 11:18:15 am
« Reply #11216 on: March 3, 2022, 11:18:15 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March  3, 2022, 10:48:39 am
Apocalypse Now

What are your 3 favourite Liverpool games of all time?

9-0 palace  September 1989
3-3 Milan May 2005
5-0 Forest April 1988

The one song that brings tears to your eyes?
Sheer Magnetism

Reply #11217 on: March 3, 2022, 11:25:29 am
« Reply #11217 on: March 3, 2022, 11:25:29 am »
Alphaville - Forever Young. Most of the best nuclear apocalypse songs are harrowing as fuck - Final Day by Young Marble Giants is up there too.

How many years do you think it'll be before foxes become domesticated?
Drinks Sangria

Reply #11218 on: March 3, 2022, 11:25:52 am
« Reply #11218 on: March 3, 2022, 11:25:52 am »
Quote from: spen71 on March  3, 2022, 11:18:15 am
9-0 palace  September 1989
3-3 Milan May 2005
5-0 Forest April 1988

The one song that brings tears to your eyes?
I'm not a crier with TV, movies or Music but that doesn't mean they can't stir deep emotion in me. The Cure's Plainsong always makes me feel so many conflicting emotions that it's a big one for me.

What's the biggest 'luxury' that you spend on regularly? Mine's probably Game Pass for xbox or more likely that we go on 3-4 City breaks and holidays a year in normal circumstances.
bradders1011

Reply #11219 on: March 3, 2022, 09:25:57 pm
« Reply #11219 on: March 3, 2022, 09:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  3, 2022, 11:25:52 am
I'm not a crier with TV, movies or Music but that doesn't mean they can't stir deep emotion in me. The Cure's Plainsong always makes me feel so many conflicting emotions that it's a big one for me.

What's the biggest 'luxury' that you spend on regularly? Mine's probably Game Pass for xbox or more likely that we go on 3-4 City breaks and holidays a year in normal circumstances.

Probably the football. If not that, then a £50 a month craft beer box from Beermoth in Manchester.

What's your favourite show on Dave?
Drinks Sangria

Reply #11220 on: March 4, 2022, 08:57:12 am
« Reply #11220 on: March 4, 2022, 08:57:12 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  3, 2022, 09:25:57 pm
Probably the football. If not that, then a £50 a month craft beer box from Beermoth in Manchester.

What's your favourite show on Dave?
Sorry for the shit answer but I don't watch Dave and only know they do a lot of Top Gear repeats.

What level of spicy can you handle with food?
red_Mark1980

Reply #11221 on: March 4, 2022, 11:55:43 am
« Reply #11221 on: March 4, 2022, 11:55:43 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  4, 2022, 08:57:12 am
Sorry for the shit answer but I don't watch Dave and only know they do a lot of Top Gear repeats.

What level of spicy can you handle with food?

I can handle spice, but I actually don't like it when it gets to the point where all you can taste is the spice. Mowgli is great for that in that Nisha has spice in the food, but it's not at the point where you can't taste the actual food.

If you had to choose between alcohol or dairy for the rest of your life. What are you picking and why?
El Lobo

Reply #11222 on: March 4, 2022, 12:07:27 pm
« Reply #11222 on: March 4, 2022, 12:07:27 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  4, 2022, 11:55:43 am
I can handle spice, but I actually don't like it when it gets to the point where all you can taste is the spice. Mowgli is great for that in that Nisha has spice in the food, but it's not at the point where you can't taste the actual food.

If you had to choose between alcohol or dairy for the rest of your life. What are you picking and why?

As in keeping? Definitely dairy. Do like a beer or a nice rum and coke, but nothings coming close to cheese in its importance.

Whats the biggest DIY project you've undertaken and completed yourself?
Terry de Niro

Reply #11223 on: March 4, 2022, 06:59:43 pm
« Reply #11223 on: March 4, 2022, 06:59:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  4, 2022, 12:07:27 pm


Whats the biggest DIY project you've undertaken and completed yourself?
Built a wooden shed in my back garden and made it into a studio during the first lockdown.

What will become of Everton's sandpit?
rob1966

Reply #11224 on: March 4, 2022, 07:26:01 pm
« Reply #11224 on: March 4, 2022, 07:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  4, 2022, 06:59:43 pm
Built a wooden shed in my back garden and made it into a studio during the first lockdown.

What will become of Everton's sandpit?

Apartments.

If you could have any animal in the world as a pet, what do you choose and why?
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Reply #11225 on: March 4, 2022, 07:31:19 pm
« Reply #11225 on: March 4, 2022, 07:31:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  4, 2022, 07:26:01 pm
Apartments.

If you could have any animal in the world as a pet, what do you choose and why?

One of these, the coolest creature on the planet

Noted for their slowness of movement, they spend most of their lives hanging upside down in the trees of the tropical rainforests of South America and Central America

If there's a such thing as a spirit animal then this is mine



If you could go back in time and see one band or musician who would it be?
Terry de Niro

Reply #11226 on: March 4, 2022, 07:55:39 pm
« Reply #11226 on: March 4, 2022, 07:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March  4, 2022, 07:31:19 pm
If you could go back in time and see one band or musician who would it be?
The Beatles

Who is/was the best rock guitarist ever?
I've been a good boy.

Reply #11227 on: March 10, 2022, 01:36:03 pm
« Reply #11227 on: March 10, 2022, 01:36:03 pm »
Jimi Hendrix

In a job, what is more important to you; money or happiness?
Terry de Niro

Reply #11228 on: March 10, 2022, 07:50:13 pm
« Reply #11228 on: March 10, 2022, 07:50:13 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 10, 2022, 01:36:03 pm
Jimi Hendrix

In a job, what is more important to you; money or happiness?
Both are very important.

Do you believe that we and all the other creatures on Earth are the only living beings in the Universe?
rob1966

Reply #11229 on: March 10, 2022, 08:12:45 pm
« Reply #11229 on: March 10, 2022, 08:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 10, 2022, 07:50:13 pm
Both are very important.

Do you believe that we and all the other creatures on Earth are the only living beings in the Universe?

Absolutely not. There is no way, in the 125 billion galaxies in the universe, that the right conditions for some form of life to have evolved have not occured.

What is the one job you wish you were doing, is it as simple as your current one, or is there one you wanted to do but just didn't/couldn't
Drinks Sangria

Reply #11230 on: March 11, 2022, 06:28:14 pm
« Reply #11230 on: March 11, 2022, 06:28:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2022, 08:12:45 pm
Absolutely not. There is no way, in the 125 billion galaxies in the universe, that the right conditions for some form of life to have evolved have not occured.

What is the one job you wish you were doing, is it as simple as your current one, or is there one you wanted to do but just didn't/couldn't
Absolutely sad but even as a kid I fancied being a footy commentator. Dont know why I didnt pursue it more. Now Id love to be part of Edwards scouting and recruitment set up at Liverpool. Reckon I could do a good job at it too.

Hottest place youve ever been to?
rob1966

Reply #11231 on: March 11, 2022, 06:37:47 pm
« Reply #11231 on: March 11, 2022, 06:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 11, 2022, 06:28:14 pm
Absolutely sad but even as a kid I fancied being a footy commentator. Dont know why I didnt pursue it more. Now Id love to be part of Edwards scouting and recruitment set up at Liverpool. Reckon I could do a good job at it too.

Hottest place youve ever been to?

Dubai, end of July 2009, took the missus for her 40th. At 7 am and a mile up flying in, the outside air temp was 35c/95f and during the day the air temperature was 49c/120f.

Turning this around, whats the coldest place you've been to?
Alf

Reply #11232 on: March 11, 2022, 07:04:49 pm
« Reply #11232 on: March 11, 2022, 07:04:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 11, 2022, 06:37:47 pm
Dubai, end of July 2009, took the missus for her 40th. At 7 am and a mile up flying in, the outside air temp was 35c/95f and during the day the air temperature was 49c/120f.

Turning this around, whats the coldest place you've been to?

Salzburg in December, felt like Sly Stallone getting off the plane in Moscow in Rocky 4.

What you having for tea tonight?
I've been a good boy.

Reply #11233 on: March 12, 2022, 10:39:53 am
« Reply #11233 on: March 12, 2022, 10:39:53 am »
Chicken gyros

Do you call it tea or dinner?
Terry de Niro

Reply #11234 on: March 12, 2022, 05:14:20 pm
« Reply #11234 on: March 12, 2022, 05:14:20 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 12, 2022, 10:39:53 am
Chicken gyros

Do you call it tea or dinner?
Tea

Your favourite meal?
Alf

Reply #11235 on: Yesterday at 01:41:56 am
« Reply #11235 on: Yesterday at 01:41:56 am »
Pepperoni pizza, sat in front of one right now.

Your favourite alcoholic beverage?
Terry de Niro

Reply #11236 on: Yesterday at 01:16:55 pm
« Reply #11236 on: Yesterday at 01:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 01:41:56 am
Pepperoni pizza, sat in front of one right now.

Your favourite alcoholic beverage?
Kronenbourg 1664

Do you have a soft spot for any other football team, home or abroard? 
bradders1011

Reply #11237 on: Yesterday at 09:48:11 pm
« Reply #11237 on: Yesterday at 09:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:16:55 pm
Kronenbourg 1664

Do you have a soft spot for any other football team, home or abroard?

Droylsden was where I grew up, but they withdrew from the Northern Prem D1 during covid, hope they can get back involved next season. They managed to get to the Conference in 2008 but then had to start paying their taxes so went down a few divisions quite quickly.

Lived in SW London for a while so my side down there was Hampton & Richmond Borough (the Beavers) - saw Jamal Lowe playing at that level about 5 years ago and you could see he was very good.

Lived in Hamburg for a year for uni so follow HSV. St Pauli are try-hard cool.

One of my best mates is Huddersfield through and through so have been to Wembley and around the country with their away end.

Question: what's your favourite and least favourite station on Merseyrail?
Drinks Sangria

Reply #11238 on: Today at 12:07:50 pm
« Reply #11238 on: Today at 12:07:50 pm »
Good question. Lime St is my favourite. Its not the closest to my old home but it is homecoming for me, if Im ever getting off at Lime St its to see family or watch the Reds. Least favourite is Port Sunlight. Routinely had to get off there when I was at my lowest ebb in a job I despised, so just seeing it on the Wirral line gives me pangs of that old anxiety.

Best meal youve ever had (not in the UK)?
