Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11200 on: February 25, 2022, 09:37:32 pm »
I cant see how they could afford to build it if they get relegated.

Whos the greatest singer songwriter to come out of The Wirral?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11201 on: February 25, 2022, 10:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 25, 2022, 09:37:32 pm


Whos the greatest singer songwriter to come out of The Wirral?
Charlie Landsborough.

Beatles or the Stones?



Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11202 on: February 26, 2022, 08:27:05 am »
Beatles for their contributions to Music and their overall place in the cultural zeitgeist, but I personally prefer The Rolling Stones actual music. Sacrilege for a lad from Liverpool to say, I know.

Whats the greatest small pleasure in life?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11203 on: February 26, 2022, 08:32:33 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 26, 2022, 08:27:05 am
Beatles for their contributions to Music and their overall place in the cultural zeitgeist, but I personally prefer The Rolling Stones actual music. Sacrilege for a lad from Liverpool to say, I know.

Whats the greatest small pleasure in life?

The way my dog acts every time he sees me, even if its only been 5 minutes, like its been a lifetime apart. That or a perfectly made cup of tea on a crisp dry morning.

If you could go back to any moment in your life which would it be and why?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11204 on: February 26, 2022, 08:54:22 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 26, 2022, 08:32:33 am
The way my dog acts every time he sees me, even if its only been 5 minutes, like its been a lifetime apart. That or a perfectly made cup of tea on a crisp dry morning.

If you could go back to any moment in your life which would it be and why?
Difficult one. Ive had some great moments, maybe not as many as Id like. One that jumps to mind was a cup final I played in for my Primary School when I was a young lad, 10 years old. It had been a tipsy turvy 3-3 between us and the other best school in our area, it went to penalties and all my team and the other team were breaking down in tears bless them. I was taker number 5 and hit a strong but poorly controlled penalty high and down the middle, beating the keeper who dived to his left. Some weird euphoria seemed to collectively take over everyone there, our team and all the parents and school staff because as I was running back to them, arms in the air, all the parents grabbed me and started throwing me up in the air like wed won the Champions League and everyone just seemed really proud. The team were going mad. Ive played in the FA Cup and FA Vase, won the league at the 9th tier of the game as an adult but that I think is still my favourite memory and best feeling on a football pitch. I was playing with my mates, young, innocent and it was that time in your life where football was everything.

Whats your TV guilty pleasure?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11205 on: February 26, 2022, 09:49:11 am »
Benidorm. Strangely addictive!

You've just won your dream car, but there's a 3% chance that the brakes might fail at any time. Are you taking it?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11206 on: February 26, 2022, 12:26:44 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on February 26, 2022, 09:49:11 am
Benidorm. Strangely addictive!

You've just won your dream car, but there's a 3% chance that the brakes might fail at any time. Are you taking it?
Absolutely not. If were assuming a 3% chance at any time whatsoever that Im looking to apply the breaks, I reckon Id be in an accident inside a week. No point having your dream car for a few days and then being robbed of it or worse, your health and life.

Whos the most underrated player in the Liverpool team at the moment? Can give multiple answers in terms of by the wider football watching world and by our own fans.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11207 on: February 26, 2022, 01:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 26, 2022, 12:26:44 pm
Absolutely not. If were assuming a 3% chance at any time whatsoever that Im looking to apply the breaks, I reckon Id be in an accident inside a week. No point having your dream car for a few days and then being robbed of it or worse, your health and life.

Whos the most underrated player in the Liverpool team at the moment? Can give multiple answers in terms of by the wider football watching world and by our own fans.

Henderson,  the abuse he gets on twitter by Liverpool "fans" is incredible, hes also vastly underrated by opposing fans too

Will owning Chelsea get Abramovic off the hook from Sanctions?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11208 on: February 26, 2022, 01:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 26, 2022, 01:20:18 pm
Henderson,  the abuse he gets on twitter by Liverpool "fans" is incredible, hes also vastly underrated by opposing fans too

Will owning Chelsea get Abramovic off the hook from Sanctions?
I think hell feel the impact of sanctions in a fairly minor way that will be an inconvenience to him and nothing more. Chelsea wont be operationally affected for some time, if it all.

You have the power to close down one of the following teams. They play no further fixtures and have no ability to extend their history. Who are you shutting the doors of for good: Newcastle Utd, PSG, Man City, Man Utd?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11209 on: February 26, 2022, 01:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 26, 2022, 01:28:14 pm
I think hell feel the impact of sanctions in a fairly minor way that will be an inconvenience to him and nothing more. Chelsea wont be operationally affected for some time, if it all.

You have the power to close down one of the following teams. They play no further fixtures and have no ability to extend their history. Who are you shutting the doors of for good: Newcastle Utd, PSG, Man City, Man Utd?

City. Easy one for me that. Chelsea changes things slightly with their spending, but City took it beyond all recognition and then went above and beyond to hide it.

If you could take football back in time to an "era", but it includes everything from the standard of stadiums / fans, the quality of football, the spending, the cost, the TV coverage, etc, when would it be?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11210 on: February 26, 2022, 01:40:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 26, 2022, 01:32:26 pm
City. Easy one for me that. Chelsea changes things slightly with their spending, but City took it beyond all recognition and then went above and beyond to hide it.

If you could take football back in time to an "era", but it includes everything from the standard of stadiums / fans, the quality of football, the spending, the cost, the TV coverage, etc, when would it be?

Thats a great question btw
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11211 on: February 26, 2022, 02:22:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 26, 2022, 01:32:26 pm
City. Easy one for me that. Chelsea changes things slightly with their spending, but City took it beyond all recognition and then went above and beyond to hide it.

If you could take football back in time to an "era", but it includes everything from the standard of stadiums / fans, the quality of football, the spending, the cost, the TV coverage, etc, when would it be?

The best time for me going the match was the 70's/80's. Most I paid to get in Kop, until I was 18 was £1.50, the Reds were winning everything and social media didn't exist, so there wasn't the venom and shite directed at players. The downside was the hooligans and I'd not like to go back to that, so probably the 60's.

When you go out for a bevvy, do you go out to socialise or to get pissed?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11212 on: February 26, 2022, 02:24:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 26, 2022, 02:22:08 pm


When you go out for a bevvy, do you go out to socialise or to get pissed?
Bit of both.

What was your favourite sweet/confectionary from the past that they don't do anymore?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11213 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 26, 2022, 02:24:21 pm
Bit of both.

What was your favourite sweet/confectionary from the past that they don't do anymore?
I think I asked this a page or two back! Toffo's were always a favourite, they halted production and I think might have briefly become available again but weren't the same. Mars Delights I think they were called were cracking too.

What was your favourite film as a child?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11214 on: Yesterday at 10:45:37 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:35:23 am
I think I asked this a page or two back! Toffo's were always a favourite, they halted production and I think might have briefly become available again but weren't the same. Mars Delights I think they were called were cracking too.

What was your favourite film as a child?

Probably Home Alone or Wayne's World.

What's your favourite movie of all time?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11215 on: Yesterday at 10:48:39 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:45:37 am
Probably Home Alone or Wayne's World.

What's your favourite movie of all time?

Apocalypse Now

What are your 3 favourite Liverpool games of all time?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11216 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:48:39 am
Apocalypse Now

What are your 3 favourite Liverpool games of all time?

9-0 palace  September 1989
3-3 Milan May 2005
5-0 Forest April 1988

The one song that brings tears to your eyes?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11217 on: Yesterday at 11:25:29 am »
Alphaville - Forever Young. Most of the best nuclear apocalypse songs are harrowing as fuck - Final Day by Young Marble Giants is up there too.

How many years do you think it'll be before foxes become domesticated?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11218 on: Yesterday at 11:25:52 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:18:15 am
9-0 palace  September 1989
3-3 Milan May 2005
5-0 Forest April 1988

The one song that brings tears to your eyes?
I'm not a crier with TV, movies or Music but that doesn't mean they can't stir deep emotion in me. The Cure's Plainsong always makes me feel so many conflicting emotions that it's a big one for me.

What's the biggest 'luxury' that you spend on regularly? Mine's probably Game Pass for xbox or more likely that we go on 3-4 City breaks and holidays a year in normal circumstances.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11219 on: Yesterday at 09:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:25:52 am
I'm not a crier with TV, movies or Music but that doesn't mean they can't stir deep emotion in me. The Cure's Plainsong always makes me feel so many conflicting emotions that it's a big one for me.

What's the biggest 'luxury' that you spend on regularly? Mine's probably Game Pass for xbox or more likely that we go on 3-4 City breaks and holidays a year in normal circumstances.

Probably the football. If not that, then a £50 a month craft beer box from Beermoth in Manchester.

What's your favourite show on Dave?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11220 on: Today at 08:57:12 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:25:57 pm
Probably the football. If not that, then a £50 a month craft beer box from Beermoth in Manchester.

What's your favourite show on Dave?
Sorry for the shit answer but I don't watch Dave and only know they do a lot of Top Gear repeats.

What level of spicy can you handle with food?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11221 on: Today at 11:55:43 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:57:12 am
Sorry for the shit answer but I don't watch Dave and only know they do a lot of Top Gear repeats.

What level of spicy can you handle with food?

I can handle spice, but I actually don't like it when it gets to the point where all you can taste is the spice. Mowgli is great for that in that Nisha has spice in the food, but it's not at the point where you can't taste the actual food.

If you had to choose between alcohol or dairy for the rest of your life. What are you picking and why?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11222 on: Today at 12:07:27 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:55:43 am
I can handle spice, but I actually don't like it when it gets to the point where all you can taste is the spice. Mowgli is great for that in that Nisha has spice in the food, but it's not at the point where you can't taste the actual food.

If you had to choose between alcohol or dairy for the rest of your life. What are you picking and why?

As in keeping? Definitely dairy. Do like a beer or a nice rum and coke, but nothings coming close to cheese in its importance.

Whats the biggest DIY project you've undertaken and completed yourself?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11223 on: Today at 06:59:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:07:27 pm


Whats the biggest DIY project you've undertaken and completed yourself?
Built a wooden shed in my back garden and made it into a studio during the first lockdown.

What will become of Everton's sandpit?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11224 on: Today at 07:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:59:43 pm
Built a wooden shed in my back garden and made it into a studio during the first lockdown.

What will become of Everton's sandpit?

Apartments.

If you could have any animal in the world as a pet, what do you choose and why?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11225 on: Today at 07:31:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:26:01 pm
Apartments.

If you could have any animal in the world as a pet, what do you choose and why?

One of these, the coolest creature on the planet

Noted for their slowness of movement, they spend most of their lives hanging upside down in the trees of the tropical rainforests of South America and Central America

If there's a such thing as a spirit animal then this is mine



If you could go back in time and see one band or musician who would it be?
