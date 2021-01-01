« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  Re: Ask the next person a question
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #11200 on: Yesterday at 09:37:32 pm
I cant see how they could afford to build it if they get relegated.

Whos the greatest singer songwriter to come out of The Wirral?
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #11201 on: Yesterday at 10:16:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:37:32 pm


Whos the greatest singer songwriter to come out of The Wirral?
Charlie Landsborough.

Beatles or the Stones?



Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #11202 on: Today at 08:27:05 am
Beatles for their contributions to Music and their overall place in the cultural zeitgeist, but I personally prefer The Rolling Stones actual music. Sacrilege for a lad from Liverpool to say, I know.

Whats the greatest small pleasure in life?

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #11203 on: Today at 08:32:33 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:27:05 am
Beatles for their contributions to Music and their overall place in the cultural zeitgeist, but I personally prefer The Rolling Stones actual music. Sacrilege for a lad from Liverpool to say, I know.

Whats the greatest small pleasure in life?

The way my dog acts every time he sees me, even if its only been 5 minutes, like its been a lifetime apart. That or a perfectly made cup of tea on a crisp dry morning.

If you could go back to any moment in your life which would it be and why?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #11204 on: Today at 08:54:22 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:32:33 am
The way my dog acts every time he sees me, even if its only been 5 minutes, like its been a lifetime apart. That or a perfectly made cup of tea on a crisp dry morning.

If you could go back to any moment in your life which would it be and why?
Difficult one. Ive had some great moments, maybe not as many as Id like. One that jumps to mind was a cup final I played in for my Primary School when I was a young lad, 10 years old. It had been a tipsy turvy 3-3 between us and the other best school in our area, it went to penalties and all my team and the other team were breaking down in tears bless them. I was taker number 5 and hit a strong but poorly controlled penalty high and down the middle, beating the keeper who dived to his left. Some weird euphoria seemed to collectively take over everyone there, our team and all the parents and school staff because as I was running back to them, arms in the air, all the parents grabbed me and started throwing me up in the air like wed won the Champions League and everyone just seemed really proud. The team were going mad. Ive played in the FA Cup and FA Vase, won the league at the 9th tier of the game as an adult but that I think is still my favourite memory and best feeling on a football pitch. I was playing with my mates, young, innocent and it was that time in your life where football was everything.

Whats your TV guilty pleasure?
I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #11205 on: Today at 09:49:11 am
Benidorm. Strangely addictive!

You've just won your dream car, but there's a 3% chance that the brakes might fail at any time. Are you taking it?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #11206 on: Today at 12:26:44 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 09:49:11 am
Benidorm. Strangely addictive!

You've just won your dream car, but there's a 3% chance that the brakes might fail at any time. Are you taking it?
Absolutely not. If were assuming a 3% chance at any time whatsoever that Im looking to apply the breaks, I reckon Id be in an accident inside a week. No point having your dream car for a few days and then being robbed of it or worse, your health and life.

Whos the most underrated player in the Liverpool team at the moment? Can give multiple answers in terms of by the wider football watching world and by our own fans.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #11207 on: Today at 01:20:18 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:26:44 pm
Absolutely not. If were assuming a 3% chance at any time whatsoever that Im looking to apply the breaks, I reckon Id be in an accident inside a week. No point having your dream car for a few days and then being robbed of it or worse, your health and life.

Whos the most underrated player in the Liverpool team at the moment? Can give multiple answers in terms of by the wider football watching world and by our own fans.

Henderson,  the abuse he gets on twitter by Liverpool "fans" is incredible, hes also vastly underrated by opposing fans too

Will owning Chelsea get Abramovic off the hook from Sanctions?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #11208 on: Today at 01:28:14 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:20:18 pm
Henderson,  the abuse he gets on twitter by Liverpool "fans" is incredible, hes also vastly underrated by opposing fans too

Will owning Chelsea get Abramovic off the hook from Sanctions?
I think hell feel the impact of sanctions in a fairly minor way that will be an inconvenience to him and nothing more. Chelsea wont be operationally affected for some time, if it all.

You have the power to close down one of the following teams. They play no further fixtures and have no ability to extend their history. Who are you shutting the doors of for good: Newcastle Utd, PSG, Man City, Man Utd?
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #11209 on: Today at 01:32:26 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:28:14 pm
I think hell feel the impact of sanctions in a fairly minor way that will be an inconvenience to him and nothing more. Chelsea wont be operationally affected for some time, if it all.

You have the power to close down one of the following teams. They play no further fixtures and have no ability to extend their history. Who are you shutting the doors of for good: Newcastle Utd, PSG, Man City, Man Utd?

City. Easy one for me that. Chelsea changes things slightly with their spending, but City took it beyond all recognition and then went above and beyond to hide it.

If you could take football back in time to an "era", but it includes everything from the standard of stadiums / fans, the quality of football, the spending, the cost, the TV coverage, etc, when would it be?
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Ask the next person a question
Reply #11210 on: Today at 01:40:12 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:32:26 pm
City. Easy one for me that. Chelsea changes things slightly with their spending, but City took it beyond all recognition and then went above and beyond to hide it.

If you could take football back in time to an "era", but it includes everything from the standard of stadiums / fans, the quality of football, the spending, the cost, the TV coverage, etc, when would it be?

Thats a great question btw
