



Absolutely not.



I'm sick to death of people being judged by their work status and the "demonisation" of the unemployed.



I'm much more interested in what people do with their very limited spare time.



It's already very difficult for people to spend their lives on the dole, regardless of what the tabloids want you to believe.



Should we bring in Universal Basic Income?



Interesting. My question centred around those that can work and contribute, have no medical or family issues stopping them working, but still choose not to. And it was a question, not a demonisation or a stance. My stance though if you want to know it is that if you choose not to work and contribute, there should be measures in place by which the support available diminishes over time. I'm not typically right wing in any sense, but vast swathes of people refusing to work is damaging to the country and directly impacts those of us who do work. If you have no intention to work, that's fine, but why should anyone else then provide for you beyond the absolute basic needs of food and shelter? A government's job is to protect their country and work to make it a better place. Surely there should be some give and take in that? Though our current government protects only one thing.Having said all that, a universal basic income has proved a success in many countries, such as Finland, and it's certainly worth exploring. That might perhaps give more people a safety net by which they'd then feel empowered to simply do more and try and achieve something.