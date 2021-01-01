« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 273 274 275 276 277 [278]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 373603 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,009
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11080 on: Yesterday at 08:11:42 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 01:06:57 am
Adidas, because I care what hypothetical twitter followers think of my hypothetical footwear purchases.

Have you ever fired a gun?

Yes. Used to own a CZ75 9mm and a. 357 Colt King Cobra and a. 22 Replica of an M16, proper rounds, not an air rifle. Also fired an Uzi 9mm, rifles and shotguns.

Do you think you would make a good MP?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,339
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11081 on: Yesterday at 08:19:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:11:42 am
Yes. Used to own a CZ75 9mm and a. 357 Colt King Cobra and a. 22 Replica of an M16, proper rounds, not an air rifle. Also fired an Uzi 9mm, rifles and shotguns.

Do you think you would make a good MP?

No, Id be terrible. I try (and fail) to be a people pleaser and Id hate the fact that roughly half my constituency would probably hate me. :D

How fast could you run the 100m a) in your pomp and b) today?

PS - only a psychopath would fire a gun. ;)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,009
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11082 on: Yesterday at 10:52:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:19:27 am
No, Id be terrible. I try (and fail) to be a people pleaser and Id hate the fact that roughly half my constituency would probably hate me. :D

How fast could you run the 100m a) in your pomp and b) today?

PS - only a psychopath would fire a gun. ;)


You know me too well 😎

Think it was about 12 and half seconds, be about 3 minutes now 🤣

How long after you first start dating someone do you think its OK to fart in front of them?
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11083 on: Yesterday at 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:19:27 am
No, Id be terrible. I try (and fail) to be a people pleaser and Id hate the fact that roughly half my constituency would probably hate me. :D

How fast could you run the 100m a) in your pomp and b) today?

PS - only a psychopath would fire a gun. ;)

I did sub 12 secs    Went on to a sub 3 hour marathon.

Probably been done before.    What one person would you like to meet?  (Dead or alive)
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,684
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11084 on: Yesterday at 11:07:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:52:43 am

You know me too well 😎

Think it was about 12 and half seconds, be about 3 minutes now 🤣

How long after you first start dating someone do you think its OK to fart in front of them?

For me like a month maybe. The missus still has to go to the toilet when she needs to fart after two and a half years together....

If you could bring back one discontinued 'tuck shop' product, what would it be?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,003
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11085 on: Yesterday at 12:56:24 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 10:55:14 am
I did sub 12 secs    Went on to a sub 3 hour marathon.



Thought this was a reply to Rob: "Hey, my name's Spen, all right? Let me get a round. BRAAAAAP!"

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,835
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11086 on: Yesterday at 01:15:32 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 10:55:14 am
I did sub 12 secs    Went on to a sub 3 hour marathon.

Probably been done before.    What one person would you like to meet?  (Dead or alive)
Muhammad Ali

Have you ever been really good at something to the point you thought you could make a career out of it?
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,277
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11087 on: Yesterday at 01:22:34 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 01:15:32 pm
Muhammad Ali

Have you ever been really good at something to the point you thought you could make a career out of it?

No. I'm barely good enough at what I do in my career to make a career out of it.

What's your favourite ABBA song?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11088 on: Yesterday at 01:24:36 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on February  9, 2022, 10:31:08 pm
Used to be on loads when I was younger but now it's just RAWK and Reddit.

Have you ever had an encounter with someone who gave off serial killer vibes?

Peter Moore owned a Cinema 150 yards from my house. 
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,387
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11089 on: Yesterday at 01:25:24 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 01:22:34 pm
No. I'm barely good enough at what I do in my career to make a career out of it.

What's your favourite ABBA song?

Don't like em. Winner Takes All I suppose

What do you think of Scientology?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,236
  • YNWA
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11090 on: Yesterday at 01:32:49 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:25:24 pm
What do you think of Scientology?

A load of shite like all other religions.

If football didn't exist, what other sport would you follow?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11091 on: Yesterday at 01:42:29 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:25:24 pm
Don't like em. Winner Takes All I suppose

What do you think of Scientology?

Ive little time for any organised religion. The beliefs of Scientology  is no less believable than the other main ones, except Buddhism and Janism which doent require a belief in a God
However the way they go about their business is very harmful. I cant see how people would choose to get involved in this weird, malevolent group unless you are going in at the top

Have you ever been on a TV Show?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,387
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11092 on: Yesterday at 01:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:42:29 pm
Ive little time for any organised religion. The beliefs of Scientology  is no less believable than the other main ones, except Buddhism and Janism which doent require a belief in a God
However the way they go about their business is very harmful. I cant see how people would choose to get involved in this weird, malevolent group unless you are going in at the top

Have you ever been on a TV Show?

Victoria Derbyshire. Was interviewed about what Universal Credit did to me and got an apology off the DWP minister. Me at my lowest was angry yet powerful. I'm proud of it

Do you think we should tax the rich more? What about companies that evade tax in various ways?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,816
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11093 on: Yesterday at 04:27:00 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:49:25 pm
Victoria Derbyshire. Was interviewed about what Universal Credit did to me and got an apology off the DWP minister. Me at my lowest was angry yet powerful. I'm proud of it

Do you think we should tax the rich more? What about companies that evade tax in various ways?
I'm not sure the boundaries are unfair as such (though it shouldn't just jump from 20 - 40%) but there should absolutely be less ways for the rich to evade tax and the super rich should be taxed more, yeah. Everything comes out of our back pockets, normal people. Companies should pay their proper tax and be forced to do so or not operate in the country. Starbucks and Amazon took the piss out of the UK in recent years. There should be stricter punishments for massive corporations that just don't pay.

Do you think the country should be harder on those that refuse to work and intend to spend their lives on the dole?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,741
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11094 on: Yesterday at 05:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:27:00 pm

Do you think the country should be harder on those that refuse to work and intend to spend their lives on the dole?

 :no

Absolutely not.

I'm sick to death of people being judged by their work status and the "demonisation" of the unemployed.

I'm much more interested in what people do with their very limited spare time.

It's already very difficult for people to spend their lives on the dole, regardless of what the tabloids want you to believe.

Should we bring in Universal Basic Income?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:13:54 pm by Sudden Death Draft Loser »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,816
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11095 on: Today at 09:25:00 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:12:14 pm
:no

Absolutely not.

I'm sick to death of people being judged by their work status and the "demonisation" of the unemployed.

I'm much more interested in what people do with their very limited spare time.

It's already very difficult for people to spend their lives on the dole, regardless of what the tabloids want you to believe.

Should we bring in Universal Basic Income?
Interesting. My question centred around those that can work and contribute, have no medical or family issues stopping them working, but still choose not to. And it was a question, not a demonisation or a stance. My stance though if you want to know it is that if you choose not to work and contribute, there should be measures in place by which the support available diminishes over time. I'm not typically right wing in any sense, but vast swathes of people refusing to work is damaging to the country and directly impacts those of us who do work. If you have no intention to work, that's fine, but why should anyone else then provide for you beyond the absolute basic needs of food and shelter? A government's job is to protect their country and work to make it a better place. Surely there should be some give and take in that? Though our current government protects only one thing.

Having said all that, a universal basic income has proved a success in many countries, such as Finland, and it's certainly worth exploring. That might perhaps give more people a safety net by which they'd then feel empowered to simply do more and try and achieve something.

What's your favourite City (other than Liverpool if that was your answer)?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,339
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11096 on: Today at 02:10:17 pm »
In the UK? I love Bristol having spent three years there at uni and go back a couple of times a year for work. Not been for years now but always really enjoyed a visit to Edinburgh too.

Whats your favourite football ground youve been to (apart from Anfield)?
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11097 on: Today at 03:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:10:17 pm
In the UK? I love Bristol having spent three years there at uni and go back a couple of times a year for work. Not been for years now but always really enjoyed a visit to Edinburgh too.

Whats your favourite football ground youve been to (apart from Anfield)?
I did the Bernabeu stadium tour in the early 00's, the refurb will make it look more spectacular.

If you had the authority, what punishment would you give Kurt Zouma.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,267
  • ★★★★★★
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11098 on: Today at 03:42:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:20:51 pm
I did the Bernabeu stadium tour in the early 00's, the refurb will make it look more spectacular.

If you had the authority, what punishment would you give Kurt Zouma.

Kick him around the floor a bit and a few slaps in the face.

Jokes aside, I think he's got his punishment. He's had the biggest fine the club could give contractually (whatever that is), he's been hung out to dry (arguably should've been), he's getting booed wherever he goes to play, he's having his cats taken away (rightly so), and he's needing to do classes from an animal welfare organization (rightly so).

To punish him further wouldn't help. His actions were idiotic and immoral. Any further punishment would not help anyone.

What's your all time favorite music album?
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!
Pages: 1 ... 273 274 275 276 277 [278]   Go Up
« previous next »
 