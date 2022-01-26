No, the PL don't give a shit about the game, only the money.



Do you think UEFA and the PL's inaction has made an ESL inevitable?



Yeah I think so. They've not only let the genie out of the bottle with greed in the first place, TV deals etc, but they've then ignored the likes of Abu Dhabi, the oil gangster, Qatar and the journalist murderers because they're owned by countries that they know will pay big. You only have to look at the farce with the next World Cup to realise how many shits they give about fair play. So there's absolutely no argument they could have if the big clubs go 'well fuck this, we'll go and make an ESL instead'.What would give you more pleasure.....seeing the current lunatic at number 10 bombed out on his arse shortly in pure embarrassment, or him hanging on by his fingernails, pissing everyone off but the Torys then losting the next GE?