Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11000 on: January 26, 2022, 04:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 26, 2022, 01:23:46 pm
Beatles by far. Ill listen to the Stones hits but have never really played their albums from start to finish. Could lose myself in a Beatles album still.
Spot on. The Beatles were forever changing and eager to experiment with different methods of songwriting and different musical instruments. A lot of that was down to George Martin, but John and Paul become more than savvy at their craft.


Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 26, 2022, 01:23:46 pm
Who do you think will be the first of our front three to leave?
Probably Bobby, but could be Mo.

Your favourite roast? and not a spit roast.   ;)

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11001 on: January 27, 2022, 08:59:15 am »
When Beef is done right, its beautiful. Lamb a close second with some mint sauce.

Favourite ever non-Liverpool player?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11002 on: January 27, 2022, 09:24:55 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 27, 2022, 08:59:15 am
When Beef is done right, its beautiful. Lamb a close second with some mint sauce.

Favourite ever non-Liverpool player?

Hard to have a favourite non-Liverpool player whos played in England, because at some point theyll have done something of note against us I reckon.

But, trying to be objective its probably Thierry Henry. Some of the goals he scored were incredible and he made it look effortless most of the time.

Another personal favourite was Rivaldo. Just loved the way he pulled the strings for that Barca side. Everything went through him, he had a great left peg which always helps and again, scored some amazing goals. Ill ignore that ridiculous play acting against Turkey in the World Cup.

If you had to live in one other country for the rest of your life, where would you choose?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11003 on: January 27, 2022, 09:50:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 27, 2022, 09:24:55 am
Hard to have a favourite non-Liverpool player whos played in England, because at some point theyll have done something of note against us I reckon.

But, trying to be objective its probably Thierry Henry. Some of the goals he scored were incredible and he made it look effortless most of the time.

Another personal favourite was Rivaldo. Just loved the way he pulled the strings for that Barca side. Everything went through him, he had a great left peg which always helps and again, scored some amazing goals. Ill ignore that ridiculous play acting against Turkey in the World Cup.

If you had to live in one other country for the rest of your life, where would you choose?

if he hadnt scored that free kick, Olympiacos wouldnt have been such an epic event.

Malaysia, the standard of English is excellent, but the country is different enough to get a buzz from being there (as opposd to say OZ)
Guaranteed sunshine, some great beech resorts , really diverse food, cheap (except alcohol) not many restrictions out side of the period of Ramadan, interesting mix of brand new towers an old style colonial architecture, A strong football culture, All liverpool games on tv. 


Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11004 on: January 27, 2022, 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 27, 2022, 09:24:55 am


If you had to live in one other country for the rest of your life, where would you choose?
Portugal on the Algarve.
Worked/lived there 10 years off and on and loved it.

Will Nonce Andrew get away with being a nonce?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11005 on: January 27, 2022, 10:38:32 pm »
You know what I actually think they might chuck the dirty nonce to the wolves just to eventually stop all the publicity he attracts. History would suggest that mountains will be moved to protect him though.

Why is AFCON so dangerously amateur compared to every other continental international tournament?
Online El Lobo

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11006 on: January 28, 2022, 09:19:55 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 27, 2022, 10:38:32 pm
You know what I actually think they might chuck the dirty nonce to the wolves just to eventually stop all the publicity he attracts. History would suggest that mountains will be moved to protect him though.

Why is AFCON so dangerously amateur compared to every other continental international tournament?

I guess because they keep everything 'in house' like every other confederation. And because there's so little money in African national leagues compared to everywhere else we end up with this sort of farce. I bet the referees are lucky if they're even on a quarter of what European refs got for doing the last Euros for example, probably nearer a tenth. Its up to FIFA to get more money 'dripping down'.

Have you ever been close to killing yourself or someone else (I mean more in a clumsy accident, sticking a fork in a toaster sort of way rather than uncovering a RAWK serial killer.....)?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11007 on: January 28, 2022, 04:39:35 pm »
Had some close shaves in the car, never my fault really. Hard to think... I once was swinging on a rope swing on a tree elevated above a main road and it snapped at the arc of the swing. I went flying over the top of the main road and over a wall into a hedge in a farmer's yard. Absolutely stupid to get on the thing. Had a few scrapes but could have easily been so much worse. Was like 10 though at the time. Nothing else springs to mind.

Do you have any non-sporting hobbies?
Offline dimwit

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11008 on: January 29, 2022, 12:58:10 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 22, 2022, 03:55:21 pm
What an odd thing to comment on having absolutely zero context or knowledge of my relationship with my partner.


Wasn't meant in a bad way, sorry.

Was trying, and failing, to suggest that on your honeymoon you should focus on each other rather than any tourist attractions or tours.

Should have expressed it better though, so that's on me.

edit: to try and stay on topic,

So, is Shawshank Redemption the best movie ever?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11009 on: January 29, 2022, 10:12:21 am »
Quote from: dimwit on January 29, 2022, 12:58:10 am
Wasn't meant in a bad way, sorry.

Was trying, and failing, to suggest that on your honeymoon you should focus on each other rather than any tourist attractions or tours.

Should have expressed it better though, so that's on me.

edit: to try and stay on topic,

So, is Shawshank Redemption the best movie ever?
Very few movies come close to it. I see people always lauding Godfather, Scarface, Green Mile etc but they are not even close to the story and suspense of Shawshank.

What is the next movie you're going to watch in the cinema?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11010 on: January 29, 2022, 01:00:11 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on January 29, 2022, 10:12:21 am


What is the next movie you're going to watch in the cinema?
Probably Belfast.
Which is the best era for music..ie..60's, 70's 80's 90's and so on?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11011 on: January 31, 2022, 01:02:58 pm »
Quote from: dimwit on January 29, 2022, 12:58:10 am
Wasn't meant in a bad way, sorry.

Was trying, and failing, to suggest that on your honeymoon you should focus on each other rather than any tourist attractions or tours.

Should have expressed it better though, so that's on me.

edit: to try and stay on topic,

So, is Shawshank Redemption the best movie ever?
Thank you, apologies also, I think I misunderstood you. What I took from what you said wasn't about the honeymoon, I thought you were casting judgement on me seeing my parents and friends after being in quarantine for 10 days - with the partner we're talking about who I live with and spend a good amount of time with ;D Overreaction/ misunderstanding so thank you.

Personally I'd take the 80s from those eras but that's personal preference. 90s was my childhood.

If you could have one band reform (including those with dead members) to play a one off gig you could attend, who would it be?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11012 on: January 31, 2022, 01:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 31, 2022, 01:02:58 pm

If you could have one band reform (including those with dead members) to play a one off gig you could attend, who would it be?
The Beatles.

Have you ever had a favourite, (or one you kept your eye on) other football team other tha Liverpool?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11013 on: January 31, 2022, 01:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 31, 2022, 01:40:08 pm
The Beatles.

Have you ever had a favourite, (or one you kept your eye on) other football team other tha Liverpool?

Wrexham,  my ex girlfriends mate used to play for them So I would go there when not going to Anfield

Who do you want to win the AFCON



Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11014 on: January 31, 2022, 02:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 31, 2022, 01:46:57 pm
Wrexham,  my ex girlfriends mate used to play for them So I would go there when not going to Anfield

Who do you want to win the AFCON
Well I wanted Egypt and Senegal out early, but as they're now into the Semis, there's little point wishing defeat on them. So one of them, so that one of the lads has an international trophy that makes them more likely to bin off the national side in the future. Definitely not Cameroon, they've had quite a wild rub of the green and by that I mean inept officiating and strange application of covid rules to help them get through - they're an awful side. Burkina Faso would be fun as an underdog. ABC - Anyone but Cameroon.

Do you consider your birthday a big event or are you not arsed?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11015 on: January 31, 2022, 02:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 31, 2022, 02:33:53 pm


Do you consider your birthday a big event or are you not arsed?
Used to be not arsed, but my granddaughter, Grace was born on my 59th birthday in 2019, so it has a double meaning to me now.

Will Newcastle avoid the drop?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11016 on: January 31, 2022, 04:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 31, 2022, 02:57:30 pm
Used to be not arsed, but my granddaughter, Grace was born on my 59th birthday in 2019, so it has a double meaning to me now.

Will Newcastle avoid the drop?
I desperately hope not but I can't see Norwich finishing above them. If they go down it'll be because Burnley put a run together and they didn't do enough to catch Everton or Brentford. I don't think they will but I'd love a damaging, slogging stint in the second tier for their 'hard done by' fans, who've suffered so much.

Will Sue Gray's report ever be made available to the UK public in it's unadulterated format and will it have been honest to begin with?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11017 on: February 1, 2022, 05:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 31, 2022, 04:48:44 pm


Will Sue Gray's report ever be made available to the UK public in it's unadulterated format and will it have been honest to begin with?
Doubt it, but even if it comes up Boris being a mass murderer, he will still come up smelling of roses.
The game is up for us plebs.

This saber-rattling between Russia and the Ukraine.
Will anything come of it?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11018 on: February 2, 2022, 06:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  1, 2022, 05:07:18 pm
Doubt it, but even if it comes up Boris being a mass murderer, he will still come up smelling of roses.
The game is up for us plebs.

This saber-rattling between Russia and the Ukraine.
Will anything come of it?
Sooner or later it will

What's your guilty fast food pleasure?
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11019 on: February 2, 2022, 06:58:01 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on February  2, 2022, 06:19:42 pm
Sooner or later it will

What's your guilty fast food pleasure?
A Banana.

What guitar solo really does it for you?  (for me it is Mark Knopfler / Dire Straits Sultans of swing)
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11020 on: February 2, 2022, 08:05:42 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  2, 2022, 06:58:01 pm
A Banana.

What guitar solo really does it for you?  (for me it is Mark Knopfler / Dire Straits Sultans of swing)

Albatross by Fleetwood Mac - not a "solo" per se, but the smoothest sound ever imo.  George used to play it before the game years back, if you got there really early.  mesmerizing.

what is the most annoying "small act of public rudeness' for you?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11021 on: Yesterday at 01:15:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February  2, 2022, 08:05:42 pm
Albatross by Fleetwood Mac - not a "solo" per se, but the smoothest sound ever imo.  George used to play it before the game years back, if you got there really early.  mesmerizing.

what is the most annoying "small act of public rudeness' for you?
Can't stand littering and I will confront people about it. Despise it.

Best City break you've ever been on?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11022 on: Yesterday at 01:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 01:15:58 pm
Can't stand littering and I will confront people about it. Despise it.

Best City break you've ever been on?
Edinburgh last year in August. Absolutely gorgeous weather and it felt great to go on a little holiday after all the lockdowns and restrictions of 2020.

Are you worried about the increasing cost of living in this country? Higher energy bills, higher mortgage repayments, higher NI, but wages more or less staying the same.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11023 on: Yesterday at 01:26:43 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 01:18:20 pm
Edinburgh last year in August. Absolutely gorgeous weather and it felt great to go on a little holiday after all the lockdowns and restrictions of 2020.

Are you worried about the increasing cost of living in this country? Higher energy bills, higher mortgage repayments, higher NI, but wages more or less staying the same.

Weve been told were getting a 3% pay rise in April. Would normally be pretty happy with that, in effect I may just about be no worse off then I am now (although havent done the sums) but thats probably more fortunate than many. I am worried about it though, where does it end?

What was number one in the charts the day you were born?
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11024 on: Yesterday at 01:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:26:43 pm
Weve been told were getting a 3% pay rise in April. Would normally be pretty happy with that, in effect I may just about be no worse off then I am now (although havent done the sums) but thats probably more fortunate than many. I am worried about it though, where does it end?

What was number one in the charts the day you were born?

You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry & The Pacemakers

Senegal or Egypt?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11025 on: Yesterday at 02:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 01:46:13 pm
You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry & The Pacemakers

Senegal or Egypt?
Egypt if it gets Mo to retire from international football.

Worst holiday you've ever been on?
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11026 on: Yesterday at 02:06:18 pm »
Egypt, was sick most of it due to the food/weather/water/ale.

Will Lampard be a success at Everton?

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11027 on: Yesterday at 02:15:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:06:18 pm
Egypt, was sick most of it due to the food/weather/water/ale.

Will Lampard be a success at Everton?
Coincidentally, the water made me sick in Egypt and I spent the first 4 days sick as a dog. Worst experience was Tunisia though back in the early 2000s, a few unsavoury incidents with particular arsehole locals. Most people there were lovely but the trip was spoilt.

No, Lampard will fail. He isn't a good enough coach to deliver the level of success that they bizarrely expect. He might do a Martinez-level job there at best. But ultimately, they see themselves as a club on the cusp of the CL and that's just not happening.

What was the biggest 'fad' while you were in Primary School (or your local equivalent, Elementary etc, 4-11)?
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11028 on: Yesterday at 03:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:15:03 pm
Coincidentally, the water made me sick in Egypt and I spent the first 4 days sick as a dog. Worst experience was Tunisia though back in the early 2000s, a few unsavoury incidents with particular arsehole locals. Most people there were lovely but the trip was spoilt.

No, Lampard will fail. He isn't a good enough coach to deliver the level of success that they bizarrely expect. He might do a Martinez-level job there at best. But ultimately, they see themselves as a club on the cusp of the CL and that's just not happening.

What was the biggest 'fad' while you were in Primary School (or your local equivalent, Elementary etc, 4-11)?

Long time ago but I remember smurf figues being a huge deal and everyone had them Pannini stickers as well of course.

are you fussed about Afcon or can't be fucked and just want our players back
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11029 on: Yesterday at 06:18:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 03:45:33 pm


are you fussed about Afcon or can't be fucked and just want our players back
Not fussed, but I know it means a lot to most African players and obviously fans.
We just need a sensible solution to suit the players club sides.

Do you have any superstitions?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11030 on: Yesterday at 10:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:18:18 pm
Not fussed, but I know it means a lot to most African players and obviously fans.
We just need a sensible solution to suit the players club sides.

Do you have any superstitions?

I semi joke about jinxing football with mates who seem to believe it. I was born on the 13th so generally no, though I believe in karma so don't like to believe something is mine / happened until it truly has (eg. Just been accepted for a promotion at work! Will be life changing and brilliant. But it's not til April and I don't move up til then.)

Pick one civilization in history and they must fight any other from any other time. Who do you want to see fight and why?
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11031 on: Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:59:16 pm
I semi joke about jinxing football with mates who seem to believe it. I was born on the 13th so generally no, though I believe in karma so don't like to believe something is mine / happened until it truly has (eg. Just been accepted for a promotion at work! Will be life changing and brilliant. But it's not til April and I don't move up til then.)

Pick one civilization in history and they must fight any other from any other time. Who do you want to see fight and why?
The Spanish Conquistadors v's the modern British army.
The Spanish Conquistadors in South America were a gang of fucking shitheads; would love to see them getting it back in spades.

If you could pick one season ( summer autumn winter or spring ) to live the rest of your life in, which would it be, and why?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11032 on: Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm
The Spanish Conquistadors v's the modern British army.
The Spanish Conquistadors in South America were a gang of fucking shitheads; would love to see them getting it back in spades.

If you could pick one season ( summer autumn winter or spring ) to live the rest of your life in, which would it be, and why?
Summer. Other three seasons are just miserable with mostly grey skies and chilly cold. Give me clear blue skies and warm sunny weather any day.

What is the stupidest mistake you have ever made which you will think about all your life?
Offline Terry de N

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11033 on: Today at 12:37:36 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm


What is the stupidest mistake you have ever made which you will think about all your life?
That 14 year old kid, me, thinking it was OK to smoke cigarettes. I'm 61, going on 62 now and that is my only regret. Packed in 5 years ago, but still paying the price. COPD..

Will fair play ever apply to the Premier League, or will the likes of City and Newcastle dominate this League forever?

Online rob1966

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11034 on: Today at 08:03:54 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:37:36 am
That 14 year old kid, me, thinking it was OK to smoke cigarettes. I'm 61, going on 62 now and that is my only regret. Packed in 5 years ago, but still paying the price. COPD..

Will fair play ever apply to the Premier League, or will the likes of City and Newcastle dominate this League forever?



No, the PL don't give a shit about the game, only the money.

Do you think UEFA and the PL's inaction has made an ESL inevitable?
Online El Lobo

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11035 on: Today at 10:01:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:03:54 am
No, the PL don't give a shit about the game, only the money.

Do you think UEFA and the PL's inaction has made an ESL inevitable?

Yeah I think so. They've not only let the genie out of the bottle with greed in the first place, TV deals etc, but they've then ignored the likes of Abu Dhabi, the oil gangster, Qatar and the journalist murderers because they're owned by countries that they know will pay big. You only have to look at the farce with the next World Cup to realise how many shits they give about fair play. So there's absolutely no argument they could have if the big clubs go 'well fuck this, we'll go and make an ESL instead'.

What would give you more pleasure.....seeing the current lunatic at number 10 bombed out on his arse shortly in pure embarrassment, or him hanging on by his fingernails, pissing everyone off but the Torys then losting the next GE?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11036 on: Today at 10:49:06 am »
As much as I despise the lying, racist, misogynistic waste of skin cells, if he goes and their party gets a wave of goodwill behind them from the insects who populate this country, I dont know what Ill do. I cant cope with another 4 years + of them. Id rather he hung on and his stink clung to the party indefinitely, costing them the next election. Sunak or whoever may appear less bumbling and more outwardly credible, but hes one of just many dangerous sociopaths present in that party.

Do you prefer sci-fi or fantasy and whats your favourite work in that genre?

