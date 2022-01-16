Back in the day I looked out for half the North West Football League teams! Crewe, Tranmere, Stockport and Mac Town depending on who was doing well!
In the last few years it was Brentford as theyre near where I live now and took my son to a few Championship games a season. Bit weird them being in the Premier League now (and why I hadnt been paying attention to the Championship!).
Whats your favourite takeaway option?
I forgot to mention Tranmere, I lived in Neston for a while so for two years went Tranmere whenever I couldn't get Liverpool tickets.
Depending on mood, either Indian or Chinese. I tend to fancy Indian more often though I'd say. Poppadums, Bhaji, Mushroom Pilau, Chicken Balti Madras Hot - hits the spot every time.
Who's the footballer most linked to Liverpool that never signed, but you really wanted us to get?