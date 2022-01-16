« previous next »
« Reply #10960 on: January 16, 2022, 08:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 16, 2022, 07:05:39 pm
Lanzarote in April, all being well.

Will Boris get the boot?
I would've already expected it, he's bitten off way more than he can chew. I hope his fall is even more rapid than his rise.

Do you have any pets?
« Reply #10961 on: January 16, 2022, 08:53:23 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on January 16, 2022, 08:48:22 pm
I would've already expected it, he's bitten off way more than he can chew. I hope his fall is even more rapid than his rise.

Do you have any pets?

Russian Dwarf Hamster. Supposed to be the lads, but we look after it more than he does.

When electrical appliances break, do you try and repair them or just throw them away?
« Reply #10962 on: Yesterday at 09:20:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 16, 2022, 08:53:23 pm
Russian Dwarf Hamster. Supposed to be the lads, but we look after it more than he does.

When electrical appliances break, do you try and repair them or just throw them away?

Bin them usually. Laptops I'll try and fix if they're old enough for bricking them not to be a problem. It's a sad part of modern life I suppose - if a £30 kitchen appliance goes, there's another £30 one waiting on Amazon and a repair could cost £25. Plumbing on the other hand I'll always have a go at myself before getting someone in.

What's your favourite train station pub?
« Reply #10963 on: Yesterday at 11:04:37 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:20:03 am
Bin them usually. Laptops I'll try and fix if they're old enough for bricking them not to be a problem. It's a sad part of modern life I suppose - if a £30 kitchen appliance goes, there's another £30 one waiting on Amazon and a repair could cost £25. Plumbing on the other hand I'll always have a go at myself before getting someone in.

What's your favourite train station pub?

They are generally, quite shit. the weatherspoons in lime street is ok on a match day, busy from 11am onwards, beer is decent and cheap

if outside, but near a station the piccadilly tavern  in Manchester is great


Do you go on any other forums, if so which ones?
« Reply #10964 on: Yesterday at 01:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:04:37 am





Do you go on any other forums, if so which ones?

I go on a forum on facebook called The Merseyside Football Forum, which is quite funny at the moment.

Talking of which, will Everton go down or is there too much shit below them?
« Reply #10965 on: Yesterday at 03:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:45:05 pm
I go on a forum on facebook called The Merseyside Football Forum, which is quite funny at the moment.

Talking of which, will Everton go down or is there too much shit below them?

Theyll do their usual, get our hopes up and then pull away to safety. Who below them could get their act together?

Where and when is your next holiday?
« Reply #10966 on: Yesterday at 03:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:10:42 pm
Theyll do their usual, get our hopes up and then pull away to safety. Who below them could get their act together?

Where and when is your next holiday?
We're meant to be going to Mexico in early March, first holiday in over two years and first that wasn't a flying City Break for around 5. Currently on Day 9 of self isolation with thankfully symptomless Covid, hoping that will mean that I can't catch it before hand.

Do you have a soft spot for any football league team? I follow Crewe's results as half my family is from there and Shrewsbury as I worked that way for a time and met some good friends who support them (2 of which are big Reds also).
« Reply #10967 on: Yesterday at 03:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:42:12 pm
We're meant to be going to Mexico in early March, first holiday in over two years and first that wasn't a flying City Break for around 5. Currently on Day 9 of self isolation with thankfully symptomless Covid, hoping that will mean that I can't catch it before hand.

Do you have a soft spot for any football league team? I follow Crewe's results as half my family is from there and Shrewsbury as I worked that way for a time and met some good friends who support them (2 of which are big Reds also).

Back in the day I looked out for half the North West Football League teams! Crewe, Tranmere, Stockport and Mac Town depending on who was doing well!

In the last few years it was Brentford as theyre near where I live now and took my son to a few Championship games a season. Bit weird them being in the Premier League now (and why I hadnt been paying attention to the Championship!).

Whats your favourite takeaway option?
« Reply #10968 on: Yesterday at 03:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:46:07 pm
Back in the day I looked out for half the North West Football League teams! Crewe, Tranmere, Stockport and Mac Town depending on who was doing well!

In the last few years it was Brentford as theyre near where I live now and took my son to a few Championship games a season. Bit weird them being in the Premier League now (and why I hadnt been paying attention to the Championship!).

Whats your favourite takeaway option?
I forgot to mention Tranmere, I lived in Neston for a while so for two years went Tranmere whenever I couldn't get Liverpool tickets.

Depending on mood, either Indian or Chinese. I tend to fancy Indian more often though I'd say. Poppadums, Bhaji, Mushroom Pilau, Chicken Balti Madras Hot - hits the spot every time.

Who's the footballer most linked to Liverpool that never signed, but you really wanted us to get?
« Reply #10969 on: Yesterday at 05:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:53:51 pm


Who's the footballer most linked to Liverpool that never signed, but you really wanted us to get?
I wouldn't say we were heavily linked, but Graeme Souness had a chance to sign both Eric Cantona and Peter Schmeichel before they both came to England.

I wonder what happened to them?   ::)

How many schools did you attend?
« Reply #10970 on: Yesterday at 08:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:15:15 pm
I wouldn't say we were heavily linked, but Graeme Souness had a chance to sign both Eric Cantona and Peter Schmeichel before they both came to England.

I wonder what happened to them?   ::)

How many schools did you attend?

Play school
Infant school
Junior School
High School / 6th form
Uni

How many cars have you owned?
« Reply #10971 on: Yesterday at 08:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Col on Yesterday at 08:34:07 pm
Play school
Infant school
Junior School
High School / 6th form
Uni

How many cars have you owned?

Just one actually - I'll have had it eight years in September, and I'm looking at upgrading in October.

How many houses have you lived in?
« Reply #10972 on: Yesterday at 09:18:28 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 08:59:55 pm
Just one actually - I'll have had it eight years in September, and I'm looking at upgrading in October.

How many houses have you lived in?

Three growing up.
Three at uni (year in each).
Three when I came to London.
Three with the wife.
Its a magic number.

Who scored the first goal you saw in the flesh (Imre Varadi for me sadly, Liverpool 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday)?
« Reply #10973 on: Yesterday at 11:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:18:28 pm


Who scored the first goal you saw in the flesh (Imre Varadi for me sadly, Liverpool 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday)?
Kevin Keegan v Notts Forest, 1971.

Did you ever stand on the old Kop and when was your first time?

« Reply #10974 on: Today at 01:23:30 am »
That's 2 questions, one about Anfield and one about sex. :)
« Reply #10975 on: Today at 10:11:00 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:59:30 pm
Kevin Keegan v Notts Forest, 1971.

Did you ever stand on the old Kop and when was your first time?



Yes but cannot remember the date (my programmes are at my Stepdads house). Will have been late 1980, as my parents split up in the September so i started going the game on my own.

If you were offered the chance to go to Mars as part of the first colony, knowing you had to stay there, would you go?
« Reply #10976 on: Today at 10:24:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:11:00 am
Yes but cannot remember the date (my programmes are at my Stepdads house). Will have been late 1980, as my parents split up in the September so i started going the game on my own.

If you were offered the chance to go to Mars as part of the first colony, knowing you had to stay there, would you go?

absolutely not

I have spent enough time of my life on my own or not doing what I want to do. The idea of being stuck in a tin tube and then some crappy house on mars would be quite dull

can City be caught at this point ?
« Reply #10977 on: Today at 10:32:21 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:24:42 am
absolutely not

I have spent enough time of my life on my own or not doing what I want to do. The idea of being stuck in a tin tube and then some crappy house on mars would be quite dull

can City be caught at this point ?

In a normal race, yeah they can. But its not. If they hadn't had dodgy as fuck referees in the Wolves and Arsenal games and we hadn't had one in the Spurs game, there'd be a 6 point swing and we'd be 5 behind with a game in hand, and very much game on. But we can't compete with them AND officials. Looking at their fixtures I see plenty of games where they could drop points, but if they're getting those helping hands then they won't, and we won't catch them.

Whats the 'worst' TV show that you've enjoyed?
« Reply #10978 on: Today at 03:49:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:32:21 am
In a normal race, yeah they can. But its not. If they hadn't had dodgy as fuck referees in the Wolves and Arsenal games and we hadn't had one in the Spurs game, there'd be a 6 point swing and we'd be 5 behind with a game in hand, and very much game on. But we can't compete with them AND officials. Looking at their fixtures I see plenty of games where they could drop points, but if they're getting those helping hands then they won't, and we won't catch them.

Whats the 'worst' TV show that you've enjoyed?
Cobra Kai has to be up there. It's shit but it's brilliant.

What's a luxury (as in not a necessity) item you like to spend a bit more on to get superior quality?
« Reply #10979 on: Today at 09:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:49:39 pm
Cobra Kai has to be up there. It's shit but it's brilliant.

What's a luxury (as in not a necessity) item you like to spend a bit more on to get superior quality?
Airline tickets. Hate flying on basic airlines like easyJet, Jet2 etc where the price ends up being same as full-service airlines after you pay for baggage, seats etc. Prefer to fly with Emirates, Qatar, Turkish etc and get good value for money, especially on long haul flights.

Do you go above and beyond in your job?
« Reply #10980 on: Today at 11:20:27 pm »
In my early 20s when I was keen to impress I did. Now I pick and choose really. I am committed to the company I work for but not to the detriment to my social life or my relationships with family. I probably do a bit more than most employees but I dont pull ridiculous shifts or massively add to my own duties these days.

Have you ever visited a country to see a major sports event, Olympics, World Cup etc?
