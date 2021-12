Playstation 5.



As you get beyond 30 is it possible to discover and fall in love with bands/musical artists in the same way it was in your youth (let's say between 14-25)? Or will those bands of your youth forever be the time when you are engaged with music the most?



I don't think you can get as involved and feel as in the moment with a new band anymore, I'm not quite 30 but the last time I discovered a new band that got into my bones and the gigs were electric was pushing 8 or 9 years ago now and whilst I discovered new music I like, nothing has been the same. 3 of my favourite artists/bands are all ones I discovered in my late teens and have carried through with me. It sounds shit and harsh, but bands have their time and you need to be young and in that time with them to fully get the whole experience I think - I'm a big fan of The Smiths and The Cure but having been born after their main bodies of work means I'll never get the true live experience from either (excusing that one broke up years before my birth). You can still love new music and discover it, but it's never going to be quite the same. For me, anyway.