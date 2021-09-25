Liverpool 2-1 win, Joshua to get moved around a fair bit for 5-6 rounds before catching Usyk with the kind of power hes not experienced before and dropping him.Musician or band youve seen most times live?
people like big dick nick.
The Verve/Richard AshcroftWhen was the last time you cried?
Last year when it looked like the marriage was dead and we were getting divorced.Do you have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen and if not, why not?
Yes, under the sink, a CO2 one for oils/solvents and electricals.What's your favourite type/method/shape etc. of bread?
Currently Sainsbury's Artisan Baton.What song brings back fond memories of your first girlfriend?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7tuJfud4W6U&ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7tuJfud4W6U&ab</a>What fashion item from the 70's would you be happy to wear in public nowadays?
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
A pair of bright yellow platform shoes.Which Newcastle United player from the past would you have been happy to have playing for Liverpool?
Would have to be Alan Shearer for me but did used to enjoy watching Chris Roland Waddle play Would you bring back the death penalty for certain crimes
Definitely. Some people don't deserve to live.If your house was being robbed and you came face to face with one of the robbers, would you attack him, bearing in mind they'll be tooled up and also have back up?
Yep. 100%. Although Id be making sure I had something to hand to even things up a little. Ive gone downstairs numerous times thinking Ive heard something (but never been anything yet). What one piece of tech from TV/movies that doesnt exist in real life would you choose if you could pick one to exist now?
Was gonna say the Delorean from Back to the Future, or Ricks ray-gun from Rick and Morty, but they both probably require loads of plutonium and other shit to run. So lets go with Bernard's Watch.Where would you go if there was a zombie outbreak ala 28 Days Later, and what would you tactics be for survival?
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.
Direct them to Goodison Park for a training session with Jordan Pickford as its well known a Zombies weaknesses are an inability to move fast & almost non existent reflexes Qantas are possibly planning on non stop flight from London to Darwin taking 16 hours . Would you consider it or is it to long on a plane
Ryan Gosling.Which sport is your favourite?
Football.If AndyMuller was going to lie about which celeb he's been told he looks like, who would it be?
Longest I could sit on a plane is 8 hours so no chance. Has to have a stopover somewhere.Which airline will you never ever fly with and why?
If Im going long haul I just want to get there so Id rather that than stopping off somewhere like Hong Kong or Singapore and just sitting in an airport for a few hours. Although no one wants to go to Darwin do they Paul? Which celebrity have you been told you look like?
How do you imagine Crosby Nick ( Big Dick Nick ) accent . Full on Londoner now or still touch of northern
I read his posts like Danny Dyer is saying them, and picture him like a 10 stone heavier version of him.If mobile phones all broke over night, would you struggle to survive without one?
Fack off you melt! Mappet.It would be a struggle for sure. Would have to concentrate on work all day.Does West Ham Paul walk around all day in a short sleeve safari suit and with socks pulled up to his knees now he lives in the Northern Territory?
nah, you are imaging him as Walt from Croc Dundee. I am imagining him as Donk, cut off shirt and lack of facial expressionhow does Autumn affect your mood
Happy as its Crocodile hunting season but You dont need a gun when youve got a Donk 😎 Have you queued for petrol in the last 48 hours
Nope but annoyingly going to have to in about 25 minutes Would you ever hunt an animal (any kind....fox hunt, big game hunt, human hunt, shooting rats)?
Going to London in a few weeks time to watch the NFL, do some of the galleries and visit good restaurants.What's your interpretation of the phrase 'well-off,' when talking about money?
someone who doesnt need to save or check their bank account before booking a luxury family holiday someone whos money worries are limited to what age in the 50's they retire If you were offered a win on Sunday in exchange for defeat on Tuesday would you take it ?
Absolutely. We can pick up wins vs Porto and AC Milan but getting one over the bald fraud would be so sweet.What's the scariest paranormal experience you've ever had?
