A place near my house called Pizza Palace. Love their meat feast pizzas, they really aren't shy with the toppings and often give me free sauces, free stuffed crust etc for being a regular.



What is the hardest bit of physical activity you've done that's that left you gasping for breath and almost at death's door?



A couple stick in the mind, one was an actual dangerous situation where a friend and I got stuck in a silt bog - scrambling round trying to reach the bank whilst pulling each other out of the bog and trying desperately not to sink deeper - I think we were maybe 12 at the time - I still remember as being pretty terrifying and lying there when we got out absolutely knackered.Other one was self-inflicted, I run a lot and was doing a track session last year where to hit the target time I needed I had to close the final 800m in just shy of two minutes. Didn’t quite get there, put gigantic effort in and towards the final 30m it felt like my legs were buckling, ears popping and I literally started to lose vision, all spots over my sight. Never experienced that sort of physical strain before.Worst part about moving house?