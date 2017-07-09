Fowey, Cornwall.How do you like your bacon?
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.
In Prison Do you prefer small chunks or normal Branston Pickle ?
Normal, of course and from out the fridgeIs Roy Keane a complete phoney?
history
I think he's too up his own arse and thinks highly of himself.Which player from history (in their prime) would you buy to go into our current team and how much would you pay for him?
If you could try a food you haven't tried before what would it be.
The Sausage egg McMuffin is always a winner.What chain restaurant would you like to see wiped from existence? (Franky and Bennie's for me).
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
McNasty's.Which current thread on Rawk would you delete and bin permanently?
If travelling space aliens are so intelligent and clever, how come they don't build spaceships that look like planes so that if they are spotted people just think "Oh. I've just seen a plane" so that their nefarious deeds can go unthwarted?
Because by being seen occasionally it feeds the idea that these lone people are just crackpots and in turn covers up their nefarious deeds.-----If you could only eat one dish of food for the rest of your life (assuming it would give you the nutrients you need regardless of what it is), what would it be?
Chicken Jalfrezi / Basmati Rice ------------------If you could spend the day with a famous person who would it be
If you have a teapot that kept it's atomic shape, structure and it's atoms behaved as normal BUT the whole teapot stopped in space - what would happen?
The tea would get cold.----Cats or dogs?
Cats. Cleaner and quieter.If there's one poster on this forum you can select to become the president of the world, who would you select? (Doesn't have to be an able leader, can be someone who could burn it all down.)
The lad who said the now-famous words "Who the fuck is Baldrick?"What the is one food you have only tried once and found it absolutely disgusting and will never try it again even if held at gunpoint?
Som Tam Thai salad or kimchi - Korean foodyou have to give up a carb1; rice and pasta2; potato based stuff (chips etc)
Ketchup rules in my house, i cannot remember the last time i had brown sauce.You have the choice of banishing and never hearing, seeing or reading from either Piers Moron or Katie Hopkins ever again, who do you choose.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Piers Moron.Which of the ancient 7 wonders of the world would you like to see resurrected?
Lighthouse of Alexandria.What country that you've never visited before would you choose to go to.
Brazil (the amazon to be precise).What country/city have you visited that you would never go back to?
Phoenix to fucking hot (went one year in August and it was around 45 degrees), and the downtown area is crap.You can be someone famous for a day, who will you be.
Jeff Bezos so I can transfer his money into my account.You're in a fight with a very hungry and angry Siberian tiger but you have a hammer as a weapon. Do you think you could take him?
No chance.Would your relatives bury the Siberian tigers shit at your funeral? It would be mostly made up of your remains after all
