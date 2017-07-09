« previous next »
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 7, 2021, 06:28:00 am
Adama Traore

.

Best place for uk weekend away?
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Re: Ask the next person a question
August 7, 2021, 09:12:51 am
Fowey, Cornwall.

How do you like your bacon?
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 7, 2021, 02:56:15 pm
Quote from: dalarr on August  7, 2021, 09:12:51 am
Fowey, Cornwall.

How do you like your bacon?

In Prison


Do you prefer small chunks or normal Branston Pickle ?
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 7, 2021, 09:06:04 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on August  7, 2021, 02:56:15 pm
In Prison


Do you prefer small chunks or normal Branston Pickle ?

Normal, of course and from out the fridge



Is Roy Keane a complete phoney?
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 8, 2021, 10:39:59 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August  7, 2021, 09:06:04 pm
Normal, of course and from out the fridge

Is Roy Keane a complete phoney?
I think he's too up his own arse and thinks highly of himself.

Which player from history (in their prime) would you buy to go into our current team and how much would you pay for him?
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 10, 2021, 02:24:17 am
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 10, 2021, 05:08:17 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  8, 2021, 10:39:59 pm
I think he's too up his own arse and thinks highly of himself.

Which player from history (in their prime) would you buy to go into our current team and how much would you pay for him?
Seeing as we need a replacement for Gini, I would go Fernando Redondo.

If you could try a food you haven't tried before what would it be.
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 10, 2021, 08:45:41 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on August 10, 2021, 05:08:17 am
If you could try a food you haven't tried before what would it be.
I'd like to try Oysters I reckon. Have a feeling they might be minging but after watching so much Mad Men, where they're knocking them back with endless martinis, looks quite pleasant.
Or is just the sensation of a slug sliding down your throat. I absolutely love Mussels, if they're comparable.

For me - I've never had a McD's breakfast before til this morning, what should I get?
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 13, 2021, 11:55:26 am
The Sausage egg McMuffin is always a winner.

What chain restaurant would you like to see wiped from existence? (Franky and Bennie's for me).
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 13, 2021, 11:57:05 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 13, 2021, 11:55:26 am
The Sausage egg McMuffin is always a winner.

What chain restaurant would you like to see wiped from existence? (Franky and Bennie's for me).

McNasty's.

Which current thread on Rawk would you delete and bin permanently?
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 13, 2021, 12:50:46 pm
Quote from: Phil M on August 13, 2021, 11:57:05 am
McNasty's.

Which current thread on Rawk would you delete and bin permanently?

The crappy cricket one in the General sport. Like it's an actual sport :lmao


--------------------

If travelling space aliens are so intelligent and clever, how come they don't build spaceships that look like planes so that if they are spotted people just think "Oh. I've just seen a plane" so that their nefarious deeds can go unthwarted?
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 13, 2021, 12:58:13 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 13, 2021, 12:50:46 pm
If travelling space aliens are so intelligent and clever, how come they don't build spaceships that look like planes so that if they are spotted people just think "Oh. I've just seen a plane" so that their nefarious deeds can go unthwarted?

Because by being seen occasionally it feeds the idea that these lone people are just crackpots and in turn covers up their nefarious deeds.

-----

If you could only eat one dish of food for the rest of your life (assuming it would give you the nutrients you need regardless of what it is), what would it be?
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 13, 2021, 01:02:45 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 13, 2021, 12:58:13 pm
Because by being seen occasionally it feeds the idea that these lone people are just crackpots and in turn covers up their nefarious deeds.

-----

If you could only eat one dish of food for the rest of your life (assuming it would give you the nutrients you need regardless of what it is), what would it be?

Chicken Jalfrezi / Basmati Rice

------------------

If you could spend the day with a famous person who would it be
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 13, 2021, 01:17:45 pm
Quote from: Jono69 on August 13, 2021, 01:02:45 pm
Chicken Jalfrezi / Basmati Rice

------------------

If you could spend the day with a famous person who would it be

Basil Brush

----------------

If you have a teapot that kept it's atomic shape, structure and it's atoms behaved as normal BUT the whole teapot stopped in space - what would happen?

Bear in mind that we think we're not moving, but are on a planet spinning at a rate of knots, orbiting the sun at terrific speeds while the whole solar system is moving at incredible speed and oribiting in the West Spiral Arm of the Milky Way Galaxy, which itself is rotating and moving a terrific speeds with the local group which in turn is moving scarily fast which in turn... .. and so on..
Re: Ask the next person a question
August 13, 2021, 02:17:34 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 13, 2021, 01:17:45 pm
If you have a teapot that kept it's atomic shape, structure and it's atoms behaved as normal BUT the whole teapot stopped in space - what would happen?

The tea would get cold.

----

Cats or dogs?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 08:41:42 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 13, 2021, 02:17:34 pm
The tea would get cold.

----

Cats or dogs?
Cats. Cleaner and quieter.

If there's one poster on this forum you can select to become the president of the world, who would you select? (Doesn't have to be an able leader, can be someone who could burn it all down.)
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 10:09:46 am
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on Today at 08:41:42 am
Cats. Cleaner and quieter.

If there's one poster on this forum you can select to become the president of the world, who would you select? (Doesn't have to be an able leader, can be someone who could burn it all down.)
The lad who said the now-famous words "Who the fuck is Baldrick?"

What the is one food you have only tried once and found it absolutely disgusting and will never try it again even if held at gunpoint?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 01:26:30 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:09:46 am
The lad who said the now-famous words "Who the fuck is Baldrick?"

What the is one food you have only tried once and found it absolutely disgusting and will never try it again even if held at gunpoint?

Som Tam Thai salad or kimchi - Korean food
you have to give up a carb

1;  rice and pasta
2;  potato based stuff (chips etc)




Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 01:30:18 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:26:30 pm
Som Tam Thai salad or kimchi - Korean food
you have to give up a carb

1;  rice and pasta
2;  potato based stuff (chips etc)

Potato based stuff (chips etc).

Ketchup or Brown Sauce?


Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 02:27:59 pm
Ketchup rules in my house, i cannot remember the last time i had brown sauce.

You have the choice of banishing and never hearing, seeing or reading from either Piers Moron or Katie Hopkins ever again, who do you choose.
