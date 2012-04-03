The only thing I can see that I have infringed is animal porn - but that was just for amusement - didn't know it was illegal?
City won't sell him this year, even for that deal. He's been good, but he can - and is going to be so much better. I don't think he's even hit the form he showed for Atleti yet.
Been scoring tap ins this year. At atleti he was powering through defenses by himself and practically carried them. Not been anywhere near that form this year.
Macca resplendent!A colossus bestriding the moral high ground as ever.
Agreed, hes nowhere near top form this season. He always seems to pick up these niggling injuries.
There is no way he'll play for Real Madrid. It's rumoured every year. He was raised up for Atletico Madrid from a young age in who he respects... he rejected them in the summer for the same reason.Money can get in the way of loyalty for some, but Man City can match their offer...
Does anyone know yet what the mysterious injury is that has kept him out?
Allergic reaction to the spray that was used on his foot when injured the other week.Laughable.
So that's the 'stupid' injury?
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
What? He wanted to go to Real Madrid. His family and friends all came out and said he wanted to, but in the end RM decided not to damage their relationship with Atletico too much.
And Balague has been spot on for everything he's said?
He broke the news of Torres wanting to leave us for Chelsea, iirc. Balague is a decent source.
De Gea to the Mancs, various others, he's a very good source, sometimes he'll be wrong, it's not a fucking crime eh!
Ok, Balague is wrong, Ujfalusi his team mate was wrong and you are right. Apologies.
Supposedly he was riding his kid's moto-cross bike, fell off and hurt his foot. He used a spray to numb the pain which then caused an allergic reaction.This is according to The Mirror though so it's probably a load of shite.
... Dad's Aguero, Godfather is Messi and his Grandad is Diego Maradona!
Signing of the season?
Just heard that Lionel Messi is going to be godfather to his son, whether it's true or not I don't know. So no pressure for the kid, Dad's Aguero, Godfather is Messi and his Grandad is Diego Maradona!
He'll grow up to an engineer
Still nothing compared to the pressure Scott Parker's son gonna have.
'Despite their cup pedigree - since they've returned to the top flight in 1962 - Everton have, after today's results, once again gone further in the FA Cup than their much vaunted neighbours. For the record it's Everton 23 Liverpool 22 and 7 ties in 52 seasons'
I do feel sorry for Aguero. It's a shame he ended up at Man City but since that youth tournament with Banega coming through in the same side he's always been a lovely footballer. Bit like Thiago and Mata in that respect - they do so well it sticks in your mind.
