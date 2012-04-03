I do feel sorry for Aguero. It's a shame he ended up at Man City but since that youth tournament with Banega coming through in the same side he's always been a lovely footballer. Bit like Thiago and Mata in that respect - they do so well it sticks in your mind.



There looked to be lots of old threads dedicated to Sergio Aguero, but almost all of them pre-City. Won't create a new one, but will just bump this most 'recent' one instead.Was linked with us loads during his youth, though I don't know how reliable the sources ever were. One of the outstanding forwards of his generation, and a fearsome foe during our battles with City during recent years. Thoughts on City - who they are and how they go about things - aside, he was one of their long-serving talismanic figures and around his peak would have been a huge asset to any club on the planet. Loved a goal and his finishing was deadly - wish the context was different, but the QPR goal will endure as one of those unforgettable, iconic moments for a couple of generations'-worth of football fans.