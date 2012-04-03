« previous next »
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 12:43:49 am
Some of the posts in the first few pages of this thread are laughable, rawk logic at it's best  :D
Quote from: Effes on August 24, 2012, 06:38:44 pm
The only thing I can see that I have infringed is animal porn - but that was just for amusement - didn't know it was illegal?

Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 01:06:45 am
fantastic was a Manc who used to make wind up threads all the time in summer.

got banned after 7 posts or so.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 02:07:35 am
Quote from: Juan Loco on April  3, 2012, 12:39:13 am
City won't sell him this year, even for that deal. He's been good, but he can - and is going to be so much better. I don't think he's even hit the form he showed for Atleti yet.

Been scoring tap ins this year. At atleti he was powering through defenses by himself and practically carried them. Not been anywhere near that form this year.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 02:24:31 am
Quote from: Rohit on April  3, 2012, 02:07:35 am
Been scoring tap ins this year. At atleti he was powering through defenses by himself and practically carried them. Not been anywhere near that form this year.

Agreed, hes nowhere near top form this season. He always seems to pick up these niggling injuries.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 02:45:12 am
Does anyone know yet what the mysterious injury is that has kept him out?
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 03:07:46 am
Quote from: BigMarcs on April  3, 2012, 02:24:31 am
Agreed, hes nowhere near top form this season. He always seems to pick up these niggling injuries.
It's all because of the physicality of the Premier League, obviously. :P
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 03:12:07 am
There is no way he'll play for Real Madrid. It's rumoured every year.

He was raised up for Atletico Madrid from a young age in who he respects... he rejected them in the summer for the same reason.
Money can get in the way of loyalty for some, but Man City can match their offer...
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 04:37:38 am
Quote from: Rohit on April  3, 2012, 02:07:35 am
Been scoring tap ins this year. At atleti he was powering through defenses by himself and practically carried them. Not been anywhere near that form this year.
Even though they are throwing it away, he is playing with better players at City, so there is no need for him to play the same way that he did before.
It seems like he plays more off the shoulder these days and allows Silva/Nasri/Yaya to do the work deeper than that.

Plus, its his first season in a new league. Individually, he has been a success.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 05:29:12 am
Quote from: Discipline on April  3, 2012, 03:12:07 am
There is no way he'll play for Real Madrid. It's rumoured every year.

He was raised up for Atletico Madrid from a young age in who he respects... he rejected them in the summer for the same reason.
Money can get in the way of loyalty for some, but Man City can match their offer...
What? He wanted to go to Real Madrid. His family and friends all came out and said he wanted to, but in the end RM decided not to damage their relationship with Atletico too much.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 09:00:13 am
Quote from: macca888 on April  3, 2012, 02:45:12 am
Does anyone know yet what the mysterious injury is that has kept him out?

Allergic reaction to the spray that was used on his foot when injured the other week.

Laughable. :lmao
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 09:28:49 am
Quote from: BigAl24 on April  3, 2012, 09:00:13 am
Allergic reaction to the spray that was used on his foot when injured the other week.

Laughable. :lmao
So that's the 'stupid' injury?
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 09:35:04 am
Quote from: thelinnen on April  3, 2012, 09:28:49 am
So that's the 'stupid' injury?
Yeah I think he sprayed it too much or too close and got burned.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 10:33:29 am
Supposedly he was riding his kid's moto-cross bike, fell off and hurt his foot. He used a spray to numb the pain which then caused an allergic reaction.

This is according to The Mirror though so it's probably a load of shite.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 11:39:10 am
I wouldnt swap him for Higuain, but god Higuain, it's difficult to even turn down wanting him..
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 12:29:39 pm
Quote from: eirwen on April  3, 2012, 05:29:12 am
What? He wanted to go to Real Madrid. His family and friends all came out and said he wanted to, but in the end RM decided not to damage their relationship with Atletico too much.

Do you have quotes?

Only person I've seen saying Aguero should go to RM - should go; not want to is from Maradona.
Also, RM wouldn't want to damage their relationship with their greatest rivals? Really?
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 12:37:37 pm
He desperately wanted to go to Real, team mates were coming out and saying it and people like Balague said this :

Guillem Balague ‏ @GuillemBalague

Kun aguero waited for Real Madrid but even thou Mou was happy to have him, chairman Perez didnt want to upset Atletico
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 12:44:04 pm
I remember seeing a photo of him driving from the Bernabeu last year, amid of rumours of him agreeing to move to Real.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 12:49:56 pm
And Balague has been spot on for everything he's said?

Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 12:53:40 pm
Quote from: Discipline on April  3, 2012, 12:49:56 pm
And Balague has been spot on for everything he's said?
He broke the news of Torres wanting to leave us for Chelsea, iirc. Balague is a decent source.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 01:10:23 pm
Quote from: BirdBrain on April  3, 2012, 12:53:40 pm
He broke the news of Torres wanting to leave us for Chelsea, iirc. Balague is a decent source.
De Gea to the Mancs, various others, he's a very good source, sometimes he'll be wrong, it's not a fucking crime eh!
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 01:16:39 pm
Quote from: scatman on April  3, 2012, 01:10:23 pm
De Gea to the Mancs, various others, he's a very good source, sometimes he'll be wrong, it's not a fucking crime eh!

hes a twat aswel, glad he was wrong about "Llorente going to Real being a done deal," last season
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 01:27:17 pm
Quote from: mb1111 on April  3, 2012, 12:52:16 pm
Ok, Balague is wrong, Ujfalusi his team mate was wrong and you are right. Apologies.

Good. Now don't make the same mistake again.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 07:41:34 pm
Quote from: .adam on April  3, 2012, 10:33:29 am
Supposedly he was riding his kid's moto-cross bike, fell off and hurt his foot. He used a spray to numb the pain which then caused an allergic reaction.

This is according to The Mirror though so it's probably a load of shite.

read that too but this is the mirror
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
April 3, 2012, 07:51:06 pm
Quote from: Discipline on April  3, 2012, 03:12:07 am
There is no way he'll play for Real Madrid. It's rumoured every year.

He was raised up for Atletico Madrid from a young age in who he respects... he rejected them in the summer for the same reason.
Money can get in the way of loyalty for some, but Man City can match their offer...
He was 18 when he went there for big money, hardly came through the ranks. He's a modern day footballer and wouldn't think twice about going there. It was Atlético who wouldn't sell to them, if he'd had the choice of City and Real, he'd have chose Real.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
May 31, 2012, 09:21:10 pm
Just heard that Lionel Messi is going to be godfather to his son, whether it's true or not I don't know. So no pressure for the kid, Dad's Aguero, Godfather is Messi and his Grandad is Diego Maradona!
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
May 31, 2012, 09:24:07 pm
He'll grow up to an engineer ;D
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
May 31, 2012, 09:43:29 pm
Quote from: Ryan M on May 31, 2012, 09:21:10 pm
... Dad's Aguero, Godfather is Messi and his Grandad is Diego Maradona!



Just needs Christian Poulsen as his nanny.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
June 1, 2012, 01:55:08 pm
Signing of the season?
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
June 1, 2012, 01:56:29 pm
Quote from: SMASHerano on June
Signing of the season?

For that goal to win the league alone he is worth the whole fee.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
« Reply #1469 on: June 1, 2012, 02:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Ryan M on May 31, 2012, 09:21:10 pm
Just heard that Lionel Messi is going to be godfather to his son, whether it's true or not I don't know. So no pressure for the kid, Dad's Aguero, Godfather is Messi and his Grandad is Diego Maradona!

Yeah.... But what's Joe Cole?
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
« Reply #1470 on: June 2, 2012, 12:11:00 am »
Quote from: Ryan M on May 31, 2012, 09:21:10 pm
Just heard that Lionel Messi is going to be godfather to his son, whether it's true or not I don't know. So no pressure for the kid, Dad's Aguero, Godfather is Messi and his Grandad is Diego Maradona!
Still nothing compared to the pressure Scott Parker's son gonna have.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
« Reply #1471 on: June 2, 2012, 12:15:00 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 31, 2012, 09:24:07 pm
He'll grow up to an engineer ;D

Definitely.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
« Reply #1472 on: June 2, 2012, 01:41:58 am »
Quote from: Kienast on June  2, 2012, 12:11:00 am
Still nothing compared to the pressure Scott Parker's son gonna have.

At least if aliens invade Prime Minister Parker and his son Ace will be able to fly around in their biplanes and save us.
Sergio Aguero retires
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 12:35:54 pm »
There looked to be lots of old threads dedicated to Sergio Aguero, but almost all of them pre-City. Won't create a new one, but will just bump this most 'recent' one instead.

Sergio Aguero: Barcelona's former Man City striker retires

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59660727

Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:47:28 am
I do feel sorry for Aguero. It's a shame he ended up at Man City but since that youth tournament with Banega coming through in the same side he's always been a lovely footballer. Bit like Thiago and Mata in that respect - they do so well it sticks in your mind.


Was linked with us loads during his youth, though I don't know how reliable the sources ever were. One of the outstanding forwards of his generation, and a fearsome foe during our battles with City during recent years. Thoughts on City - who they are and how they go about things - aside, he was one of their long-serving talismanic figures and around his peak would have been a huge asset to any club on the planet. Loved a goal and his finishing was deadly - wish the context was different, but the QPR goal will endure as one of those unforgettable, iconic moments for a couple of generations'-worth of football fans.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
« Reply #1474 on: Today at 12:40:19 pm »
Strangely under rated as a player - his production was weirdly normalised in the PL to the point it was barely commented on while he was here
Undoubtedly one of the best players of the last decade
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
« Reply #1475 on: Today at 12:56:03 pm »
Love reading back on old threads, 2011 was a painful time to be a fan, we were all pretending to not be arsed by this signing because we'd just got Carroll and Downing ;D ;D ;D
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
« Reply #1476 on: Today at 12:57:43 pm »
Great player he was, spearheaded them to more than one league title. Right decision to retire too, absolutely no reason to risk it.
Re: Man City sign Sergio Aguero. £38,000,000
« Reply #1477 on: Today at 12:59:56 pm »
He was indeed a great player, although never really elevated to superstar status. If he had played for us or united he would likely have been considered a true world class superstar.
Definitely right to retire, hes struggled with injuries anyway and would hardly have played so no point risking it.
