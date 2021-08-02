« previous next »
Hopefully this can make up for the missing Part 5:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omCg7oAMpMQ



"When my phone was on really low battery, and I put the brightness down, he'd say it was wool behaviour" :D :D :D
Heard one today that made me laugh, maybe not so lost & dunno if it's just a scouse thing..

'He went the colour of boiled shite'
Heard one today that made me laugh, maybe not so lost & dunno if it's just a scouse thing..

'He went the colour of boiled shite'

Yeah use that one a lot.

Another is "it was all over the place, it was spread around like wild man's shite"
Togger.
Togger.

My Dad, rest his soul, used to say Ill tell you what you never see any more....horse shit in the Mersey Tunnel.
Are they still allowed, do you think?
Yeah use that one a lot.

Another is "it was all over the place, it was spread around like wild man's shite"


😂 Id completely forgotten that one
On Blob.


As in a very good football team.
On Blob.


As in a very good football team.
.....or 'the reds are playing at home'.
.....or 'the reds are playing at home'.

That's just reminded me of the time when my daughters Mum went into labour. I text everyone then my cousin texts back saying at the birth make sure you stand in the Kop and not the Anny Road.

 :lmao
That's just reminded me of the time when my daughters Mum went into labour. I text everyone then my cousin texts back saying at the birth make sure you stand in the Kop and not the Anny Road.

 :lmao

;D
;D

I did venture down the Kemlyn at one point but quickly returned to me spec on the Kop.
I did venture down the Kemlyn at one point but quickly returned to me spec on the Kop.

I stayed in the Kemlyn for the first son and the paddock for the second.
That's just reminded me of the time when my daughters Mum went into labour. I text everyone then my cousin texts back saying at the birth make sure you stand in the Kop and not the Anny Road.

 :lmao


A mate who'd missus had her first a couple years before we had ours, messaged me "Don't go goal-end, will put you off for life."

Not sure of the spelling but my Dad used to call anyone displaying excessive clumsiness a 'Flundermuck'.

Djimi Traore had 'flundermuck' tendencies.
Trog?

