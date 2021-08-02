Hopefully this can make up for the missing Part 5:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omCg7oAMpMQ
Heard one today that made me laugh, maybe not so lost & dunno if it's just a scouse thing..'He went the colour of boiled shite'
Togger.
Yeah use that one a lot.Another is "it was all over the place, it was spread around like wild man's shite"
On Blob.As in a very good football team.
.....or 'the reds are playing at home'.
That's just reminded me of the time when my daughters Mum went into labour. I text everyone then my cousin texts back saying at the birth make sure you stand in the Kop and not the Anny Road.
I did venture down the Kemlyn at one point but quickly returned to me spec on the Kop.
