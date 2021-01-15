« previous next »
Lost Scouse Lingo

Quote from: Tesco tearaway on January 14, 2021, 10:18:45 pm
We used to say Cocky watchman as well  :)

Definitely cocky watchman as my grandad was one.

As a kid I couldn't get my head around why he use a women's bra for a coke fire during winter's nights. (Brazier/brassiere). Mind you there were akways odds and Sod's of underwear to be discovered on bomb sites so maybe that's were they came from.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 15, 2021, 08:56:05 am
Definitely cocky watchman as my grandad was one.

As a kid I couldn't get my head around why he use a women's bra for a coke fire during winter's nights. (Brazier/brassiere). Mind you there were akways odds and Sod's of underwear to be discovered on bomb sites so maybe that's were they came from.
And 'cocky's hut' being scouse rhyming slang for 'gut'.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January 15, 2021, 01:49:34 pm
And 'cocky's hut' being scouse rhyming slang for 'gut'.

While we are on it..cock'eyed, gozzy, four eyes..eyes fighting for corners, one eye in Kirkby the other in Birkenhead..probably more too.
All not very nice but part of how we grew up.
Boss eyed.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January 15, 2021, 02:13:44 pm
Boss eyed.

Every class had a kid with a corrective plaster over one lens of his NHS glasses. He always had a runny nose and consequently 'silver sleeves'.
Is "Thick as mince" a Scouse phrase?
Used to hear it loads when I was a kid; just been reminded of it in the header thread  :wave
ming

not minge (vulgar) or minge-bag (scrooge)

but 'ming' as in meff

Quote from: liverbloke on March  6, 2021, 11:34:22 am
ming

not minge (vulgar) or minge-bag (scrooge)

but 'ming' as in meff



That's fucking minging that.
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2021, 01:27:53 pm
That's fucking minging that.

 ;D

also snidey as in you fuckin ming

Moose..

A word often used for a girl of ill repute yonks ago.

Yonks..
That's 'last' - that's crap.
