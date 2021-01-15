We used to say Cocky watchman as well
Definitely cocky watchman as my grandad was one.As a kid I couldn't get my head around why he use a women's bra for a coke fire during winter's nights. (Brazier/brassiere). Mind you there were akways odds and Sod's of underwear to be discovered on bomb sites so maybe that's were they came from.
And 'cocky's hut' being scouse rhyming slang for 'gut'.
Boss eyed.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
mingnot minge (vulgar) or minge-bag (scrooge)but 'ming' as in meff
That's fucking minging that.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]