we used to refer to spit - especially a long dribbling bit of slabber hanging from your mouth (yeh we were kids y'know) - as a 'golly'nothing to do with the racial slur may I just add
We used to call them 'frogs'
Didn't some type of rice pudding served up with school diners look like frog spawn?
In the 60s 'gollying' and 'yockering' was to spit out a load of phlegm, usually the prelude to a scrap.
Tapioca A particularly lumpy one was met with cries of "Pick the bones out of that one!"The same was said after a loud meaty fart
Tapioca. I was never keen on it particularly when an older lad told me frog spawn was frog sponk.And the'paricularly lumpy one' just sounds like the lumpy custard you got on your pudding.
I used to love tapioca and spotted dick - I'm beginning to reevaluate my life
And the'paricularly lumpy one' just sounds like the lumpy custard you got on your pudding.
