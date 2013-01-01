« previous next »
Lost Scouse Lingo

liverbloke

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
Reply #1480 on: Today at 10:08:48 AM
we used to refer to spit - especially a long dribbling bit of slabber hanging from your mouth (yeh we were kids y'know) - as a 'golly'

nothing to do with the racial slur may I just add

gregor

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
Reply #1481 on: Today at 10:18:25 AM
liverbloke on Today at 10:08:48 AM
we used to refer to spit - especially a long dribbling bit of slabber hanging from your mouth (yeh we were kids y'know) - as a 'golly'

nothing to do with the racial slur may I just add



Me too, grew up in the 90s.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
Reply #1482 on: Today at 11:00:57 AM
Brissyred on Today at 09:46:34 AM
We used to call them 'frogs'

Didn't some type of rice pudding served up with school diners look like frog spawn?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
Reply #1483 on: Today at 11:02:59 AM
liverbloke on Today at 10:08:48 AM
we used to refer to spit - especially a long dribbling bit of slabber hanging from your mouth (yeh we were kids y'know) - as a 'golly'

nothing to do with the racial slur may I just add

In the 60s 'gollying' and 'yockering' was to spit out a load of phlegm, usually the prelude to a scrap.
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
Reply #1484 on: Today at 11:43:10 AM
So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:00:57 AM
Didn't some type of rice pudding served up with school diners look like frog spawn?
Tapioca  :)

So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:02:59 AM
In the 60s 'gollying' and 'yockering' was to spit out a load of phlegm, usually the prelude to a scrap.
A particularly lumpy one was met with cries of "Pick the bones out of that one!"
The same was said after a loud meaty fart  ;D
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
Reply #1485 on: Today at 01:21:29 PM
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 11:43:10 AM
Tapioca  :)
A particularly lumpy one was met with cries of "Pick the bones out of that one!"
The same was said after a loud meaty fart  ;D

Tapioca. I was never keen on it particularly when an older lad told me frog spawn was frog sponk.

And the'paricularly lumpy one' just sounds like the lumpy custard you got on your pudding.
liverbloke

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
Reply #1486 on: Today at 01:25:44 PM
So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:21:29 PM
Tapioca. I was never keen on it particularly when an older lad told me frog spawn was frog sponk.

And the'paricularly lumpy one' just sounds like the lumpy custard you got on your pudding.

I used to love tapioca and spotted dick - I'm beginning to reevaluate my life  :wave
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
Reply #1487 on: Today at 01:33:25 PM
liverbloke on Today at 01:25:44 PM
I used to love tapioca and spotted dick - I'm beginning to reevaluate my life  :wave

You sound like a Carry On character.
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
Reply #1488 on: Today at 02:20:53 PM
So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:21:29 PM

And the'paricularly lumpy one' just sounds like the lumpy custard you got on your pudding.
"Would you like one, or two slices of custard on your pudding?" 
