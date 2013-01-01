« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sky Sports  (Read 238942 times)

Online Legs

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 08:23:18 PM »
I think I only payed for one game on PPV im sure it was when we played Chelsea at Anfield under Ged won 90th min 1-0 Smicer

I say I paid it was really my dad but I did offer to pay !
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,612
  • YNWA
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 08:23:27 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:21:45 PM
Football seems like its no longer a game, its a business.

I mean that much was obvious about 30 years ago.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,525
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 08:25:03 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:21:45 PM
Well done Leicester, every other club hold your heads in shame you greedy tw*ts.

Including ours. Dunno why I expected better to be honest.
Logged

Online IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 08:26:15 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 08:18:15 PM
Why don't they do a monthly plan? Would maybe entice more fans with nothing to do without breaking the bank.

15 per game is insanity. Proof again that rich people aren't smarter than you or I.

Unfortunately, I think they know what they're doing. Obviously there's going to be outrage the first time they pull this, but by the end of the season people will get used to it and soon it will become a new normal. My hope is that it bombs so spectacularly in the first few weeks that they have to pull the plug on the whole idea. I'm sure most of us here share the same sentiment and won't pay for that, but it's up to the wider audience to show restraint in order for that to happen...
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 08:26:37 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 08:25:03 PM
Including ours. Dunno why I expected better to be honest.
Not surprised at ours in the slightest, bit after they tried to furlough staff
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,435
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 08:26:43 PM »
I'm not really into streaming at all. Much prefer the reliability of TV, where there's no fuss and you know it won't go down or be in poor quality.

That being said, there is no way I am paying £15 to watch a single game when I'm already a customer of these broadcasters. Not even considering it.
Logged

Offline kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 08:28:12 PM »
As many have said that this kind of tactic will drive people towards illegal streaming. Its not exactly hard to get a decent one.

This kind of innovation dressed up to help fans see their side, is a testing ground for new revenue streams as they would never be able to do it during normal circumstances.

The worry is that Big clubs earn more money this way per game, than being on Sky/BT so they prefer this than actually being on subscription TV.

Clubs could offer fans a virtual season ticket as opposed to An expensive PPV Option
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,435
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 08:30:47 PM »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Today at 08:28:12 PM
As many have said that this kind of tactic will drive people towards illegal streaming. Its not exactly hard to get a decent one.
Surely almost everyone who knows how to stream will do that instead of paying these prices? That's what everyone I've spoken to so far has said.

The only people who won't stream are older viewers who don't know how.
Logged

Offline Carllfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,657
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 08:35:17 PM »
This pay per view is absolutely disgusting, but unfortunately people will give in and pay it , and of course the more that do it the longer that will continue. All 3pm games during last  season after the lockdown were shown at no extra cost so why suddenly now do they decide to charge for 3pms? They dont in other countries so why here.

Just noticed our game against Sheffield is 8pm but still being shown on box office, what a scandal
« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:14 PM by Carllfc »
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 08:37:42 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 08:26:15 PM
Unfortunately, I think they know what they're doing. Obviously there's going to be outrage the first time they pull this, but by the end of the season people will get used to it and soon it will become a new normal. My hope is that it bombs so spectacularly in the first few weeks that they have to pull the plug on the whole idea. I'm sure most of us here share the same sentiment and won't pay for that, but it's up to the wider audience to show restraint in order for that to happen...
I don't think they really do know what they are doing. They'd surely make more at a lower price point. £5 would entice far more people to pay for the game and they might think, " I don't mind paying £5 to help my club out."  £15 is too much and I'd hazard a guess that most will just illegally stream the games. They're also never getting any neutrals at that price point.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,435
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 08:40:52 PM »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 08:37:42 PM
I don't think they really do know what they are doing. They'd surely make more at a lower price point. £5 would entice far more people to pay for the game and they might think, " I don't mind paying £5 to help my club out."  £15 is too much and I'd hazard a guess that most will just illegally stream the games. They're also never getting any neutrals at that price point.
This is what I'm thinking. £5 is what many people spend at Costa without thinking twice. On top of everything else even that is too much, but it's an amount that people would talk themselves into paying. I can't see that happening with £15, at least I hope not.
Logged

Online IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 08:43:12 PM »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 08:37:42 PM
I don't think they really do know what they are doing. They'd surely make more at a lower price point. £5 would entice far more people to pay for the game and they might think, " I don't mind paying £5 to help my club out."  £15 is too much and I'd hazard a guess that most will just illegally stream the games. They're also never getting any neutrals at that price point.

I get what you mean, but I think it all depends on what their end game is. My guess would be that they're hoping for a future where most of the games are PPV at 15 per game with only a select few on Sky every round. There are (or at least there should be) too many experts consulted in making this for it to be a dumb decision and that's what worries me the most...
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 08:43:32 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 08:25:03 PM
Including ours. Dunno why I expected better to be honest.

Have they released how each Club voted ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,612
  • YNWA
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 08:46:44 PM »
The thing is the free airing of the games was never going to last.

However I just don't see how charging £15 a game makes sense. £5 a game gives those who would normally go the game, who are the only ones missing out here, the opportunity to view it still, and at a massively reduced fee to make up for it being on TV.
Logged

Offline Carllfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,657
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 08:51:12 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:46:44 PM
The thing is the free airing of the games was never going to last.

However I just don't see how charging £15 a game makes sense. £5 a game gives those who would normally go the game, who are the only ones missing out here, the opportunity to view it still, and at a massively reduced fee to make up for it being on TV.

Its a good idea for lower league clubs but definitely not for the premier league
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 08:51:41 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:26:43 PM
I'm not really into streaming at all. Much prefer the reliability of TV, where there's no fuss and you know it won't go down or be in poor quality.

That being said, there is no way I am paying £15 to watch a single game when I'm already a customer of these broadcasters. Not even considering it.
Eh?, I've had Sky Sports, and the signal went down quite often.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 08:53:53 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:26:43 PM
I'm not really into streaming at all. Much prefer the reliability of TV, where there's no fuss and you know it won't go down or be in poor quality.

That being said, there is no way I am paying £15 to watch a single game when I'm already a customer of these broadcasters. Not even considering it.


You're talking about free streams though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,068
  • Yeah right..
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 08:56:48 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:46:44 PM
The thing is the free airing of the games was never going to last.

However I just don't see how charging £15 a game makes sense. £5 a game gives those who would normally go the game, who are the only ones missing out here, the opportunity to view it still, and at a massively reduced fee to make up for it being on TV.

Disagree mate, it's not the fiver at all by the way.
PPV is just so wrong for football.

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 08:56:49 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:26:43 PM
I'm not really into streaming at all. Much prefer the reliability of TV, where there's no fuss and you know it won't go down or be in poor quality.

That being said, there is no way I am paying £15 to watch a single game when I'm already a customer of these broadcasters. Not even considering it.

Agree with all of this. Let the players take salary cuts ffs rather than fleecing fans.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,612
  • YNWA
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 08:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:56:48 PM
Disagree mate, it's not the fiver at all by the way.
PPV is just so wrong for football.

This is an exceptional case though mate. Really these games shouldn't be on TV at all. They are the games not part of the TV packages which would normally, in any other season, not be shown on TV in the UK.

They were put on TV last season for the people who go the game who were banned from doing so due to the pandemic. They should be this season too and I have no problem if there was a small charge for this service but £15 a game is quite ridiculous.
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 09:00:24 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:43:32 PM
Have they released how each Club voted ?

Yes. Only Leicester voted against
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 09:01:40 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 09:00:24 PM
Yes. Only Leicester voted against


Somebody mentioned the mancs as well didn't they ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,435
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 09:03:50 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:51:41 PM
Eh?, I've had Sky Sports, and the signal went down quite often.
Really? Fair enough, I must be getting quite lucky. Had it for 15+ years and if I had to guess I've had problems with about 10 games in that time.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:53:53 PM

You're talking about free streams though.
Do you mean when I talk about unreliability? If so, point taken, I know that if you pay a small amount you get great quality streams. In general though, it's still more "effort" compared to watching on TV.

At the minute, I use the services of Sky and BT enough to justify the price. That's really the point here I suppose. Where is the line where streaming becomes more appealing to customers than doing things the legitimate way? For many it was a while back, for me it's right now. Would genuinely be surprised if I'm in the minority as well.
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 09:03:57 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:01:40 PM

Somebody mentioned the mancs as well didn't they ?

Report I read said 19-1 with the one being Leicester

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54481945
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,779
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 09:04:06 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:01:40 PM

Somebody mentioned the mancs as well didn't they ?

They spoke up about it but still voted for it
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,068
  • Yeah right..
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3225 on: Today at 09:08:01 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:59:43 PM
This is an exceptional case though mate. Really these games shouldn't be on TV at all. They are the games not part of the TV packages which would normally, in any other season, not be shown on TV in the UK.

They were put on TV last season for the people who go the game who were banned from doing so due to the pandemic. They should be this season too and I have no problem if there was a small charge for this service but £15 a game is quite ridiculous.

To be honest the only way I see it is the PL/cahoots have generated games to pilot & gauge interest.
It's very clear & should be rebuffed in the strongest possible way.
 
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online darragh85

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3226 on: Today at 09:09:22 PM »
what's stopping moving big games to box office then?  are there set games for broadcast for the whole season or are they picked on a month to month basis.

could they just make Liverpool v Manchester United a box office game?

Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3227 on: Today at 09:12:13 PM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:09:22 PM
what's stopping moving big games to box office then?  are there set games for broadcast for the whole season or are they picked on a month to month basis.

could they just make Liverpool v Manchester United a box office game?

Sky wont allow that. Minute it happens everyone will cancel their subscription
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,612
  • YNWA
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3228 on: Today at 09:12:22 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:08:01 PM
To be honest the only way I see it is the PL/cahoots have generated games to pilot & gauge interest.
It's very clear & should be rebuffed in the strongest possible way.

What if the other option is they are not aired at all then, back to how it's been for the last, well, decades? They were never going to keep putting all the games on for nothing.

I do agree it's to gauge interest though. I'd actually be more willing to pay just for Liverpool games in the future, so no Sky & BT sub, as I don't really have much interest in watching other sides. Though not for £15 a game - I'd rather run the risk of streaming or head the pub - that's 3 of my 8 pints paid for right there  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 