Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,962
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 06:32:34 pm
Looks like it will be fun when it comes out on Apple TV in March I imagine lots of guest stars will turn up.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ucgsmqxSJ1c&amp;ab_channel=AppleTV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ucgsmqxSJ1c&amp;ab_channel=AppleTV</a>

Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,541
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:21:15 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on November 17, 2024, 11:23:24 am
Looking for a "new" spy series?

On the 29th of this month the premier of The Agency. This is a remake of the French series, Le Bureau des Légendes. For those who haven't seen the original, it's very good.

For this new version the story line remains the same. It follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pAxMy31nffA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pAxMy31nffA</a>







Loving this....7 eps in and cant wait for the next ....gonna dig the original French version out too..


should've known it'd be quality after seeing the awful review of it in the Guardian - can almost guarantee these days that whatever they rave about will be shite - and whatever they rip will be worth checking out.... best newspaper out there, but the arts / culture section has vanished up its own ringpiece
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,917
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 08:21:15 pm



Loving this....7 eps in and cant wait for the next ....gonna dig the original French version out too..


should've known it'd be quality after seeing the awful review of it in the Guardian - can almost guarantee these days that whatever they rave about will be shite - and whatever they rip will be worth checking out.... best newspaper out there, but the arts / culture section has vanished up its own ringpiece

Quite enjoying it as well, a bit easier to follow the intricacies than the French version was, which may be a mark against from some of the more poseur viewers. Fassbender is knocking it out of the park as Martian, stupid character name notwithstanding. Wish/hope something more is done to relate the wildly divergent plotlines between Coyote/Valhalla/Prigozhin, sorry, Volchok and Danny not going/going to Iran, whenthe narrative drifts between the two plotlines, the atmosphere sort of struggles.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,723
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
How many episodes are there of The Agency?
Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,541
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 10:56:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
How many episodes are there of The Agency?

10 .....
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,528
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:12:34 am
Finished Lockerbie.

Very powerful series. I was just a toddler when the disaster happened, so my recollection of events was quite poor and focused around the latter stages of Megrahis life but start to finish that was a brilliant telling of events and without wanting to sound crass, some stunning cinematography.

Not quite the Chernobyl heights but excellent TV.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,605
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 07:51:09 am
From season 3 on Sky from 14th Jan!
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,735
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:42:56 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:51:09 am
From season 3 on Sky from 14th Jan!

Season three of From?
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,605
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:48:44 am
