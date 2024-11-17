Loving this....7 eps in and cant wait for the next ....gonna dig the original French version out too..
should've known it'd be quality after seeing the awful review of it in the Guardian - can almost guarantee these days that whatever they rave about will be shite - and whatever they rip will be worth checking out.... best newspaper out there, but the arts / culture section has vanished up its own ringpiece
Quite enjoying it as well, a bit easier to follow the intricacies than the French version was, which may be a mark against from some of the more poseur
viewers. Fassbender is knocking it out of the park as Martian, stupid character name notwithstanding. Wish/hope something more is done to relate the wildly divergent plotlines between Coyote/Valhalla/Prigozhin, sorry, Volchok and Danny not going/going to Iran, whenthe narrative drifts between the two plotlines, the atmosphere sort of struggles.