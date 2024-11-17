Looking for a "new" spy series?



On the 29th of this month the premier of The Agency. This is a remake of the French series, Le Bureau des Légendes. For those who haven't seen the original, it's very good.



For this new version the story line remains the same. It follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pAxMy31nffA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pAxMy31nffA</a>









Loving this....7 eps in and cant wait for the next ....gonna dig the original French version out too..should've known it'd be quality after seeing the awful review of it in the Guardian - can almost guarantee these days that whatever they rave about will be shite - and whatever they rip will be worth checking out.... best newspaper out there, but the arts / culture section has vanished up its own ringpiece