Tomorrow. Welcome to Macondo, the mythical town that began with twenty houses on the bank of a river, where magical realism came to life and the Buendía family began their story. A story about the adversities of impossible loves, confrontations with a past that follows their footsteps and a curse that condemns them. Based on the masterpiece of Gabriel García Márquez.







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4oQeQR1DEjw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4oQeQR1DEjw</a>







Bookie returns for season two on Thursday. I like this.







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FGDBzsgszSU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FGDBzsgszSU</a>







Also on Thursday.No Good Deed It tells the story of three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems.We'll see.







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JKufPJ-JHvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JKufPJ-JHvA</a>













Friday sees the start of a Dexter origin series.







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bw8ZdQpVtdU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bw8ZdQpVtdU</a>







Same day. 1992. After the death of her husband in a strange explosion, Amparo begins to search for answers with the only help of Richi, a security guard, ex-cop and alcoholic. While the murders always follow the same pattern.

All you need to know about this mini-series is that it's directed by Alex de la Iglesia.If he's onboard you know it's going to be interesting.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OpXMwvT_LC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OpXMwvT_LC4</a>







