« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 424 425 426 427 428 [429]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1481620 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17120 on: December 9, 2024, 09:45:24 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on December  6, 2024, 04:24:41 pm
I saw this trailed when I was in the States. It looked awful. Not for me.

The pilot is available on Youtube in the UK, guessing it's coming to a channel here soon. I thought it was quite good, albeit the mockumentary format is maybe a little overdone now.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,561
  • Scrubbers
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17121 on: December 9, 2024, 03:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December  7, 2024, 09:11:35 pm
The 2nd season looks just as good and mental as the 1st one cant wait

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_UXKlYvLGJY&amp;ab_channel=AppleTV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_UXKlYvLGJY&amp;ab_channel=AppleTV</a>

I miss Frank Zappa
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,142
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17122 on: December 9, 2024, 11:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on December  7, 2024, 01:36:14 pm
Black Doves, bit of  a wannabe Slow Horses. Its fun but nowhere near as good, however the best part was seeing a small cameo by Rat Scabies which did take me by surprise  :)

I enjoyed it, very silly and tongue in cheek but quite entertaining. Plus at 6 episodes its about as much TV series that i can consume.
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 804
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17123 on: Yesterday at 01:47:54 am »
Quote from: tubby on December  6, 2024, 09:30:09 am
There was loads of stuff in Scrubs that just wouldn't fly now.  It was really good show for its time but you can't redo it.

The most disappointing thing about Scrubs is its streaming.

What made Scrubs a good show was also their choice in music - especially seasons 1-3.

If you watch it via streaming now (via whatever platform it's available in your country)  - a lot of the music has been changed as they could not locate the licence holders for the music used in the original aired episodes.

For me, it's ruined a lot of the episodes - especially the one where they use The Coral 'Dream of You' which has also been replaced.
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17124 on: Yesterday at 05:29:52 pm »
Tomorrow. Welcome to Macondo, the mythical town that began with twenty houses on the bank of a river, where magical realism came to life and the Buendía family began their story. A story about the adversities of impossible loves, confrontations with a past that follows their footsteps and a curse that condemns them. Based on the masterpiece of Gabriel García Márquez.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4oQeQR1DEjw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4oQeQR1DEjw</a>



Bookie returns for season two on Thursday. I like this.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FGDBzsgszSU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FGDBzsgszSU</a>



Also on Thursday.No Good Deed  It tells the story of three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems.We'll see.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JKufPJ-JHvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JKufPJ-JHvA</a>






Friday sees the start of a Dexter origin series.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bw8ZdQpVtdU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bw8ZdQpVtdU</a>



Same day. 1992. After the death of her husband in a strange explosion, Amparo begins to search for answers with the only help of Richi, a security guard, ex-cop and alcoholic. While the murders always follow the same pattern.
All you need to know about this mini-series is that it's  directed by Alex de la Iglesia.If he's onboard you know it's going to be interesting.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OpXMwvT_LC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OpXMwvT_LC4</a>



Logged

Online rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,360
  • JFT96
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17125 on: Today at 02:28:15 pm »
Ludwig is the most fun I've had watching TV in a long time

Enjoyed every second of it
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17126 on: Today at 04:01:46 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 02:28:15 pm
Ludwig is the most fun I've had watching TV in a long time

Enjoyed every second of it

It was fantastic and commissioned for a new series
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,815
  • Believer
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17127 on: Today at 04:09:40 pm »
Is Dexter worth a go ? Never watched it and I know I am very late to it
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,062
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17128 on: Today at 04:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:09:40 pm
Is Dexter worth a go ? Never watched it and I know I am very late to it

Yep.  Falls off a cliff around season 5 but up to that it's a great show.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,815
  • Believer
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17129 on: Today at 04:28:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:25:48 pm
Yep.  Falls off a cliff around season 5 but up to that it's a great show.

Cheers. Will add to the list for xmas binge watching.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17130 on: Today at 04:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:09:40 pm
Is Dexter worth a go ? Never watched it and I know I am very late to it

Just stop watching at the end of Season 4 and pretend that was all that they made. One of the best shows ever up to then.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 424 425 426 427 428 [429]   Go Up
« previous next »
 