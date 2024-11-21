« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 21, 2024, 07:01:31 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on November 21, 2024, 06:52:40 pm
Yeah I did see that, as you say, a brilliant documentary. It was a really tough watch at times, so I can't even begin to imagine how tough it must have been for the participants baring their emotions and trauma for the camera like that.

How you getting on with say nothing?
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 21, 2024, 07:02:41 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 18, 2024, 01:33:07 pm
Yeah, Id say after the first three episodes the tone changes, as it moves from young idealists to conflict worn realists.

Yep I've finished it now - and the early 'crime caper' stuff started to make sense; exactly as you describe. I thought it was excellent
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 21, 2024, 07:22:17 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 21, 2024, 07:01:31 pm
How you getting on with say nothing?

As sorry, I think we were posting at the same time. It's probably the best thing I've watched all year. If you haven't seen the documentary Ciara mentions above you should give it a go, it covers very similar themes, including interviews with one of Jean McConville's sons and his daughter. I think it's on the BBC iPlayer.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 21, 2024, 07:33:39 pm
Inside Chinatown. Im a few episodes in, and honestly am not sure if I like it, but its growing on me.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 21, 2024, 08:40:15 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 21, 2024, 07:33:39 pm
Inside Chinatown. Im a few episodes in, and honestly am not sure if I like it, but its growing on me.

Three eps in, and the Taika Waititi influence is recognizable.

It's not the same as Reservation Dogs, but there are more than a few similarities in confronting and mocking how ethnicities are presented in American media.

"I need an image enhanced" makes me giggle every time, the various send-ups of police procedurals are also pretty good.

Think there is more humor in Interior Chinatown than there was in Reservation Dogs, but only slightly; and there is plenty of serious undertone about finding one's place, and breaking out of it, behind the delivery-guy gags.

The first two episodes were perhaps a bit heavy on the humor, but after finishing episode 3 I'm looking forward to getting one or two more watched this evening.

As an aside, I enjoyed the vague time period; sort of hard to distinguish when the action takes place, with computers and digital files, including enhancements clashing with Cyndi Lauper and rotary telephones.

The super-hot Lana Lee, played by Chloe Bennet, smashing the absolute fuck out of the trash can on the corner is also good for a repetitive giggle. I kept thinking of the Sabotage/Beastie Boys video at various points while watching.

Recommend giving the show a good shot...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 21, 2024, 10:01:02 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on November 21, 2024, 07:22:17 pm
As sorry, I think we were posting at the same time. It's probably the best thing I've watched all year. If you haven't seen the documentary Ciara mentions above you should give it a go, it covers very similar themes, including interviews with one of Jean McConville's sons and his daughter. I think it's on the BBC iPlayer.

It's on RTE Player too. Very good doc but also a tough watch.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 21, 2024, 10:47:30 pm
New season is out and about.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L5B7Zfuz8zY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L5B7Zfuz8zY</a>
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 22, 2024, 07:21:01 pm
I have just found out the last series of My Brilliant Friend is now available on Sky Atlantic.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 22, 2024, 11:35:25 pm
Very much enjoying the Magpie Murders. No idea how I missed it first time round. Clever premise, a great cast and a nice easy watch. 2 eps in and loving it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 23, 2024, 10:20:55 am
We are watching New Zealand drama After The Party on C4

Halfway through and its become a really unsettling (but good) slow burner.

Robyn Malcolm in the lead role is fantastic.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 23, 2024, 12:29:43 pm
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, is now up on the BBC iplayer, it's a 4 part documentary series about Brawn F1 team in the 2009 season, how they formed from the ashes of Honda, originally released last year, it's still a good watch even if you've already watched it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 23, 2024, 12:32:37 pm
The current series of HIGNFY is one of the best for a few years.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 23, 2024, 01:05:26 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 23, 2024, 12:32:37 pm
The current series of HIGNFY is one of the best for a few years.
Have you seen this?





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HptwobR_teY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HptwobR_teY</a>


Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 23, 2024, 01:09:01 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on November 23, 2024, 01:05:26 pm
Have you seen this?





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HptwobR_teY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HptwobR_teY</a>

Yes mate, its very good - excellent acting from AMM and the scouse fella.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 23, 2024, 01:31:11 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 23, 2024, 01:09:01 pm
Yes mate, its very good - excellent acting from AMM and the scouse fella.
Martin was the reason I noticed this. She's always good.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 23, 2024, 01:43:38 pm
Some new tv that popped up over the last few days.



Helicopter Heist. This might seem like the producers are stretching our credulity with the story line, it's not so, this is based on an actual robbery. I've only seen the opener but this has promise.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/98Bbyt_-Co8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/98Bbyt_-Co8</a>


Another drama based on actual events this time from Spain. Bank Under Siege. Spain, 1981: When armed men hold up a bank and take hundreds hostage, a reporter races against the authorities to uncover the true motive for the heist.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mwK_11zpSuA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mwK_11zpSuA</a>



A Man On The Inside. This is another show from Michael Schur and Ted Danson. (The Good Place) Charles, a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a private investigator and becomes a mole in a secret investigation in a nursing home. I have enjoyed the three episodes I've seen.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xhsVj_4ONoA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xhsVj_4ONoA</a>


Where's Wanda.Desperate parents Dedo and Carlotta Klatt search for their missing daughter months after her disappearance. Frustrated by the police's inability to find her, they investigate their neighbors, uncovering dark secrets behind closed doors. I've not seen this, yet. It looks good though.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ULqwDPNiwjI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ULqwDPNiwjI</a>





Also back is the sex Lives Of College Girls. I know. ;D







Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 06:33:23 pm
My Brilliant Friend is such an underrated series but a consistently impressive series. I don't usually like those sort of endings but in actual fact considering the characters it actually makes sense.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:59:44 am
A Man on the Inside is really lovely. From Michael Schur of Parks & Rec, Brooklyn 99 and Good Place.

It's ostensibly about Ted Danson going undercover in a retirement home to find a thief, but really it's about older people finding connections and enjoying their final years. Not laugh out loud funny very often, but a really sweet watch with some real pathos.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 01:53:06 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:59:44 am
A Man on the Inside is really lovely. From Michael Schur of Parks & Rec, Brooklyn 99 and Good Place.

It's ostensibly about Ted Danson going undercover in a retirement home to find a thief, but really it's about older people finding connections and enjoying their final years. Not laugh out loud funny very often, but a really sweet watch with some real pathos.

Seconded, we zipped through it. Id also recommend Thw Good Place, thats a real gem.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 02:12:32 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 01:53:06 pm
Seconded, we zipped through it. Id also recommend Thw Good Place, thats a real gem.

Yeah I did the Good Place recently - again I rarely found it laugh out loud funny but it was very clever and heartfelt.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 03:02:15 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:33:23 pm
My Brilliant Friend is such an underrated series but a consistently impressive series. I don't usually like those sort of endings but in actual fact considering the characters it actually makes sense.

Me missus fave book..I've enjoyed the TV adaptations and she approves!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 05:30:25 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on November 23, 2024, 12:29:43 pm
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, is now up on the BBC iplayer, it's a 4 part documentary series about Brawn F1 team in the 2009 season, how they formed from the ashes of Honda, originally released last year, it's still a good watch even if you've already watched it.

I mentioned that in the annoy thread in the Boozer - I'd stopped watching F1 by then, so although I knew Ross Brawn was at Ferrari and then had the Brawn Team, I had absolutely no idea how they'd done. Watched Eps 1, told my 16 yr old to watch it, tit Googles it then basically gives me a run down of the season - "oh I thought you knew" " No you tit, I'd said I wasn't watching F1 back then" :butt

Half way through Eps2, that fella at Red Bull, Horner?, comes across as a right moaning fucking twat and a bit of an arrogant c*nt, same as the cry arsing fella from Ferrari.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 06:54:28 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 20, 2024, 09:21:33 am
Arcane is the latest my daughters have got me watching - it's very good so far   (yes, I know I'm late to the party)


Haven't seen season 2 yet but season 1 was excellent.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 06:56:53 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on November 14, 2024, 10:37:51 am
I know there was some discussion about Mr In-between a few pages ago but I just finished season 2 of it and I have to re-iterate just how fantastic it is. Its incredible I haven't heard more about it, it deserves far more attention. Best thing I've watched this year.
I have one episode left of season 3 and I like it but don't love it. It was good and season 3 has some really good moments but I thought the end of season 2 it was taking it into a different direction which would be quality but didn't end up that way.
