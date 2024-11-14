

I've watched the first 2 episodes of Say Nothing and it's excellent. I've always been fascinated by 'the troubles' - watching it all on TV as a kid in the 70's always made me imagine if such things had happened in Liverpool. (Not that it ever would have done, thankfully - but very similar cities in many ways, so it was no stretch to wonder.)



Much as I've enjoyed it I do have some reservations over the 'crime caper' tone (maybe it'll change as things progress) - I'd have preferred something a bit more gritty and realistic though. They've been spot on in re-creating the fashions, attitudes and house decor of the day - that very first scene in the McConville household took me right back to my youth.