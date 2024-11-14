« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

kaesarsosei

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 14, 2024, 10:37:51 am
I know there was some discussion about Mr In-between a few pages ago but I just finished season 2 of it and I have to re-iterate just how fantastic it is. Its incredible I haven't heard more about it, it deserves far more attention. Best thing I've watched this year.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 14, 2024, 12:09:34 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on November 14, 2024, 10:37:51 am
I know there was some discussion about Mr In-between a few pages ago but I just finished season 2 of it and I have to re-iterate just how fantastic it is. Its incredible I haven't heard more about it, it deserves far more attention. Best thing I've watched this year.

Season 2 was ace. Some really dark subject matters and ultra violence in between Rays subtle comedy.
sinnermichael

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2024, 08:57:37 am
Cross on Amazon Prime looks good. Basically an American version of Luther. Also based on a book series.
Brian Blessed

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2024, 01:06:56 pm
Say Nothing is good, Im three episodes in. One review headline I read said its a good show, but not a history lesson. Id say so far it does glam it up slightly, and I think overplays Gerry Adams? But someone more well informed than I could say for sure.
B0151?

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2024, 02:00:17 pm
I liked Eric. Maybe it had made for Netflix vibes at times, and probably tried to do a little too much. But very watchable if yoi don't mind something dark and weird. The weirdness and darkness felt pretty appropriate for right now to be honest even if it was set in the 80s. Cumberbatch was great.
Bincey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2024, 02:52:23 pm
Latest series of From ticking along nicely.
Djozer

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2024, 08:38:43 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on November 14, 2024, 10:37:51 am
I know there was some discussion about Mr In-between a few pages ago but I just finished season 2 of it and I have to re-iterate just how fantastic it is. Its incredible I haven't heard more about it, it deserves far more attention. Best thing I've watched this year.
Amen. It's almost at Wire/Sopranos level for me. Stupidly good tv show.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 15, 2024, 10:26:00 pm
Thought it was a pretty good show, not amazing, but good.
Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 10:51:21 am
On the 17th.Dune: Prophecy.  Based on a book in the larger Dune canon  Sisterhood of Dune by Frank Herbert's son Brian Herbert and his co-author Kevin J Anderson  the new series will largely revolve around the sisterhoods leaders, Valya and Tula Harkonnen, who are being played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, respectively, as they battle forces that threaten the future of mankind.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CzVHWNosS2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CzVHWNosS2o</a>
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 10:59:11 am
I have started Say nothing - a Brilliant start, definitely, definitely not a comedy

The Gerry Adams casting is very good.  Maxine Peak is excellent

Nice one Baby Huey
Wabaloolah

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 12:32:38 pm
Don't know how I've missed The Devil's Hour on Prime in 2022 when it first came out, we are now watching season 1
Wabaloolah

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 12:34:05 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 16, 2024, 10:59:11 am
I have started Say nothing - a Brilliant start, definitely, definitely not a comedy

The Gerry Adams casting is very good.  Maxine Peak is excellent

Nice one Baby Huey
yes just been reading a review of it, going to have a look at it later
So Howard Philips

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 01:16:34 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 16, 2024, 10:59:11 am
I have started Say nothing - a Brilliant start, definitely, definitely not a comedy

The Gerry Adams casting is very good.  Maxine Peak is excellent

Nice one Baby Huey

I read Patrick Radden Keefes book a few years ago and will give the series a spin.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 02:51:05 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November 16, 2024, 12:32:38 pm
Don't know how I've missed The Devil's Hour on Prime in 2022 when it first came out, we are now watching season 1

I saw this, Id be very interested in your thought at the end of S1
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 02:54:31 pm
There is a British spy drama Black Doves coming on Netflix, 5th December+

Starring Sarah Lancashire and Ben Wishsaw, on paper its right up my street.

However the trailer is awful

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1R0d2jW7a-I
John C

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 07:29:01 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 16, 2024, 02:54:31 pm
Starring Sarah Lancashire and Ben Wishsaw, on paper its right up my street.
However the trailer is awful
Was it the men with posh voices, the tough woman vibe or the Bang Bang song that fucking ruined it for you kenny mate :)
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 07:36:15 pm
Quote from: John C on November 16, 2024, 07:29:01 pm
Was it the men with posh voices, the tough woman vibe or the Bang Bang song that fucking ruined it for you kenny mate :)

Can't speak for Kenneth but all of the above for me

Swerve

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 07:41:58 pm
Quote from: John C on November 16, 2024, 07:29:01 pm
Was it the men with posh voices, the tough woman vibe or the Bang Bang song that fucking ruined it for you kenny mate :)

 ;D

Deffo the posh voices, plus the prospect that someone with a gun loses to someone without one, if I wanted that shite I can watch one of the 17 John Wick films.

I dont think this is going to get the best out of Sarah Lancashire
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 07:44:22 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 16, 2024, 07:36:15 pm
Can't speak for Kenneth but all of the above for me

Swerve

Get onto Say nothing on Disney, its boss
masher

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 08:36:18 pm
Been watching Sweatpea and The Jackal, both are really gripping.
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 16, 2024, 10:55:17 pm
Wow the first episode of season 2 of Silo is brilliant off to a great start 
Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 17, 2024, 11:23:24 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 16, 2024, 02:54:31 pm
There is a British spy drama Black Doves coming on Netflix, 5th December+

Starring Sarah Lancashire and Ben Wishsaw, on paper its right up my street.

However the trailer is awful

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1R0d2jW7a-I
Looking for a "new" spy series?

On the 29th of this month the premier of The Agency. This is a remake of the French series, Le Bureau des Légendes. For those who haven't seen the original, it's very good.

For this new version the story line remains the same. It follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pAxMy31nffA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pAxMy31nffA</a>


Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 17, 2024, 11:32:16 am
Nice oner BH,

how can we watch that in UK?


Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 17, 2024, 11:45:12 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 17, 2024, 11:32:16 am
Nice oner BH,

how can we watch that in UK?
It's a Paramount show, so there. £6.99 a month, iirc. For free, Torrents, IPTV, streaming sites.
afc tukrish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 17, 2024, 04:08:51 pm
Quote from: Trada on November 16, 2024, 10:55:17 pm
Wow the first episode of season 2 of Silo is brilliant off to a great start 

"You using the whole fist Doc?"
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 17, 2024, 09:32:41 pm
Shrinking Season 2 is fantastic. Very hard hitting at times though, think my partner has cried at some point in every episode!
Six Beardy

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 17, 2024, 11:11:38 pm

I've watched the first 2 episodes of  Say Nothing and it's excellent. I've always been fascinated by 'the troubles' - watching it all on TV as a kid in the 70's always made me imagine if such things had happened in Liverpool. (Not that it ever would have done, thankfully - but very similar cities in many ways, so it was no stretch to wonder.)

Much as I've enjoyed it I do have some reservations over the 'crime caper' tone (maybe it'll change as things progress) - I'd have preferred something a bit more gritty and realistic though. They've been spot on in re-creating the fashions, attitudes and house decor of the day - that very first scene in the McConville household took me right back to my youth.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 18, 2024, 01:23:14 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on November 17, 2024, 11:11:38 pm
I've watched the first 2 episodes of  Say Nothing and it's excellent. I've always been fascinated by 'the troubles' - watching it all on TV as a kid in the 70's always made me imagine if such things had happened in Liverpool. (Not that it ever would have done, thankfully - but very similar cities in many ways, so it was no stretch to wonder.)

Much as I've enjoyed it I do have some reservations over the 'crime caper' tone (maybe it'll change as things progress) - I'd have preferred something a bit more gritty and realistic though. They've been spot on in re-creating the fashions, attitudes and house decor of the day - that very first scene in the McConville household took me right back to my youth.


I would say it does, Its a fantastic drama that had me in tears at points, Id be interested in your thoughts when you finish it
Brian Blessed

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
November 18, 2024, 01:33:07 pm
Yeah, Id say after the first three episodes the tone changes, as it moves from young idealists to conflict worn realists.
Fitzy.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:57:30 am
Thought Rivals was a lot of mindless fun with a very nice 80s retro feel. As it's based on a novel I am wondering if there's scope for Season 2.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:09:13 pm
Im struggling with Series 2 of The Diplomat, it seems to have lost its sparkle and Rory Kinnear is not suited to the role of PM at all.
Draex

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:29:27 pm
Started on Godless, enjoying it so far.
Qston

Re: Dave's TV Sno
« Reply #17032 on: Yesterday at 01:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:57:30 am
Thought Rivals was a lot of mindless fun with a very nice 80s retro feel. As it's based on a novel I am wondering if there's scope for Season 2.

I thought the same and posted as much a few weeks back. Switch off your brain TV that was decent fun. Completely the opposite to what I would normally watch.

.....also reminded me why I can`t stand that sort of 'set' of people as well !
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17033 on: Today at 06:35:42 am »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:30:54 pm
I thought the same and posted as much a few weeks back. Switch off your brain TV that was decent fun. Completely the opposite to what I would normally watch.

.....also reminded me why I can`t stand that sort of 'set' of people as well !
Yeah, vile Tories
