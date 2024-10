Spoiler



I'm guessing the first 6 eps were a Bobby Ewing style dream whilst she was in a coma and the real hunt for the killer starts now ? Who knows though ?



If that's the case I'll miss Nurse Redd - great character and an amazing performance by Lesley Manville. That ending - 'Learn how to walk in heels you fucking c*nt' with Nina Simone's version of Stars playing in the background. Haha

Anyone else been watching Grotesquerie ? It's plodded along for a few episodes - decent enough entertaining watch but not great - then I watched the most recently aired ep last night. Haha I didn't see that coming at all, total gamechanger that took everything up a notch or 10. Total jawdropping batshit-crazy shit and I absolutely loved it. I alternated between watching through my fingers and roaring with laughter (sometimes doing both at the same time). So many great scenes, so many great lines - quite possibly the best episode of a TV series I've watched all year ( though prob not to everyone's tastes, admittedly). I think the next ep airs tomorrow, can't wait.