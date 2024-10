They met filing a show called Good Cop, Comer had a very small, I think uncredited part and she was even great in that



Grahams character tried to attacker her in the restaurant toilets.







I remember Good Cop, it was quite good - although seem to recall the last few episodes never aired due to a real life incident of some policemen being murdered, which was too close to the plotline. It had an all-star scouse cast; Michael Angelis, Stephen Walters, Mark Womack etc and the young actress from Leaving of Liverpool ( a great if thoroughly depessing mini-series about kids from orphanages in Bootle being shipped out to Australia for a life of abuse and servitude). I also have vague recollections of a scene filmed by Crosby Baths where they had to suddeny dash into town and made it in about 5 minutes - they obviously didn't use Delta Taxis.