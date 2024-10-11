« previous next »
« Reply #16800 on: October 11, 2024, 10:10:38 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 10, 2024, 10:58:30 pm
Thought it was a great finale but think I felt it was a bit weaker than previous seasons overall.

Finished it last night and felt the same, I thought a couple of the middle episodes tailed off a bit compared to the last couple where it picked up again, still really enjoyed season 4.
« Reply #16801 on: October 11, 2024, 10:28:57 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 10, 2024, 10:20:17 am
Felicity "Treacle" Kendall

Is that said in a Pete Beale accent?
« Reply #16802 on: Yesterday at 02:18:12 am »
Im almost 55 and vaguely remember a spy show in the 70s called the Sandbaggers.  All the previous shows are now on Amazon Prime. Feel like a bit of a grandad watching shows from yesteryear but find them utterly intriguing. Excellent script and apparently written by a guy with SIS connections. Style wise its totally 70s without needing the retro look of Like on Mars. Its quite slow and lacks action but you feel the web of admin that a UK spy agency would have to operate in, somewhat like Slow Horses 50 years later.
« Reply #16803 on: Yesterday at 10:20:40 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 02:18:12 am
Im almost 55 and vaguely remember a spy show in the 70s called the Sandbaggers.  All the previous shows are now on Amazon Prime. Feel like a bit of a grandad watching shows from yesteryear but find them utterly intriguing. Excellent script and apparently written by a guy with SIS connections. Style wise its totally 70s without needing the retro look of Like on Mars. Its quite slow and lacks action but you feel the web of admin that a UK spy agency would have to operate in, somewhat like Slow Horses 50 years later.
I've watched a show from the early 1970s that is set in Liverpool during the war, 'A Family at War".

It shows the impact the war had on the Family, mainly focusing on the homefront but also following the sons who were in the forces.

The only disappointing thing is the series, despite being set in Liverpool, there is hardly a Scouse accent at all.

It is a who's who of future Corrie stars turning up in guest roles.

Bet Lynch, Alf Roberts, Percy Sugden and Fred Elliott all appear plus theres an early appearance from Bergerac's John Nettles
« Reply #16804 on: Yesterday at 11:33:36 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:20:40 am
I've watched a show from the early 1970s that is set in Liverpool during the war, 'A Family at War".

It shows the impact the war had on the Family, mainly focusing on the homefront but also following the sons who were in the forces.

The only disappointing thing is the series, despite being set in Liverpool, there is hardly a Scouse accent at all.

It is a who's who of future Corrie stars turning up in guest roles.

Bet Lynch, Alf Roberts, Percy Sugden and Fred Elliott all appear plus theres an early appearance from Bergerac's John Nettles
Interesting. Will have to find that.
That somewhat describes my parents and grandparents life as they were all in Walton during the war.

« Reply #16805 on: Yesterday at 01:56:05 pm »
Just finished watching a show on iPlayer, called Taboo.  It's a dark, gothic mini-series, with plenty of black humour, starring Tom Hardy.  Highly recommended.

It's set about 200 years ago, in London.
« Reply #16806 on: Yesterday at 02:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:20:40 am
I've watched a show from the early 1970s that is set in Liverpool during the war, 'A Family at War".

It shows the impact the war had on the Family, mainly focusing on the homefront but also following the sons who were in the forces.

The only disappointing thing is the series, despite being set in Liverpool, there is hardly a Scouse accent at all.

It is a who's who of future Corrie stars turning up in guest roles.

Bet Lynch, Alf Roberts, Percy Sugden and Fred Elliott all appear plus theres an early appearance from Bergerac's John Nettles

If you listen to documentaries from around that time the Scouse accent was very light and nothing like the Harry Enfield Scouser drone you get now.

« Reply #16807 on: Yesterday at 03:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:56:05 pm
Just finished watching a show on iPlayer, called Taboo.  It's a dark, gothic mini-series, with plenty of black humour, starring Tom Hardy.  Highly recommended.

It's set about 200 years ago, in London.

I remember watching it at the time, very strange series.

Tom Hardy basically played Papa Lazarou.

« Reply #16808 on: Yesterday at 03:23:46 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 03:08:05 pm
I remember watching it at the time, very strange series.

Tom Hardy basically played Papa Lazarou.



 ;D

Agreed on that - definitely not your usual TV show.
« Reply #16809 on: Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:00:50 pm
If you listen to documentaries from around that time the Scouse accent was very light and nothing like the Harry Enfield Scouser drone you get now.


if that's the case then maybe there were one or two but definitely you can tell the programme was filmed mainly in Manchester
« Reply #16810 on: Yesterday at 11:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:56:05 pm
Just finished watching a show on iPlayer, called Taboo.  It's a dark, gothic mini-series, with plenty of black humour, starring Tom Hardy.  Highly recommended.

It's set about 200 years ago, in London.

Yeah Taboo was brilliant. All star cast and the acting was sublime.

Jonathan Pryce as the CEO of the East India Company was great.

Been waiting for a second series but it never came. So BBC, give them a second series you shits!!
« Reply #16811 on: Today at 05:40:23 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:09:05 pm
Yeah Taboo was brilliant. All star cast and the acting was sublime.

Jonathan Pryce as the CEO of the East India Company was great.

Been waiting for a second series but it never came. So BBC, give them a second series you shits!!

It was renewed for a 2nd series in 2019 and it seems its just about to go into production.
« Reply #16812 on: Today at 06:24:49 am »
Taboo Producer says it's happening but will go into Production late next year.  :-\

Looking like a 2026 date.

https://www.bosshunting.com.au/entertainment/tv/taboo-season-2-release-date-trailer-cast-news/

This caught my eye.

"The second season of Taboo is really, really important to me, and its taken a lot of thinking, because I really enjoyed the first one and I want to be really fulfilled by the second one, said Tom Hardy (via Esquire).

Were still playing with ideas: you could go linear, a continuation of time, or we could drop prior to London, or we could quantum-leap through time! I dont know whether to go orthodox  theres a series of that already written  but I dont know if thats the right way to go.

Hardy added: In my head I was thinking, Lets say they get to America, they get to Canada, fast-forward to 1968, the Tet Offensive, the Vietnam War, look at the CIA, the Viet Cong, the French in Saigon'

Take the Delaney family tree out in the jungle, and recreate the same family dynamics that were happening in London but with new people, thinking about how history and corruption repeats itself. Its still Taboo, its still period, but its the 60s. Theres something fun about that.

Or do we go back to the 1800s? The Napoleonic Wars? The American War of Independence? But nothings crossed my heart and mind and desk where Ive gone Thats it! so Im hanging fire.
