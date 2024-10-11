Im almost 55 and vaguely remember a spy show in the 70s called the Sandbaggers. All the previous shows are now on Amazon Prime. Feel like a bit of a grandad watching shows from yesteryear but find them utterly intriguing. Excellent script and apparently written by a guy with SIS connections. Style wise its totally 70s without needing the retro look of Like on Mars. Its quite slow and lacks action but you feel the web of admin that a UK spy agency would have to operate in, somewhat like Slow Horses 50 years later.



I've watched a show from the early 1970s that is set in Liverpool during the war, 'A Family at War".It shows the impact the war had on the Family, mainly focusing on the homefront but also following the sons who were in the forces.The only disappointing thing is the series, despite being set in Liverpool, there is hardly a Scouse accent at all.It is a who's who of future Corrie stars turning up in guest roles.Bet Lynch, Alf Roberts, Percy Sugden and Fred Elliott all appear plus theres an early appearance from Bergerac's John Nettles