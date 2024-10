Watched it just now myself, nice to see that season 5 is already either finished or being worked on.



Would like to hear whether the books are worth the read...



They are 100% worth reading. The TV series will be the 8 books. But there are also an extra 4 novellas in the series that are worth reading, they have some overlap with the characters from the main Slough House books.There is also an additional companion book that came out last year - The Secret Hours. This covers a current day government review of the intelligence agency. They end up reviewing a period from 90s Berlin when the wall had just come down and highlighting corruption within the agency. Lots of characters from the main series involved (some using their spy cover names, but some are obvious who they are). It fleshes out some of the back stories of the older characters, and gives an insight into why some hate/like other characters with their shared past.I don't think this will be in the TV series.Series 4 was based on Spook Street and was one of my least favourite of the books. But I absolutely loved it as a TV series. Some of the scenes were exactly how I envisioned them when reading the book - The garage and the back streets, the big events in central London.