Yep weíve watched the first 3 episodes of Joan, itís all on ITV X if you canít wait for the next episode. Good TV enjoying it.



Happened across the 4 Kings as well. It was certainly interesting though I felt it was a bit exploitative of all except Lewis. Eubank seemed to be more away with the fairies then Iíve ever seen him before, not sure we needed the footage of him enjoying a fat bifter. Also having some memory of the events at the time it felt like maybe theyíve created some of the narrative for the show rather than that being the way it was