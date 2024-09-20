This is about. If like me you've seen the source for this remake,HPI Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, the French series starring Audrey Fleurot, you'll see that it's virtually a scene by scene remake.



It's not a bad thing though. Olsen is really good in a role that's pretty much perfect for her, playing Morgan, a single mom of three kids and how thanks to her exceptional mind, she is able to help to solve a crime as she rearranges evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department.











https://www.youtube.com/v/2ml5VsUElEM


