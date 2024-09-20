« previous next »
« Reply #16720 on: September 20, 2024, 04:34:46 pm »
^ ha ha - good shout. Like the Gardening thread in here  ;D

As I'm looking out at the 2 empty pots on my deck that I defo will plant next year - maybe  ;D
« Reply #16721 on: September 20, 2024, 05:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Trada on September 19, 2024, 06:55:31 pm
Nightsleeper is a total load of bollocks...... but I enjoyed it


This show looks interesting made by the people that makes Slow Horses

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1Wyr3PvpKkM&amp;ab_channel=RottenTomatoesTV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1Wyr3PvpKkM&amp;ab_channel=RottenTomatoesTV</a>
I don't come in that often these day but always check in here for recommendations and you my friend never disappoint. On this...
« Reply #16722 on: September 20, 2024, 07:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 20, 2024, 04:21:32 pm
First episode is very strong, sort of Sopranos-ish.
Looking forward to it!
« Reply #16723 on: September 20, 2024, 07:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Trada on September 19, 2024, 06:55:31 pm
Nightsleeper is a total load of bollocks...... but I enjoyed it


This show looks interesting made by the people that makes Slow Horses

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1Wyr3PvpKkM&amp;ab_channel=RottenTomatoesTV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1Wyr3PvpKkM&amp;ab_channel=RottenTomatoesTV</a>
That actress is everywhere at the moment. Doing well.
« Reply #16724 on: September 20, 2024, 07:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Qston on September 20, 2024, 11:18:25 am
It's just a little piece of heaven isn`t it.
Indeed mate, there's so much about it. I appreciate it because I loved fishing as a kid, that makes it more enjoyable.
The scenery is absolutely amazing - I love water, rivers, lakes etc. The interaction between Bob and Paul is superb.
So much to like, and of course Ted :)
« Reply #16725 on: September 20, 2024, 08:23:20 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 20, 2024, 07:43:18 pm
Indeed mate, there's so much about it. I appreciate it because I loved fishing as a kid, that makes it more enjoyable.
The scenery is absolutely amazing - I love water, rivers, lakes etc. The interaction between Bob and Paul is superb.
So much to like, and of course Ted :)

Im so sad that one episode when it panned away for the closing credits I paused the screen and then looked on Google maps and found the exact spot they were in. :D It was the episode on the Severn when they were joined by that Charlie fella from This Country.
« Reply #16726 on: September 20, 2024, 08:26:25 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on September 20, 2024, 12:10:56 pm
Really strong start to the second season of The Old Man. Although it's not hard when you've got John Lithgow and Jeff Bridges teaming up.
I didn't even know a 2nd season was happening, totally forgot about that show.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

« Reply #16727 on: September 20, 2024, 08:50:38 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 20, 2024, 11:30:28 am
Anyone watched or looking forward to The Penguin (apart from myself)?

Loved the first episode. Ill take moody dark and rainy DC over Marvel all day long.

Farrell is brilliant.  Theyve already given Oswald so much depth in the first 80 mins. Already established as a ruthless bastard but an anti-hero we also care about.
« Reply #16728 on: September 21, 2024, 11:30:13 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 20, 2024, 12:05:17 pm

It's just so relaxing to watch.



Sewing Bee and Pottery Throwdown are similarly relaxing, nice shows. Bake off was until you could become a millionaire from it.
« Reply #16729 on: September 22, 2024, 12:14:26 am »
This is about. If like me you've seen the source for this remake,HPI Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, the French series starring Audrey Fleurot, you'll see that it's virtually a scene by scene remake.

It's not a bad thing though. Olsen is really good in a role that's pretty much perfect for her, playing Morgan, a single mom of three kids and how thanks to her exceptional mind, she is able to help to solve a crime as she rearranges evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2ml5VsUElEM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2ml5VsUElEM</a>
« Reply #16730 on: September 22, 2024, 03:50:58 am »
Quote from: John C on September 20, 2024, 07:43:18 pm
Indeed mate, there's so much about it. I appreciate it because I loved fishing as a kid, that makes it more enjoyable.
The scenery is absolutely amazing - I love water, rivers, lakes etc. The interaction between Bob and Paul is superb.
So much to like, and of course Ted :)

It reminds me of the days I spent fishing with my Dad and brothers when we were younger. Beautiful moments shared in beautiful surroundings. I love it.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

« Reply #16731 on: September 23, 2024, 03:44:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 20, 2024, 07:43:18 pm
Indeed mate, there's so much about it. I appreciate it because I loved fishing as a kid, that makes it more enjoyable.
The scenery is absolutely amazing - I love water, rivers, lakes etc. The interaction between Bob and Paul is superb.
So much to like, and of course Ted :)

It's the only time I see my wife getting wistful. Her dad died when she was pretty young, and she loved going fishing with him. It is far from the usual show she watch (she gets a lot of murder tips on netflix !) but she loves this show. I have never been fishing, but it certainly makes me want to learn when I have more time
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

« Reply #16732 on: September 24, 2024, 02:27:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 20, 2024, 07:43:18 pm
Indeed mate, there's so much about it. I appreciate it because I loved fishing as a kid, that makes it more enjoyable.
The scenery is absolutely amazing - I love water, rivers, lakes etc. The interaction between Bob and Paul is superb.
So much to like, and of course Ted :)


All that and the music, too. Whoever chooses the music is a genius.

When they played 'After You're Gone' (Proclaimers) to close out the show, then did the dedication to the cancer-suffering guy who'd been on that episode but had sadly since died, I was struggling badly to hold it together.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

« Reply #16733 on: September 24, 2024, 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 20, 2024, 07:43:18 pm
Indeed mate, there's so much about it. I appreciate it because I loved fishing as a kid, that makes it more enjoyable.
The scenery is absolutely amazing - I love water, rivers, lakes etc. The interaction between Bob and Paul is superb.
So much to like, and of course Ted :)

I forgot about this. Love it as I've been fishing since I could hold a rod, the waterside is my escape & nowadays the fishing is secondary to the wildlife, very much doubt even CH5 could broadcast any of mine and the lads trips though  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

« Reply #16734 on: September 24, 2024, 05:48:20 pm »
Nightsleeper got worse with every episode, started off fantastic and the last episode was the worst TV for years.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

« Reply #16735 on: September 24, 2024, 06:09:48 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 24, 2024, 05:48:20 pm
was the worst TV for years.

You've obviously not tuned into C5's latest offering "The Wives".  Basically, yet another glossy drama full of ex-soap actresses  Overall, it's one big advert for Malta and no doubt funded by the Maltese tourist board.

It's SO bad, it's intriguing to watch.  We have made it to Ep4.   That's 3.5 episodes more than I lasted with Nightsleeper :)

« Reply #16736 on: September 25, 2024, 01:41:56 pm »
Just finisheed Trigger Point S2.

Felt like it was the same high standard as the first as bomb disposal adventures around London.
« Reply #16737 on: September 25, 2024, 08:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 22, 2024, 12:14:26 am
This is about. If like me you've seen the source for this remake,HPI Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, the French series starring Audrey Fleurot, you'll see that it's virtually a scene by scene remake.

It's not a bad thing though. Olsen is really good in a role that's pretty much perfect for her, playing Morgan, a single mom of three kids and how thanks to her exceptional mind, she is able to help to solve a crime as she rearranges evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2ml5VsUElEM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2ml5VsUElEM</a>

Cheers for this.

Watched ep1 last night and loved it.

Nice gentle watch, and the premise is great. And youre right, Olsen is very good in it.
« Reply #16738 on: September 25, 2024, 10:15:15 pm »
Quote from: .adam on September  4, 2024, 12:26:14 pm
Rake is another good one if you're looking for another Aussie pro[an?]tagonist.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1587000/

Onto season 3 of this, actually quite a good watch, very fast moving, but an easy watch.
« Reply #16739 on: Today at 12:03:02 pm »
This was good. First two episodes are out.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FalycV7ldZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FalycV7ldZ0</a>
