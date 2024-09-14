« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Offline Peabee

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16680 on: September 14, 2024, 04:01:04 pm »
Clarkson is vile.
Online Draex

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16681 on: September 14, 2024, 04:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September 14, 2024, 04:01:04 pm
Clarkson is vile.

Yep prick tory bully.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16682 on: September 15, 2024, 08:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September 14, 2024, 04:01:04 pm
Clarkson is vile.
spot on, would never watch anything with that c*nt in it
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16683 on: September 15, 2024, 08:47:56 pm »
Going to watch Nightsleeper on iPlayer
Online Hazell

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16684 on: September 15, 2024, 09:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 15, 2024, 08:47:56 pm
Going to watch Nightsleeper on iPlayer

Saw the first episode, actually quite good.
Offline Only Me

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16685 on: September 15, 2024, 10:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  4, 2024, 12:10:56 pm
Mine too and Mr Inbetween is comfortably in my top 5 TV shows of all time.

The Season 2 episodes went from hilarious to extremely dark and back again.

Absolutely magnificent show.


:)


Thanks for the heads up on Mr Inbetween.

No idea how, but had never heard of this.

Just watched season 1 in one go.

Bloody fantastic!
Offline keano7

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16686 on: September 15, 2024, 10:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 15, 2024, 09:14:02 pm
Saw the first episode, actually quite good.
Similar to Hijack but on a train! Good first episode as long as you dont think about it too logically.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16687 on: September 15, 2024, 10:56:04 pm »
Finally found The Street by Jimmy McGovern on the firestick. Its better than I remember.
Offline jonkrux

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16688 on: September 15, 2024, 11:56:49 pm »
I know how Clarkson Hammond and May all go down on here...
I don't look at the politics involved. I'm 34 years old and these three were staples of my life for 20+ years.. I am leftie and never bothered with their opinions. So fuck the politics for one minute...
I used to have dinner at Christmas with family and watch the specials. If I had an hour spare waiting around, it would be the thing on the tv.  I've got no shame in that. It was fucking sad watching that last episode. Judge all you want. I don't give a toss.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16689 on: September 16, 2024, 12:48:42 am »
Always enjoyed Alaska type survival shows. Started watching a Netflix show called Outlast. Different in that its team based and not solo.
Totally got side swiped when two players realized that technically there were no rules and started stealing from and then trashing their neighbors camp. Like stealing sleeping bags when they are in Alaska at 0C.
Its a mental Lord of the Flies type show.
Just watched S1. Into S2.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16690 on: September 16, 2024, 09:09:55 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on September 15, 2024, 11:56:49 pm
I know how Clarkson Hammond and May all go down on here...
I don't look at the politics involved. I'm 34 years old and these three were staples of my life for 20+ years.. I am leftie and never bothered with their opinions. So fuck the politics for one minute...
I used to have dinner at Christmas with family and watch the specials. If I had an hour spare waiting around, it would be the thing on the tv.  I've got no shame in that. It was fucking sad watching that last episode. Judge all you want. I don't give a toss.
don't mind May and Hammond but I can't stand Clarkson, I'd rather wank myself off with a barb wire glove than watch anything that loudmouth c*nt is on
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16691 on: September 16, 2024, 09:12:42 am »
Quote from: keano7 on September 15, 2024, 10:42:36 pm
Similar to Hijack but on a train! Good first episode as long as you dont think about it too logically.
watched the first three episodes last night and thought it was decent
Online afc tukrish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16692 on: September 16, 2024, 01:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on September 15, 2024, 10:34:17 pm

Thanks for the heads up on Mr Inbetween.

No idea how, but had never heard of this.

Just watched season 1 in one go.

Bloody fantastic!

Hadn't heard of it either, watched the first three episodes last night, fantastic, indeed...
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16693 on: September 16, 2024, 01:46:05 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September 16, 2024, 01:16:43 pm
Hadn't heard of it either, watched the first three episodes last night, fantastic, indeed...

Mr inbetween is brilliant. Great back story about how it came about also.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16694 on: September 16, 2024, 02:37:10 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on September 15, 2024, 10:56:04 pm
Finally found The Street by Jimmy McGovern on the firestick. Its better than I remember.

Have you watched S1 E2 yet? The episode is titled 'Stan'.

One of my favorite ever drama scenes is when Stan (Jim Broadbent) lets rip on a pub full of Utd fans.  (He is trying to commit suicide so his missus gets his pension pot)

I bet Jimmy Mcgovern loved writing that scene. I never get tired of watching it. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9c9UqskmPFs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9c9UqskmPFs</a>


Offline Only Me

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16695 on: September 16, 2024, 06:03:01 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September 16, 2024, 01:16:43 pm
Hadn't heard of it either, watched the first three episodes last night, fantastic, indeed...

He dies in the end  ;D
Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16696 on: September 16, 2024, 07:01:19 pm »
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16697 on: September 16, 2024, 07:11:04 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September 16, 2024, 01:16:43 pm
Hadn't heard of it either, watched the first three episodes last night, fantastic, indeed...
The shootout scenes are meticulously done from what i've read from ex Swat or military posting on the subreddit and Youtube comments, right down to how much ammo a certain gun uses in the Magazine.

Also has some amazing humour. ;D

It's truly one of the greatest TV shows this century.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16698 on: September 16, 2024, 07:34:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on September 16, 2024, 01:46:05 pm
Mr inbetween is brilliant. Great back story about how it came about also.

Sought it out because of your post. Fascinating indeed.

https://www.smh.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/he-was-decades-on-the-dole-and-going-nowhere-then-scott-ryan-hit-the-tv-jackpot-20221205-p5c3r6.html

Has anyone watched the film that came before the show? I can definitely see the mockumentary angle working with the character.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16699 on: September 16, 2024, 08:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 16, 2024, 07:34:59 pm
Sought it out because of your post. Fascinating indeed.

https://www.smh.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/he-was-decades-on-the-dole-and-going-nowhere-then-scott-ryan-hit-the-tv-jackpot-20221205-p5c3r6.html

Has anyone watched the film that came before the show? I can definitely see the mockumentary angle working with the character.
The film is still on Youtube, i think it's on Prime as well.
Offline Peabee

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16700 on: September 16, 2024, 11:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 16, 2024, 09:12:42 am
watched the first three episodes last night and thought it was decent

I binged the whole series. Decent binge TV. I predicted more shows like this after Hi/jack. We've had red-eye and now nightsleeper. Next "Bus*crawler" or "Tram>ears"? The format does create tension.
Offline Rahul21

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16701 on: September 17, 2024, 12:13:13 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September 16, 2024, 11:17:41 pm
I binged the whole series. Decent binge TV. I predicted more shows like this after Hi/jack. We've had red-eye and now nightsleeper. Next "Bus*crawler" or "Tram>ears"? The format does create tension.

Decent premise but the acting was bloody poor on Nightsleeper.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16702 on: September 17, 2024, 09:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 15, 2024, 08:47:56 pm
Going to watch Nightsleeper on iPlayer

Couldnt finish the first episode

Utter tripe
Offline Only Me

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16703 on: September 17, 2024, 11:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 17, 2024, 09:49:11 pm
Couldnt finish the first episode

Utter tripe

Agreed.

Its literally that Idris Elba hijack thing but on a train. Or that shite submarine thing. But on a train.

Lasted fifteen minutes. Proper shite.
Offline Millie

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16704 on: Yesterday at 06:40:59 am »
Well I've just finished NIghtsleeper and I enjoyed it.   ;D
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16705 on: Yesterday at 04:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on September 17, 2024, 11:08:54 pm
Agreed.

Its literally that Idris Elba hijack thing but on a train. Or that shite submarine thing. But on a train.

Lasted fifteen minutes. Proper shite.

That Elba one was very similar to Nightsleeper in its wankness

I quite enjoyed Redeye though.

The thing that ruins these types of dramas for me is the people in authority. I can't believe characters like them would be in charge of our cybersecurity or counter-terrorism units.

Hey..horses for courses and all that :)
Offline Peabee

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16706 on: Yesterday at 04:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:04:59 pm
That Elba one was very similar to Nightsleeper in its wankness

I quite enjoyed Redeye though.

The thing that ruins these types of dramas for me is the people in authority. I can't believe characters like them would be in charge of our cybersecurity or counter-terrorism units.

Hey..horses for courses and all that :)

I'm CISO for the NHS if that makes you feel better.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16707 on: Today at 11:56:49 am »
Whitehouse & Mortimer back in just 3 days with series 7!

 :D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0023b1c

Offline rowan_d

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16708 on: Today at 01:23:29 pm »
Series 2 of Sherwood felt very unfocussed. Constantly briefly leaning into storylines and themes that either aren't interesting or have already been explored much better in the first series.
Online Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16709 on: Today at 06:55:31 pm »
Nightsleeper is a total load of bollocks...... but I enjoyed it


This show looks interesting made by the people that makes Slow Horses

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1Wyr3PvpKkM&amp;ab_channel=RottenTomatoesTV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1Wyr3PvpKkM&amp;ab_channel=RottenTomatoesTV</a>
