Anyone seen this? Based on a true story.
In a city bursting with fight night anticipation, streetwise hustler Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams plants himself at the center of the action. His big ambitions, and even bigger talk, put him on a collision course with ruthless criminals, each consumed by their own insatiable hunger for the spoils of the event. As dawn breaks on a city reeling from the heist, JD Hudson, a pioneering Black detective, is thrust into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse as the body count rises. With time running out, JD and Chicken Man race against the clock to clear Chicken's name and survive the dangerous forces closing in.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GNmLHum-bdE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GNmLHum-bdE</a>