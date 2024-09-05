« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 5, 2024, 03:36:18 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7zxh49-bsIk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7zxh49-bsIk</a>

Yellowstone, but in Texas?
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 5, 2024, 03:39:14 pm
Quote from: stara on September  5, 2024, 03:36:18 pm

Yellowstone, but in Texas?
I saw this trailed a few back, when I was in the USA. Instantly I thought of Dallas. ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 5, 2024, 03:53:11 pm
John Hamm and Billy Bob Thornton make me want to watch that.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 5, 2024, 06:34:28 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  5, 2024, 03:39:14 pm
I saw this trailed a few back, when I was in the USA. Instantly I thought of Dallas. ;D

Yeah i got that Dallas Oil Baron's Ball vibe from one scene of that,which isn't a bad start for me.Think i have to watch that.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 5, 2024, 09:54:18 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  5, 2024, 09:29:29 am
I think it's brilliant. Just a really fun watch, Vince Vaughn is in his element and there's loads of brilliant supporting characters. Plot is fun and hard to predict, and it's very funny. Took a couple episodes to really set up the world and how everything fit, but it's been flying since then.

I love most of Bill Lawrence's stuff and enjoying his style in an hour-long crime show (albeit one that's much more a comedy than a hard drama).
Thanks.  The world will be Hiaasens world which is bonkers.  But every story in his books is based on a real life event in Florida

If you like it, his early books in a particular (like Double Whammy, tourist season or skinny dip) are just amazing fun 

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 6, 2024, 05:58:28 pm
Anyone seen this?  Based on a true story.

In a city bursting with fight night anticipation, streetwise hustler Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams plants himself at the center of the action. His big ambitions, and even bigger talk, put him on a collision course with ruthless criminals, each consumed by their own insatiable hunger for the spoils of the event. As dawn breaks on a city reeling from the heist, JD Hudson, a pioneering Black detective, is thrust into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse as the body count rises. With time running out, JD and Chicken Man race against the clock to clear Chicken's name and survive the dangerous forces closing in.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GNmLHum-bdE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GNmLHum-bdE</a>
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 6, 2024, 07:19:40 pm
^^^

I've just watched the first episode.This is good. If you like Blaxploitation movies, 70's films and crime shows you'll like this. It's shot with a Blaxploitation style look and feel to the episodes, including scene wipes, multi-camera shots showing different angles on the same event.Along with that sweet music from back then. There's Don Cheadle and Samuel L. Jackson, both good. Kevin Hart in a serious role is really good.

I'll shortly be watching the next two episodes.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 8, 2024, 12:09:06 am
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  6, 2024, 07:19:40 pm
I've just watched the first episode.This is good. If you like Blaxploitation movies, 70's films and crime shows you'll like this. It's shot with a Blaxploitation style look and feel to the episodes, including scene wipes, multi-camera shots showing different angles on the same event.Along with that sweet music from back then. There's Don Cheadle and Samuel L. Jackson, both good. Kevin Hart in a serious role is really good.

I'll shortly be watching the next two episodes.


I hadn't even heard of it but I've watched the first episode on your recommendation and love it. It's right up my street - 70's clothes, cars, music, mad haircuts and attitude. I wasn't sure of the guy playing Ali at first ( tough job to take on) but gradually warmed to his portrayal in the less 'public persona' moments. I'm all in.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 8, 2024, 10:54:40 am
A new series of Wild Isles begins tonight.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 9, 2024, 11:22:25 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  4, 2024, 12:10:56 pm
Mine too and Mr Inbetween is comfortably in my top 5 TV shows of all time.

The Season 2 episodes went from hilarious to extremely dark and back again.

Absolutely magnificent show.


:)

The very last scene of the entire series is just perfect. What a way to end it. You just smile knowingly.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 9, 2024, 11:28:27 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September  3, 2024, 08:11:24 pm
Kaos is very good. 2 episodes in.


Surprised this series isn't getting more comments here. It's very well done, with some great acting turns.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 9, 2024, 03:53:44 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  9, 2024, 11:28:27 am

Surprised this series isn't getting more comments here. It's very well done, with some great acting turns.

Its a brilliant series hopefully there will be a 2nd series I was reading that the writer is working on a 3td series right now. mind you a lot writers seem to say that i guess trying to put pressure on netflix to renew their show. Mind you Kaos fully deserves a new one
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 9, 2024, 04:59:24 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  9, 2024, 11:28:27 am

Surprised this series isn't getting more comments here. It's very well done, with some great acting turns.

I'm about 1.5 episodes in, think I'm going to leave it a few weeks & start again, enjoyed what I've watched & will watch anything that cool fucker is in.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 9, 2024, 06:34:47 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  9, 2024, 11:28:27 am

Surprised this series isn't getting more comments here. It's very well done, with some great acting turns.

Thought it was really good too, a lot of fun (as you'd expect with Greek myths). Obviously set up for a second series - hopefully.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 10, 2024, 11:25:55 am
I watched "The Wrong Man: 17 Years Behind Bars" last night. It was on BBC2 but I had it recorded.

The story of poor Andrew Malkinson and the gargantuan clusterfucks known more commonly as Greater Manchester Police.  Sent down for the rape and attempted murder of a woman based purely on a shady witness identification.  No DNA.. nothing.

Even when DNA (Not his) was found on the victim's underwear 9 years into his sentence, the Criminal review panel refused to review his case.

The lead detectives on the original case should have their pensions stripped.  The c*nts. :no

Absolutely mindblowing story.   Well worth a watch if it's still on BBC Player.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 10, 2024, 08:29:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September  9, 2024, 06:34:47 pm
Thought it was really good too, a lot of fun (as you'd expect with Greek myths). Obviously set up for a second series - hopefully.

Coming off of hundreds of hours playing Hades and Hades II, KAOS was right up my alley  ;D

Inspired modern retelling of some of Greek mythology's big threads. Very fun and intrigueing show that, fortunately, does not take itself too seriously. Love the attention to detail, in particular.

Goldblum as Zeus was a casting masterstroke.

Bring on season two!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 10, 2024, 10:16:19 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on September 10, 2024, 08:29:57 pm
Coming off of hundreds of hours playing Hades and Hades II, KAOS was right up my alley  ;D

Inspired modern retelling of some of Greek mythology's big threads. Very fun and intrigueing show that, fortunately, does not take itself too seriously. Love the attention to detail, in particular.

Goldblum as Zeus was a casting masterstroke.

Bring on season two!

Ha, me too, as you can probably tell from my avatar :P

Yep, and there's so much they can do going forward given the various stories and how many Gods we didn't see in the first series - that scene with Zeus phoning his unseen children was brilliant :D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 10, 2024, 10:26:47 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 10, 2024, 11:25:55 am
I watched "The Wrong Man: 17 Years Behind Bars" last night. It was on BBC2 but I had it recorded.

The story of poor Andrew Malkinson and the gargantuan clusterfucks known more commonly as Greater Manchester Police.  Sent down for the rape and attempted murder of a woman based purely on a shady witness identification.  No DNA.. nothing.

Even when DNA (Not his) was found on the victim's underwear 9 years into his sentence, the Criminal review panel refused to review his case.

The lead detectives on the original case should have their pensions stripped.  The c*nts. :no

Absolutely mindblowing story.   Well worth a watch if it's still on BBC Player.

That sounds horrific but not sure I can stomach up the bravery to watch it.

A few years ago I watched a drama and documentary about the rape and murder of Leslie Moleseed and some poor bloke called Stefan Kiszko who got wrongly convicted for it based entirely on a the basis of  some 'evidence'  of a bunch of girls, evidence that was totally unrelated to the actual crime and they later admitted they'd made up for a laugh. He was in his twenties but had the mental age of a 12 year old and it later transpired he was infertile and incapable of rape and had never even met Leslie Moleseed and had a cast iron alibi. He spent about 15 years in prison, suffering horrendous abuse throughout his time. He eventually got cleared and released, only to die less than a year later before his compensation had come through. It was the most depressing thing I've ever seen and sent me into a slough of despond for ages after.  :'(
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2024, 02:30:42 pm
Does anyone know when the final series of My Brilliant Friend begins on Sky Atlantic? I know it's available on HBO, but there is nothing about it here at all.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2024, 04:11:11 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on September 10, 2024, 10:26:47 pm

That sounds horrific but not sure I can stomach up the bravery to watch it.

A few years ago I watched a drama and documentary about the rape and murder of Leslie Moleseed and some poor bloke called Stefan Kiszko who got wrongly convicted for it based entirely on a the basis of  some 'evidence'  of a bunch of girls, evidence that was totally unrelated to the actual crime and they later admitted they'd made up for a laugh. He was in his twenties but had the mental age of a 12 year old and it later transpired he was infertile and incapable of rape and had never even met Leslie Moleseed and had a cast iron alibi. He spent about 15 years in prison, suffering horrendous abuse throughout his time. He eventually got cleared and released, only to die less than a year later before his compensation had come through. It was the most depressing thing I've ever seen and sent me into a slough of despond for ages after.  :'(

Now THAT sounds horrendous.  The name Stefan Kiszko rings a bell and I vaguely remember his case.

In the case of Mr Malkinson, he appeared to be an extremely articulate fella who was just a bit of a drifter type who the police took a dislike to.   I suspect he could kind of handle himself in prison and have the nouse to keep out of serious trouble.  He got himself a Maths/Physics degree inside.

He would have been paroled years before if he had taken responsibility for his crime, but Malkinson flat-out refused to admit guilt to something so terrible.  He told his mum he was prepared to die in prison rather than admit to something he hadn't done.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2024, 04:48:38 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  4, 2024, 12:10:56 pm
Mine too and Mr Inbetween is comfortably in my top 5 TV shows of all time.

The Season 2 episodes went from hilarious to extremely dark and back again.

Absolutely magnificent show.


:)

Just finished a binge of this myself. Seasons 1 and 3 were great, but season 2 was a level above.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2024, 06:02:30 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 11, 2024, 04:11:11 pm
Now THAT sounds horrendous.  The name Stefan Kiszko rings a bell and I vaguely remember his case.

In the case of Mr Malkinson, he appeared to be an extremely articulate fella who was just a bit of a drifter type who the police took a dislike to.   I suspect he could kind of handle himself in prison and have the nouse to keep out of serious trouble.  He got himself a Maths/Physics degree inside.

He would have been paroled years before if he had taken responsibility for his crime, but Malkinson flat-out refused to admit guilt to something so terrible.  He told his mum he was prepared to die in prison rather than admit to something he hadn't done.

Was Stefan Kzikos moth always featured on North West Tonight with John Munday?

Along with Gehan Mendis (separately).
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2024, 09:48:31 pm
Mrs Browns Boys just won best comedy at the national TV awards

Kate Garraway, yet again milking her poor husbands death, won best documentary.

Alison Hammond and Stacy Solomon up for best presenter award.

Im in no way some articulate upper class luvvy genius, but this is TV aimed at the lowest common denominator

I really want to turn over but its so shit I want to see just how worse it can get.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2024, 10:00:22 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 11, 2024, 09:48:31 pm
Mrs Browns Boys just won best comedy at the national TV awards

Kate Garraway, yet again milking her poor husbands death, won best documentary.

Alison Hammond and Stacy Solomon up for best presenter award.

Im in no way some articulate upper class luvvy genius, but this is TV aimed at the lowest common denominator

I really want to turn over but its so shit I want to see just how worse it can get.
The year is 2198. Earth has been destroyed by global warming so the survivors of the apocalypse live in colonies on Mars, which has been renamed ElonMars after the benevolent supreme emperor.
Ant & Dec have won best presenters at the NTA awards for the 187th year in a row, despite being dead for 140 years.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2024, 10:04:13 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 11, 2024, 09:48:31 pm
Mrs Browns Boys just won best comedy at the national TV awards

Kate Garraway, yet again milking her poor husbands death, won best documentary.

Alison Hammond and Stacy Solomon up for best presenter award.

Im in no way some articulate upper class luvvy genius, but this is TV aimed at the lowest common denominator

I really want to turn over but its so shit I want to see just how worse it can get.

Cant trust anything on ITV.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2024, 10:12:00 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 11, 2024, 09:48:31 pm
Mrs Browns Boys just won best comedy at the national TV awards

Kate Garraway, yet again milking her poor husbands death, won best documentary.

Alison Hammond and Stacy Solomon up for best presenter award.

Im in no way some articulate upper class luvvy genius, but this is TV aimed at the lowest common denominator

I really want to turn over but its so shit I want to see just how worse it can get.

Tragic, one of the worst programs ever.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 11, 2024, 10:36:56 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 11, 2024, 09:48:31 pm
Mrs Browns Boys just won best comedy at the national TV awards

Kate Garraway, yet again milking her poor husbands death, won best documentary.

Alison Hammond and Stacy Solomon up for best presenter award.

Im in no way some articulate upper class luvvy genius, but this is TV aimed at the lowest common denominator

I really want to turn over but its so shit I want to see just how worse it can get.

Joel Dommet is as funny as standing on a plug.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 12, 2024, 08:28:11 am
Quote from: Hazell on September 10, 2024, 10:16:19 pm
Ha, me too, as you can probably tell from my avatar :P

Yep, and there's so much they can do going forward given the various stories and how many Gods we didn't see in the first series - that scene with Zeus phoning his unseen children was brilliant :D

Haha, I thought as much. I remember you frequently popping into the Hades thread(s) on the Gaming board  ;D

I'll be interested to hear what you make of Artemis in Hades II  ;)

It made me laugh how in KAOS, the character of Hades seems like such a wimp  ;D

I do wonder which new gods would make an appearance in season 2. Ares seems like a cert.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 12, 2024, 11:10:25 am
Quote from: emergency exit on September 12, 2024, 08:28:11 am
I do wonder which new gods would make an appearance in season 2. Ares seems like a cert.

Kyrgiakos.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 12, 2024, 05:03:47 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on September  8, 2024, 12:09:06 am
I hadn't even heard of it but I've watched the first episode on your recommendation and love it. It's right up my street - 70's clothes, cars, music, mad haircuts and attitude. I wasn't sure of the guy playing Ali at first ( tough job to take on) but gradually warmed to his portrayal in the less 'public persona' moments. I'm all in.
Latest episode is up. The use of James Brown's The Boss was an excellent piece of work.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 12, 2024, 07:00:56 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on September 12, 2024, 08:28:11 am
Haha, I thought as much. I remember you frequently popping into the Hades thread(s) on the Gaming board  ;D

I'll be interested to hear what you make of Artemis in Hades II  ;)

It made me laugh how in KAOS, the character of Hades seems like such a wimp  ;D

I do wonder which new gods would make an appearance in season 2. Ares seems like a cert.

Ha yeah, still playing Hades I. Waiting for Hades II on the Switch  but looking forward to it from what I've seen, it looks brilliant. Am i right in thinking Hestia sounds like she's from Yorkshire?

Loved the Underworld in Kaos, agree Hades was a bit bullied by Zues but the whole tone of it was great, similar to the game in how there's a lot of focus on bureaucracy and admin.

Think Ares would be good a bit of a loser in the myths despite being God of War and Aphrodite could cause a lot if mayhem I reckon. Ixion would be fun too.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 12, 2024, 09:29:41 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 12, 2024, 05:03:47 pm
Latest episode is up. The use of James Brown's The Boss was an excellent piece of work.

Ah great, I wasn't sure what day it aired. I haven't had a chance to get beyond the first ep yet - I'm tempted to store them all for a binge
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 12, 2024, 09:50:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on September 11, 2024, 02:30:42 pm
Does anyone know when the final series of My Brilliant Friend begins on Sky Atlantic? I know it's available on HBO, but there is nothing about it here at all.

Sorry, I cant help you out on that.

Out of interest how did the 2nd and 3rd series compare to the first ? I thought the 1st series was one of the best things I've ever seen - but I left too big a gap when getting onto the 2nd and have had to put it on the burner as I need to re-watch the 1st series again before going any further... and just haven't got round to it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 12, 2024, 09:53:42 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 11, 2024, 09:48:31 pm
Mrs Browns Boys just won best comedy at the national TV awards
That and Citizen Khan are some of the shittest "comedies" made.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:46:31 am
Some of you might have seen Freddie Flintoffs Field of Dreams. I watched the first series and the first episode of the second one, need to finish it. But just seen that one of the kids from the first series has been killed in car accident. RIP Umar.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:49:04 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:46:31 am
Some of you might have seen Freddie Flintoffs Field of Dreams. I watched the first series and the first episode of the second one, need to finish it. But just seen that one of the kids from the first series has been killed in car accident. RIP Umar.
Saw that this morning. Sad news that. RIP.

It's a great show.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:08:51 pm
Last ever episode of The Grand Tour today.

I know it is not everyone's cup of tea - and I understand why !- but it is the end of an era on TV.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:11:27 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on September 12, 2024, 09:50:06 pm
Sorry, I cant help you out on that.

Out of interest how did the 2nd and 3rd series compare to the first ? I thought the 1st series was one of the best things I've ever seen - but I left too big a gap when getting onto the 2nd and have had to put it on the burner as I need to re-watch the 1st series again before going any further... and just haven't got round to it.

I thought all three series are worth a watch, the acting is really good. It's why I am keen to watch the last one. But I can't find any information on it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 02:01:52 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 12:08:51 pm
Last ever episode of The Grand Tour today.

I know it is not everyone's cup of tea - and I understand why !- but it is the end of an era on TV.

I'm by no means the most "woke" person in the world, but I found it very difficult to look past Clarkson's diatribe about Meghan Markle a few years ago. He's done and said a lot of questionable things over the years/decades but I always laughed them off as him being in character. But that was too much.

I had watched and enjoyed Clarkson's farm S1 plus nearly everything he put out on Top Gear and GT, but nothing since.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:54:11 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:01:52 pm
I'm by no means the most "woke" person in the world, but I found it very difficult to look past Clarkson's diatribe about Meghan Markle a few years ago. He's done and said a lot of questionable things over the years/decades but I always laughed them off as him being in character. But that was too much.

I had watched and enjoyed Clarkson's farm S1 plus nearly everything he put out on Top Gear and GT, but nothing since.

Yes, same. It was completely vile.
