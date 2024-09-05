I watched "The Wrong Man: 17 Years Behind Bars" last night. It was on BBC2 but I had it recorded.



The story of poor Andrew Malkinson and the gargantuan clusterfucks known more commonly as Greater Manchester Police. Sent down for the rape and attempted murder of a woman based purely on a shady witness identification. No DNA.. nothing.



Even when DNA (Not his) was found on the victim's underwear 9 years into his sentence, the Criminal review panel refused to review his case.



The lead detectives on the original case should have their pensions stripped. The c*nts.



Absolutely mindblowing story. Well worth a watch if it's still on BBC Player.



That sounds horrific but not sure I can stomach up the bravery to watch it.A few years ago I watched a drama and documentary about the rape and murder of Leslie Moleseed and some poor bloke called Stefan Kiszko who got wrongly convicted for it based entirely on a the basis of some 'evidence' of a bunch of girls, evidence that was totally unrelated to the actual crime and they later admitted they'd made up for a laugh. He was in his twenties but had the mental age of a 12 year old and it later transpired he was infertile and incapable of rape and had never even met Leslie Moleseed and had a cast iron alibi. He spent about 15 years in prison, suffering horrendous abuse throughout his time. He eventually got cleared and released, only to die less than a year later before his compensation had come through. It was the most depressing thing I've ever seen and sent me into a slough of despond for ages after. :'(