Working my way thru Justified now, (just started s2). Not too bad, som good, some... uhm... a bit friday-evening-cops'n-robbers-family-watching. Still, will continue.



I'm up to ep 7 on series 1 of Justified - enjoying it but it hasn't really grabbed me yet but get the sense it might take a while to fully get into it's stride, so will hang in there. I put it on hold to rewatch Mr Inbetween - such a great show. First time round I binged it in no time and it's strange but I hardly remember any of it at all. The one downside of bingeing - all episodes merge into one another and by the end it's all just a blur, like wolfing down fast food. Ray Shoesmith is probably one of my favourite TV characters of all time.Anyone on here had dimmies ? I had to google what they were and not sure if I like the sound of them really but if they are good enough for Ray Shoesmith I'd give them a go (in the unlikely event of me ever getting the chance). Are dimmies even available anywhere in the UK ? I'm not trekking all the way to Australia for foodstuff I suspect I'd probably hate.