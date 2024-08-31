Probably give this one a miss. Thought the last season was dreadful (having quite enjoyed the first 2)
Would kill for a Quarry re-watch, hoping Cinemax becomes available on a streaming service as Showtime and AMC have done on Paramount and Netflix respectively...
Have you seen DNA do Crime/Criminal Code? I think you'd enjoy this. A good Brazilian series that's based around the complex work of federal police officers in an unprecedented investigation that culminates in the beginning of a thread that unravels, like no other, the construction of crime in the country. Shades of Sicario in every episode. And as outrageous as the initial robbery might seem, it's based on an actual robbery. Worth a watch, and season two should drop late this year.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8IIJC-T4myo?" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8IIJC-T4myo?</a>
Series 3 of Clarkson Farm. Which manages as ever to harness all Clarksons best bits and leave behind his bad bits.Its silly sometimes but is really about the countryside and farming in a way other programmes have never managed to capture without being utterly dull, or totally staged (and dull)
Got my Mrs to watch The Last Kingdom and she is now addicted to it. Happy days. She isn`t overly happy with me explaining the historical context every 15 minutes mind.
Kaos is very good. 2 episodes in.
Working my way thru Justified now, (just started s2). Not too bad, som good, some... uhm... a bit friday-evening-cops'n-robbers-family-watching. Still, will continue.
