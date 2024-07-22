I don't really see why a TV shows needs a "morally correct" ending.
In fact, I was actually hoping that he did it and had convinced his former boss, family and the jury only for us, the audience, to learn that he actually committed the murder, perhaps by something which merely hinted at it without telling us outright.
Apologies for a spoiler within a spoiler but an ending a bit like the show below is perfect for me:
The way I interpreted the final scene was that they were all living together under the guise of a happy family but three of them knew something heinous lay beneath the facade.