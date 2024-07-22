« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1293993 times)

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16480 on: July 22, 2024, 10:09:30 pm »
The Bear S3 just finished episode 8.

Not the first episode of this series that has dragged a bit for me.

I think theyve lost their way at times trying to find that sweet spot they hit so often last season, like the Forks episode.

I get what theyre trying to do in terms of painting a picture of how everyone ended up where they have but Christ some of it is a struggle. This episode especially I couldnt wait to end I am not sure what it added to the overall Bear lore. Yes their mom is a tad crazy, and their relationship with her has been poor and its great now maybe her and Sugar have reconnected but I just didnt need to watch 40 mins of that.

Anyone else feeling the same way?

Have enjoyed most of the episodes but some have dragged and none have hit the heights of last seasons highs.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16481 on: July 22, 2024, 10:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 22, 2024, 10:09:30 pm
The Bear S3 just finished episode 8.

Not the first episode of this series that has dragged a bit for me.

I think theyve lost their way at times trying to find that sweet spot they hit so often last season, like the Forks episode.

I get what theyre trying to do in terms of painting a picture of how everyone ended up where they have but Christ some of it is a struggle. This episode especially I couldnt wait to end I am not sure what it added to the overall Bear lore. Yes their mom is a tad crazy, and their relationship with her has been poor and its great now maybe her and Sugar have reconnected but I just didnt need to watch 40 mins of that.

Anyone else feeling the same way?

Have enjoyed most of the episodes but some have dragged and none have hit the heights of last seasons highs.
In answer to your spoilered inquiry, an unequivocal yes...
There are definitely other characters Id prefer getting an episode, the main one in that has been peripheral to me at best.
Im 4 episodes into "Those About To Die" and Im enjoying the show its nothing ground breaking but its fun
I have finally got around to starting Shogun. 2 episodes in and I am really enjoying it. Going to stick with this one
Quote from: Qston on July 23, 2024, 04:45:55 pm
I have finally got around to starting Shogun. 2 episodes in and I am really enjoying it. Going to stick with this one

You'll love it, but beware spoilers! Don't read any threads or reviews about it
Half the fun is what happens and not knowing
Quote from: ToneLa on July 23, 2024, 05:20:54 pm
You'll love it, but beware spoilers! Don't read any threads or reviews about it
Half the fun is what happens and not knowing

Cheers mate. I downloaded the book a few weeks ago and took the decision to read it after the show as well
Quote from: Qston on July 23, 2024, 06:40:00 pm
Cheers mate. I downloaded the book a few weeks ago and took the decision to read it after the show as well

One of my absolute favorite novels, you'll really enjoy it...
Heartbeat at its most devastating tonight. Phil Bellamy shot dead. Not sure Ill ever recover
Quote from: Qston on July 23, 2024, 06:40:00 pm
Cheers mate. I downloaded the book a few weeks ago and took the decision to read it after the show as well

Enjoy, it's a brilliant show.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July 23, 2024, 08:01:08 pm
Heartbeat at its most devastating tonight. Phil Bellamy shot dead. Not sure Ill ever recover

Kinell, spoiler that shit mate.
Quote from: Hazell on July 23, 2024, 08:19:11 pm
Kinell, spoiler that shit mate.
Sorry mate. I seem to be going thread to thread upsetting you tonight
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July 23, 2024, 08:53:24 pm
Sorry mate. I seem to be going thread to thread upsetting you tonight

Ha ;D
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July 23, 2024, 08:53:24 pm
Sorry mate. I seem to be going thread to thread upsetting you tonight

Precious isnt he.
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,322
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16494 on: July 23, 2024, 11:41:49 pm »
been watching the thick of it again since it's back on iPlayer and still as funny as I remember it and lots of little bits I'd missed/forgot.

Still think the best ep is the one at conference.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 23, 2024, 10:15:40 pm
Precious isnt he.

Are you calling him the one ring to rule them all and in the darkness bind them?
Quote from: Claire. on July 24, 2024, 08:48:34 am
been watching the thick of it again since it's back on iPlayer and still as funny as I remember it and lots of little bits I'd missed/forgot.

Still think the best ep is the one at conference.

The Thick of It's great isn't it? Love the Specials, they're definitely my favourite but after that I'd struggle to name which ones I like best as they're all amazing.
The conference ep has everything for me. I do love the specials and it's all a very high bar. Last night I was watching the 5live ep and had forgot how good it is - and spotted Sara Pascoe as Richard Bacon's producer.
Spinners and Losers ep for me. Some incredible lines, from Jamie in particular.

And this bit from Malcolm, for some reason, had me in tears for about 10 mins:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eVwEZ7dcxU
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,004
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16500 on: Yesterday at 06:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:00:23 pm
The conference ep has everything for me. I do love the specials and it's all a very high bar. Last night I was watching the 5live ep and had forgot how good it is - and spotted Sara Pascoe as Richard Bacon's producer.

'You, and fucking Rupert Brooke' is a great line ;D
Mr. Bigstuff on Sky.

Sitcom paint by numbers. Wouldn't surprise me if ChatGPT was involved.
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 03:02:31 pm
Spinners and Losers ep for me. Some incredible lines, from Jamie in particular.

And this bit from Malcolm, for some reason, had me in tears for about 10 mins:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eVwEZ7dcxU

Is that the one where Glenn has a meltdown?

TINKY WINKY! :lmao
