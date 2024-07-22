The Bear S3
just finished episode 8.SpoilerNot the first episode of this series that has dragged a bit for me. I think theyve lost their way at times trying to find that sweet spot they hit so often last season, like the Forks episode. I get what theyre trying to do in terms of painting a picture of how everyone ended up where they have but Christ some of it is a struggle. This episode especially I couldnt wait to end
I am not sure what it added to the overall Bear lore. Yes their mom is a tad
crazy, and their relationship with her has been poor and its great now maybe her and Sugar have reconnected but I just didnt need to watch 40 mins of that. Anyone else feeling the same way? Have enjoyed most of the episodes but some have dragged and none have hit the heights of last seasons highs.[close]
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
I have finally got around to starting Shogun. 2 episodes in and I am really enjoying it. Going to stick with this one
You'll love it, but beware spoilers! Don't read any threads or reviews about itHalf the fun is what happens and not knowing
Cheers mate. I downloaded the book a few weeks ago and took the decision to read it after the show as well
Heartbeat at its most devastating tonight. Phil Bellamy shot dead. Not sure Ill ever recover
Kinell, spoiler that shit mate.
Sorry mate. I seem to be going thread to thread upsetting you tonight
Crosby Nick never fails.
Precious isnt he.
been watching the thick of it again since it's back on iPlayer and still as funny as I remember it and lots of little bits I'd missed/forgot.Still think the best ep is the one at conference.
The conference ep has everything for me. I do love the specials and it's all a very high bar. Last night I was watching the 5live ep and had forgot how good it is - and spotted Sara Pascoe as Richard Bacon's producer.
Spinners and Losers ep for me. Some incredible lines, from Jamie in particular.And this bit from Malcolm, for some reason, had me in tears for about 10 mins:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eVwEZ7dcxU
Page created in 0.058 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]