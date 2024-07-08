Watched the First episode (of four) of "The Night Caller" on C5. Really REALLY good opener.



My brief synopsis:



Rob Glenister plays Tony, a lonely, borderline depressive, ex-schoolteacher turned Black cab driver. working nights. For some reason (unknown as yet) Tony has lost his job as a teacher and is quite bitter about it (and everything else).



Set primarily on the dark, rainy streets surrounding Liverpool's murky nightlife, Tony begins to get things off his chest by calling into a late night radio chat show and offloading to its host (Sean Pertwee).



In the meantime, Tony meets a lady-friend working in a café who is in the grip of an abusive relationship with a particularly nasty scouse geezer.



The first ep sets up the next one perfectly and I cant wait to see how it goes alter tonight.



Lots of Liverpool streets and venues many of you will instantly recognize.