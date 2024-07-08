« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1276580 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,577
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16440 on: July 8, 2024, 07:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July  8, 2024, 05:16:08 am
I'm shocked that AppleTV have renewed The completely made up Adventures of Dick Turpin for a 2nd season, I couldnt get very far into the first episode  thought it shockingly unfunny

but it must have done well.

Is it a kids show? Maybe that's why?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,036
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16441 on: July 8, 2024, 09:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  7, 2024, 09:43:47 am
Am watching A Small Light about the occupation of Amsterdam. The main young lady playing Miep Gies is superb, she helps hide the Frank family amongst others. Only have 2 episodes to go and dont really want to see the end as we all know what happened to poor Anne.

Saw this recently, probably the best show we have seen this year.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,055
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16442 on: July 8, 2024, 09:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  7, 2024, 09:43:47 am
Am watching A Small Light about the occupation of Amsterdam. The main young lady playing Miep Gies is superb, she helps hide the Frank family amongst others. Only have 2 episodes to go and dont really want to see the end as we all know what happened to poor Anne.
Its Bel Powley isnt it. Remember seeing her in Informer a few years ago with Paddy Considine. She was good in that
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16443 on: July 8, 2024, 09:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on July  8, 2024, 09:15:48 pm
Saw this recently, probably the best show we have seen this year.

Yes, best show of the year for me too. I cried at one point.

Quote from: duvva 💅 on July  8, 2024, 09:20:29 pm
Its Bel Powley isnt it. Remember seeing her in Informer a few years ago with Paddy Considine. She was good in that

Yes, that's her. I haven't seen her before, shes great.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,346
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16444 on: Yesterday at 01:14:11 pm »
Watched the First episode (of four) of "The Night Caller" on C5.  Really REALLY good opener.

My brief synopsis:

Rob Glenister plays Tony, a lonely, borderline depressive, ex-schoolteacher turned Black cab driver. working nights.   For some reason (unknown as yet) Tony has lost his job as a teacher and is quite bitter about it (and everything else).

Set primarily on the dark, rainy streets surrounding Liverpool's murky nightlife, Tony begins to get things off his chest by calling into a late night radio chat show and offloading to its host (Sean Pertwee).

In the meantime, Tony meets a lady-friend working in a café who is in the grip of an abusive relationship with a particularly nasty scouse geezer.

The first ep sets up the next one perfectly and I cant wait to see how it goes alter tonight.

Lots of Liverpool streets and venues many of you will instantly recognize.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,506
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16445 on: Yesterday at 01:35:42 pm »
Enjoyed the first two episodes of Under the Bridge last night.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,879
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16446 on: Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm »
shame they have gone away from the dwarfs

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q_8j4fXTsyA&amp;ab_channel=MovieTrailersSource" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q_8j4fXTsyA&amp;ab_channel=MovieTrailersSource</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16447 on: Yesterday at 04:47:53 pm »
Did anyone else watch Alaska Daily? Got canned after one series but I quite enjoyed it and the story arc had legs to lead into a second season.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16448 on: Yesterday at 06:06:55 pm »
Those About To Die set in Rome AD79 is out on amazon a week Friday. Anthony Hopkins playing the Emperor Vespasian. 10 episodes.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,879
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16449 on: Yesterday at 06:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 06:06:55 pm
Those About To Die set in Rome AD79 is out on amazon a week Friday. Anthony Hopkins playing the Emperor Vespasian. 10 episodes.

Had to check out the trailer for it. I bet Ridley Scott is pissed

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YdHjbI8w9mI&amp;ab_channel=Peacock" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YdHjbI8w9mI&amp;ab_channel=Peacock</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16450 on: Today at 03:27:02 pm »
I've enjoyed the first 2 episodes of the Turkish Detective so far. Great characters, plotting and the backdrop of Istanbul looking wonderful.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Up
« previous next »
 