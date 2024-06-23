« previous next »
June 23, 2024, 02:20:33 pm
Surprised at the disappointment in Outer Range. Really enjoyed Season 2. Not as good as the first, but still solid.
June 25, 2024, 09:20:13 pm
Thanks to Pete for the prompting, Red eye (ITVX) is a pretty good thriller

Outlaws (BBC1) is as great as you would expect, Ive started Red King, potential to be really good or a bit weird
June 25, 2024, 10:55:30 pm
Did I hear Severance S2 was out last week?
June 25, 2024, 11:05:32 pm
Quote from: John C on June 25, 2024, 10:55:30 pm
Did I hear Severance S2 was out last week?

Release date hasn't even been announced yet so unlikely!

The Bear is back in two days though.
June 25, 2024, 11:28:42 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on June 25, 2024, 11:05:32 pm
Release date hasn't even been announced yet so unlikely!

The Bear is back in two days though.

Wednesday evening at 9:00 PM EST stateside, moved the release up a couple hours...
June 27, 2024, 02:26:53 pm
Slow Horses season 4 starts early September on Apple.
June 27, 2024, 05:30:49 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 27, 2024, 02:26:53 pm
Slow Horses season 4 starts early September on Apple.

Excellent, thanks.
June 28, 2024, 03:13:36 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 27, 2024, 02:26:53 pm
Slow Horses season 4 starts early September on Apple.

Love it. Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas are really great
June 29, 2024, 03:08:28 pm
Im Series 2  episode 2 into The Sopranos, does it stay as a well produced family drama or does it it turn into a mafia thriller at some point?



June 29, 2024, 04:14:23 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 29, 2024, 03:08:28 pm
Im Series 2  episode 2 into The Sopranos, does it stay as a well produced family drama or does it it turn into a mafia thriller at some point?





Yes
June 29, 2024, 04:14:57 pm
June 29, 2024, 04:21:02 pm
June 29, 2024, 04:23:38 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 29, 2024, 03:08:28 pm
Im Series 2  episode 2 into The Sopranos, does it stay as a well produced family drama or does it it turn into a mafia thriller at some point?




Next youll tell me After The Flood is superior to the Sopranos ;)
June 29, 2024, 04:23:50 pm
June 29, 2024, 04:25:55 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 29, 2024, 04:21:02 pm
S6 E21

 ;D

All of 6 is mafia heavy between NY and NJ, any of the stories with Richie, series 2 gets heavy into mob related stuff with all the fuss after what happens to Chrissy, Ralph Cifaretto is huge mob stuff in series 3, the show does a good job at both the family-related and mob-related storylines as the series progresses, I think.

Keep going in 2, it gets pretty intense...
June 29, 2024, 04:31:41 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on June 29, 2024, 04:25:55 pm
;D

All of 6 is mafia heavy between NY and NJ, any of the stories with Richie, series 2 gets heavy into mob related stuff with all the fuss after what happens to Chrissy, Ralph Cifaretto is huge mob stuff in series 3, the show does a good job at both the family-related and mob-related storylines as the series progresses, I think.

Keep going in 2, it gets pretty intense...

Spoiler
I guess Chrissy dies
[close]
June 29, 2024, 06:38:33 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 29, 2024, 04:31:41 pm
Spoiler
I guess Chrissy dies
[close]

I'm not going to unspoil the spoiler, Kenny!  ;D
June 29, 2024, 07:31:28 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on June 29, 2024, 06:38:33 pm
I'm not going to unspoil the spoiler, Kenny!  ;D

Dont worry mate, I should have specifically mentioned what episode I was on in my original post  ::)
June 29, 2024, 07:37:38 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 21, 2024, 01:22:55 am
Spent the past couple of days bingeing 'Station Eleven'. Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel in the lead roles in a post flu pandemic world. Mad that filming start in 01/2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic was kicking off.

I watched that quite recently and really enjoyed it. I'm surprised there wasn't more of a buzz around it.

Another one that I don't recall any buzz about that I'm currently half way though - Tales From The Loop. Excellent imo - loving the atmospheric slow pace, also that it's only very loosely Sci Fi in that it's more character driven than most modern day Sci Fi which tends towards being CGI and explosion/fighting based 'thrill a minute' overkill. It's quite melancholic in tone and feel too which I really like, which probably puts a lot of people off getting past the 1st episode, along with the slow pace. It also has a great Philip Glass soundtrack and some beautiful cinematography. Percy Sledge's glorious version of 'Dark End Of the Street' featuring prominently in one episode was just an added bonus for this ageing soul boy.  ;D I've no idea if there's any future seasons planned but I hope there are.

Any love (or hate  ;D) for Tales From The Loop out there ?
June 29, 2024, 08:30:33 pm
Not seen or heard about Tales from the Loop but will put it on our watch list.

Speaking of shows that go under the radar, not seen much of it mentioned on here but The Offer is great, it's about the making of The Godfather. Matthew Goode nails it as Robert Evans
June 29, 2024, 09:12:14 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on June 29, 2024, 08:30:33 pm
Not seen or heard about Tales from the Loop but will put it on our watch list.

Speaking of shows that go under the radar, not seen much of it mentioned on here but The Offer is great, it's about the making of The Godfather. Matthew Goode nails it as Robert Evans

Good shout re The Offer - it seemed like such an unpromising premis but was great stuff, I loved it  - and totally agree , Matthew Goode was brilliant in it.
June 29, 2024, 11:37:11 pm
I didn't know that Your Honor season 2 was out.

I hope Sky Atlantic have picked it up again.
June 30, 2024, 07:55:35 am
Superb little animated show on apple TV - Wondla. Set in the future when most humans have gone. I believe it's based on a trilogy of kids books. It ended a bit suddenly as it's only seven episodes, I thought it was eight.
July 1, 2024, 01:58:57 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 29, 2024, 11:37:11 pm
I didn't know that Your Honor season 2 was out.

I hope Sky Atlantic have picked it up again.

It's been on Paramount UK streaming site for quite a while.
July 2, 2024, 02:39:27 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  2, 2024, 11:58:39 am
The Sympathizer any good? Saw adverts for it on Sky Atlantic.
Anyone watched this?
July 2, 2024, 09:17:51 pm
July 3, 2024, 12:42:35 am
Re-watching The Boys

Watched the recap before S4 and realized I watched it when drunk and could barely remember anything about S3. So went back to S1 to start again.

Re-watching from the start you realize how incredibly dark it is and how much of an absolute psychopath Homelander is.
July 4, 2024, 07:00:27 am
Am really enjoying Manhunt on apple. About the search for John Wilkes Booth. Theres a line in it that Trump has come out with, dont know if its historic or in there because of the orange twat.

Spoiler
About being able to shoot someone on 5th avenue.
[close]
July 5, 2024, 10:58:43 pm
Outer Range cancelled by Amazon. What a shame.
July 5, 2024, 11:30:49 pm
Quote from: thejbs on July  5, 2024, 10:58:43 pm
Outer Range cancelled by Amazon. What a shame.

Saw that on Variety... stopped watching season 2 after episode 5, I think, just wasn't gripping in the same way season 1 was...

Agree that it's a shame it was cancelled, was a show willing to step outside the carefully algorhithmic fare on Netflix and other streamers...
July 6, 2024, 04:46:57 pm
X-Men 97 was a good watch.
July 6, 2024, 04:49:43 pm
Season 3 of Shoresy, on Crave in Canada and Hulu in the US, by the Letterkenny guy(s), was brilliant, well worth it if looking for raucous comedy a bit off the beaten path...
July 6, 2024, 10:03:14 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on July  6, 2024, 04:49:43 pm
Season 3 of Shoresy, on Crave in Canada and Hulu in the US, by the Letterkenny guy(s), was brilliant, well worth it if looking for raucous comedy a bit off the beaten path...

Oo! Got me dates mixed up then, thought it was later this month.

Ta mate!
July 6, 2024, 10:23:38 pm
Quote from: Ycuzz on July  6, 2024, 10:03:14 pm
Oo! Got me dates mixed up then, thought it was later this month.

Ta mate!

Think Shoresy does the dramatic comedy in the way that the Bear claims to come awards time. The Bear isn't a comedy, but has manay genuinely funny moments sprinkled amidst the drama. Shoresy is a laugh riot with very real and powerful emotional storylines running beneath all the giggles...
Yesterday at 09:43:47 am
Am watching A Small Light about the occupation of Amsterdam. The main young lady playing Miep Gies is superb, she helps hide the Frank family amongst others. Only have 2 episodes to go and dont really want to see the end as we all know what happened to poor Anne.
Yesterday at 05:51:32 pm
Quote from: kavah on June 28, 2024, 03:13:36 am
Love it. Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas are really great

Lamb is such a brilliant character, using disgusting hygeine, body odour and farts in power dynamics. Apparently, in season 5 we'll learn more about Lamb's story.
Today at 05:16:08 am
I'm shocked that AppleTV have renewed The completely made up Adventures of Dick Turpin for a 2nd season, I couldnt get very far into the first episode  thought it shockingly unfunny

but it must have done well.
