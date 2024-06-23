Spent the past couple of days bingeing 'Station Eleven'. Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel in the lead roles in a post flu pandemic world. Mad that filming start in 01/2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic was kicking off.



I watched that quite recently and really enjoyed it. I'm surprised there wasn't more of a buzz around it.Another one that I don't recall any buzz about that I'm currently half way though - Tales From The Loop. Excellent imo - loving the atmospheric slow pace, also that it's only very loosely Sci Fi in that it's more character driven than most modern day Sci Fi which tends towards being CGI and explosion/fighting based 'thrill a minute' overkill. It's quite melancholic in tone and feel too which I really like, which probably puts a lot of people off getting past the 1st episode, along with the slow pace. It also has a great Philip Glass soundtrack and some beautiful cinematography. Percy Sledge's glorious version of 'Dark End Of the Street' featuring prominently in one episode was just an added bonus for this ageing soul boy.I've no idea if there's any future seasons planned but I hope there are.Any love (or hate) for Tales From The Loop out there ?