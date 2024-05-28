« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1254111 times)

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16320 on: May 28, 2024, 07:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Trada on May 28, 2024, 09:12:51 am
New limited series starring Benedict Cumberbatch only 6 episodes comes to Netflix on the 30th May

It looking interesting


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eGaAl_8QW2c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eGaAl_8QW2c</a>

Looks great. Will deffo be watching that
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16321 on: May 28, 2024, 08:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May 28, 2024, 04:47:53 pm
Has anyone watched Boiling Point (series)...?

Really enjoyed it but there's no S2 in the works. Was this casualty of the pandemic or something?

Why are they making a series with so many different storylines still running but ended it after 4 episodes?

Yeah binge watched in on a long haul flight over Christmas. Enjoyed it (hadnt seen the film but had heard good things about it). Captured the tense, claustrophobic kitchen scenes well I thought.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16322 on: May 29, 2024, 01:25:59 pm »
Sounds like its a little way off yet but this sounds promising. It has a good cast and is set in Liverpool.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/2024/this-city-is-ours-casting
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16323 on: May 29, 2024, 02:10:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 29, 2024, 01:25:59 pm
Sounds like its a little way off yet but this sounds promising. It has a good cast and is set in Liverpool.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/2024/this-city-is-ours-casting

Looks interesting. Pity the Beeb couldnt spell Colombia though.  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16324 on: Yesterday at 08:30:57 pm »
Watching Deadloch quite something  moments of genius
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16325 on: Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm »
Watched the first 2 episodes of Apple TVs Dark Matter really enjoying it, like that you are just thrown into the story and are trying to work out what is going on just like the main character.

Eric was a lot more gritty that I expect catches the 80s well
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16326 on: Today at 11:58:39 am »
The Sympathizer any good? Saw adverts for it on Sky Atlantic.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16327 on: Today at 04:50:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:30:57 pm
Watching Deadloch quite something  moments of genius

Looks interesting. Needed a new series to watch, thanks.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16328 on: Today at 05:08:46 pm »
Watched the first two episodes of Boys from the Blackstuff for the first time...

Wow...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16329 on: Today at 09:06:37 pm »
I just finished 'Ripley' and loved it, thought it was on of the best things I've seen on Netflix. The B&W cinematography in particular was stunning - made me want to holiday to Atrani.

One very slight irritation was the casting of Freddie. I've no problem with 'inclusion' but casting someone in a male part who wasn't born male, has never identified as male and doesn't look remotely male was really jarring - I wouldnt have minded so much if it bore some relevance to the plot but it didn't - and worst of all, they couldn't act for absolute shit. Being Sting's offspring prob helped get the part I imagine. But that very minor thing aside, I thought it was excellent.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16330 on: Today at 09:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 09:06:37 pm
I just finished 'Ripley' and loved it, thought it was on of the best things I've seen on Netflix. The B&W cinematography in particular was stunning - made me want to holiday to Atrani.

One very slight irritation was the casting of Freddie. I've no problem with 'inclusion' but casting someone in a male part who wasn't born male, has never identified as male and doesn't look remotely male was really jarring - I wouldnt have minded so much if it bore some relevance to the plot but it didn't - and worst of all, they couldn't act for absolute shit. Being Sting's offspring prob helped get the part I imagine. But that very minor thing aside, I thought it was excellent.

It's a stunning area. Too many bloody steps though.  :D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16331 on: Today at 09:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:17:02 pm
It's a stunning area. Too many bloody steps though.  :D

Haha, when i go on the tube I always take the steps as I've usually got my dog with me and it's a lot easier than carrying her on the escalators - so I'm sure I could cope. A friend told me he stayed near Atrani in a villa with pool that was bordering on being a castle - for £350 a week. Post Ripley I imagine the demand has increased and it's been reflected in their prices
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16332 on: Today at 09:37:11 pm »
Just started Rebus.  It was bugging me where I had seen the actor playing Rebus before.  Then I realised he was in Outlander. 

Watched the first two episodes.  Really enjoying it so far.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16333 on: Today at 09:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 09:26:43 pm
Haha, when i go on the tube I always take the steps as I've usually got my dog with me and it's a lot easier than carrying her on the escalators - so I'm sure I could cope. A friend told me he stayed near Atrani in a villa with pool that was bordering on being a castle - for £350 a week. Post Ripley I imagine the demand has increased and it's been reflected in their prices

We stayed in Ravello which is up the top of the mountain, so even more steps! I was in the best shape of my life when I was there, running 70-100 miles a week, but there were still too many steps as I was worried about falling down them more than walking up them. I said I was going to speak with Stannah and return as a stairlift salesman. ;D.

From Ravello, there's a trail down to Atrani. Stunning views and a beautiful walk down all the steps and along the cliffs to Atrani. It was expensive back then in 2016, but we found a decent priced place outside Ravello. But when we arrived our place was double booked, so they put us in a villa with a pool in the centre of Ravello with amazing views of the ocean and mountains. 

The roads down the mountain aren't for the faint hearted either. Especially on a bus charging round the bends. Ha.

I'd definitely recommend. There's so many beautiful little places around there, in the mountains, and along the coast.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16334 on: Today at 09:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:43:41 pm
We stayed in Ravello which is up the top of the mountain, so even more steps! I was in the best shape of my life when I was there, running 70-100 miles a week, but there were still too many steps as I was worried about falling down them more than walking up them. I said I was going to speak with Stannah and return as a stairlift salesman. ;D.

From Ravello, there's a trail down to Atrani. Stunning views and a beautiful walk down all the steps and along the cliffs to Atrani. It was expensive back then in 2016, but we found a decent priced place outside Ravello. But when we arrived our place was double booked, so they put us in a villa with a pool in the centre of Ravello with amazing views of the ocean and mountains. 

The roads down the mountain aren't for the faint hearted either. Especially on a bus charging round the bends. Ha.

I'd definitely recommend. There's so many beautiful little places around there, in the mountains, and along the coast.



Sounds amazing, would love to go there. On the downside it also sounds like occasionally walking up 50 steps on the London Underground carrying a dog woudn't quite prepare me for potential heart attack - I'd take my chances though for the views.  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16335 on: Today at 11:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:43:41 pm
We stayed in Ravello which is up the top of the mountain, so even more steps! I was in the best shape of my life when I was there, running 70-100 miles a week, but there were still too many steps as I was worried about falling down them more than walking up them. I said I was going to speak with Stannah and return as a stairlift salesman. ;D.

From Ravello, there's a trail down to Atrani. Stunning views and a beautiful walk down all the steps and along the cliffs to Atrani. It was expensive back then in 2016, but we found a decent priced place outside Ravello. But when we arrived our place was double booked, so they put us in a villa with a pool in the centre of Ravello with amazing views of the ocean and mountains. 

The roads down the mountain aren't for the faint hearted either. Especially on a bus charging round the bends. Ha.

I'd definitely recommend. There's so many beautiful little places around there, in the mountains, and along the coast.

Ravello is breathtaking. We walked back down to Amalfi without any problem but managed to get lost once we got into Amalfi.

Villa Cimbrone is spectacular.
