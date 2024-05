There’s a strange synchronicity to his death as he’d been ill for some time and it was 2018 when Tombland came out so either he’d decided the character had gone far enough or his illness prevented him continuing the series.



Another great autheor of historical crime, albeit more modern, was Philip Kerr who authored the Bernie Gunther series.



I read somewhere that Sansom sold the tv rights to his Shardlake series of books years ago and it's just taken so long to get the first one into production. I always thought that his book 'Winter in Madrid' was ideal for adapting for tv as well.As for Philip Kerr, similar to Sansom, he sold the rights to his Bernie Gunther books to a partnership of HBO and Playtone (Tom Hanks production company) more than 10 years ago. Still nothing's come of that despite the great potential.