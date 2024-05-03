I see that Gavin and Stacey is confirmed as coming back for one final episode on Christmas Day
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
James Corden is a bellend.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Not a view Ive seen shares on these boards before.
Is anyone watching this new Disney+ series Shardlake? I think its supposed to be like Sherlock Holmes in the 16th century or something like that.
Hacks is back tonight. The first two episodes are already out. You know where to look.
Oooh thanks! Really enjoyed the first two seasons of this. Finished the latest season of Blue Lights last night - thought this latest season was brilliant. Hope it comes back for more.
Books are excellent.If its any good I might sign up to Disney plus again for a while.Anyone seen it?
it is extremely similar to Hijack in its process, but not as good. Incident on a plane, played out in real time (countdown shown each episode to when it's supposed to land), cutting to the Home Office dealing with the incident on the ground. Carbon copy with a different scenario on the plane. I fully expect a show called something like Dry flight soon, where they haven't stocked enough alcohol and everyone is going nuts fermenting alcohol in their sick bags, but there's one shady character who has a hidden stash, with the Home Office trying to stop the flight landing in a country that's banned alcohol.
Already renewed for two more seasons.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Sugar. End of ep 6 Took some turn!SpoilerSo, alien? Ooor.. drugs? Either way, the whole thing flipped on the head! Leaning to alien. Would explain alot of earlier things. Metabolism. Reflexes. Weird looking syringe. And so forth.[close]
Every single Christmas special of a comedy show that has been finished for a number of years has been utter utter utter dogshit. And you cant change my mind.
Page created in 0.045 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 2.38]