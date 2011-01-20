« previous next »
« Reply #15920 on: March 22, 2024, 09:18:29 pm »
Shogun still going strong. Think the Olly Reed/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Anjin is really poorly cast, but the rest more than makes up for it. I cant remember him being so bumbling and generally blustery in the book but read yonks ago.
« Reply #15921 on: March 22, 2024, 09:26:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 22, 2024, 08:38:47 pm
I thought the first episode of 3 body problemwas a bit rubbish, felt rushed and bad acting, hopefully picks up, whats the Chinese version called? (for sites)


Three-Body
« Reply #15922 on: March 22, 2024, 09:35:12 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 22, 2024, 09:18:29 pm
Shogun still going strong. Think the Olly Reed/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Anjin is really poorly cast, but the rest more than makes up for it. I cant remember him being so bumbling and generally blustery in the book but read yonks ago.

Precisely.

He was much more calculating and reflective, and aware of the struggles to integrate into Japanese culture, which was one of the book's themes.

The show has him either bumbling or brash, neither of which applied to the book character...
« Reply #15923 on: March 22, 2024, 09:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on March 22, 2024, 07:02:26 pm
Not according to this site.

https://www.polygon.com/24093811/the-three-body-problem-explained-netflix

Oh, there are more books. The Three-Body Problem is the first in a trilogy, known as Remembrance of Earths Past. Netflixs 3 Body Problem is actually an adaptation of the entire trilogy, folding in the novels two sequels  The Dark Forest and Deaths End  into its narrative. The first season of the show will cover The Three-Body Problem but will also introduce threads from later books. Its a comprehensive adaptation, not a piecemeal one.
So its not covering all 3 books in the 8 episodes, unlike you said.
« Reply #15924 on: March 22, 2024, 10:15:29 pm »
« Reply #15925 on: March 22, 2024, 10:27:14 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 22, 2024, 08:38:47 pm
I thought the first episode of 3 body problemwas a bit rubbish, felt rushed and bad acting, hopefully picks up, whats the Chinese version called? (for sites)
Episode 1.

https://youtu.be/4w47F8g8EgM?si=vhsbG0atU1RdybQ0
« Reply #15926 on: Yesterday at 06:12:53 am »
I really enjoyed the 1st  episode of 3 body problem, It would be interesting to see how they handled it in the chinese version I'm sure it's got a very different tune to it.

 
« Reply #15927 on: Yesterday at 11:28:58 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on March 22, 2024, 05:24:26 pm
There's not much in the way of menage a trois, if that's what you're hoping for. ;D

It's made me want to watch the Chinese adaptation as that has 30 episodes. It must be better than folding three books into 8 episodes as Netflix have done.

 ;D

My 14 daughter wanted us to watch it together over the weekend and I know sometimes these kind of shows can be quite explicit with sex scenes so wanted to make sure before I put it on  ;D
« Reply #15928 on: Yesterday at 02:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 06:12:53 am
I really enjoyed the 1st  episode of 3 body problem, It would be interesting to see how they handled it in the chinese version I'm sure it's got a very different tune to it.
Like the books it uses a lot of science jargon, some are filler episodes though, but the flashback episodes back at the science station in the 60's are fantastic especially after episode 20 beyond.
« Reply #15929 on: Yesterday at 03:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 11:28:58 am
;D

My 14 daughter wanted us to watch it together over the weekend and I know sometimes these kind of shows can be quite explicit with sex scenes so wanted to make sure before I put it on  ;D

Bit of nudity but no real sex that I can remember, some nice and violent murders though.
« Reply #15930 on: Yesterday at 03:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 22, 2024, 06:20:52 pm
B&W are talking about 4 seasons of the show, so I would have assumed it's roughly one book per season?

Depends if better offers come in.
« Reply #15931 on: Yesterday at 03:19:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:17:22 pm
Depends if better offers come in.

The last 2  books will then be done in 3 episodes....
« Reply #15932 on: Yesterday at 03:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 03:19:29 pm
The last 2  books will then be done in 3 episodes....

Yeah but they'll all be 69 minutes long.
« Reply #15933 on: Yesterday at 06:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 11:28:58 am
;D

My 14 daughter wanted us to watch it together over the weekend and I know sometimes these kind of shows can be quite explicit with sex scenes so wanted to make sure before I put it on  ;D
Bit of female nudity towards the end of episode 3, women's breasts.
« Reply #15934 on: Yesterday at 07:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 06:59:36 pm
Bit of female nudity towards the end of episode 3, women's breasts.

Bush and a couple of tiny cocks.
« Reply #15935 on: Yesterday at 07:43:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:34:21 pm
Bush and a couple of tiny cocks.
I forgot about those scenes. Nothing sexual, but could still be embarrassing to a teenager watching with their parents.

I'm off to watch the final two episodes. I'm enjoying this.
« Reply #15936 on: Yesterday at 07:51:13 pm »
A new series of Blue Lights coming soon

The first series was excellent.
« Reply #15937 on: Yesterday at 07:58:08 pm »
Thanks guys, I will watch it on my own I think  ;D
« Reply #15938 on: Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March 21, 2024, 07:48:34 pm
I plan on blaming everything on sake now.

The best is produced in Forfar.
« Reply #15939 on: Yesterday at 09:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 07:58:08 pm
Thanks guys, I will watch it on my own I think  ;D

If she's good with blood, gore and cunting language, you could just watch episode 3 separately.
« Reply #15940 on: Today at 10:08:26 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 22, 2024, 09:18:29 pm
Shogun still going strong. Think the Olly Reed/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Anjin is really poorly cast, but the rest more than makes up for it. I cant remember him being so bumbling and generally blustery in the book but read yonks ago.

Think this is harsh. I don't know who the actor is, but I actually think hes doing a good job.
