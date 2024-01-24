

Bit late but watched Season 1 of the Bear. Isn't really funny to me but is really good



The Bear isn't funny to anyone. That it won Emmy's or Golden Globes (whichever it was) for best comedy recently is the real joke. I mean, some people might find the Fishes episode in S2 funny, but only in the same way that William Friedkin's Sorcerer is a real rib-tickler.It's a great show, but putting it in comedy categories because it's 30 minutes long is beyond silly.