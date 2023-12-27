Just started to watch the 3rd series of Slow Horses it's such good quality and it pulls you in again right away.Gary Oldman is so good as Lamb only wish the show was on BBC1 on a sunday night so more people could see what a classic show it is.was going to watch 3 tonight and three tomorrow night but might cut it down to 2 just to make it last a little longer,
1st was prertty good, didnt finished 2nd series. Might give it another go
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Saving the last slow horses for tomorrow night as no football. Can't believe it's the last one already.
Just watched the first series of Reacher. Unexpectedly good. It got very tense towards the end.Thought it was spoiled by unneeded female nudity at one point, but otherwise very good.
Mrs wants to watch this. It's 2 or 3 seasons I think. You'd recommend it then?
Im only on the first series. Series 2 is coming out right now.Ive never read the books. I was pleasantly surprised. Give it 2 or 3 episodes and its really interesting. I thought it was going to be an action hero kind of thing, its much more thoughtful than that
Had watched one episode of Invasion as well which was promising.
Loads of recs for Reacher now and I've just had me dad telling me it's really good as well, also finally realised where I've seen the fella from Reacher, he was Hawk in Titans! Been bothering me for ages.
Loved Slow Horses. Binged all three seasons over the last few days. 6 episodes is a really good length as there is no filler but I've now got fuck all to watch over the weekend before going back to work
You not checked out other shows on Apple.See, Silo. Foundation, Invasion.Foundation is sublime.
I'd add Serverance to that excellent list.
Invasion is ace. If you've not watched See or Bad Sisters then they'll also keep you busy
Cheers for the recommendations everyone.Watched Silo and Severance and both were really good. My Dad loves the Foundation books but didn't like the show so he put me off a bit. Might give that or Bad Sisters a go. Hijack looks pretty good as well
Yeah Invasion did interest us alot. It's a shame Apple TV don't do any offers to join up. Mrs has seen Bad Sisters (I caught bits of it) and that did seem good! I've not heard of See?
Not sure if serious.This is for 2 months, previous was for 5, they've always got an offer on of some sort.https://redeem.services.apple/en-gb/markwahlberg-emeiaInvasion and See are both
Not seen that offer before. Had 6 months free via Sky. Thanks
For All Mankind as well
