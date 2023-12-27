« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 380 381 382 383 384 [385]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1147500 times)

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,709
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15360 on: December 27, 2023, 08:45:46 pm »
Just started to watch the 3rd series of Slow Horses it's such good quality and it pulls you in again right away.

Gary Oldman is so good as Lamb only wish the show was on BBC1 on a sunday night so more people could see what a classic show it is.

was going to watch 3 tonight and three tomorrow night but might cut it down to 2 just to make it last a little longer,
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,585
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15361 on: December 27, 2023, 11:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December 27, 2023, 08:45:46 pm
Just started to watch the 3rd series of Slow Horses it's such good quality and it pulls you in again right away.

Gary Oldman is so good as Lamb only wish the show was on BBC1 on a sunday night so more people could see what a classic show it is.

was going to watch 3 tonight and three tomorrow night but might cut it down to 2 just to make it last a little longer,

Apparently the second ep is called "Glorious Mongoose."

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,718
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15362 on: December 28, 2023, 10:09:17 am »
Just watched the first episode of The Castaways, utter drivel. With a laughably bad plane set and CGI.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,075
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15363 on: December 28, 2023, 12:14:07 pm »
Saving the last slow horses for tomorrow night as no football. Can't believe it's the last one already.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,737
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15364 on: December 28, 2023, 12:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on December  8, 2023, 02:58:24 pm

1st was prertty good, didnt finished 2nd series. Might give it another go

Just started S2 of 'Crime' last night.  Enjoyed the first episode.  Pretty much the same vibe as S1.  Dougray Scott is as good as ever.

Lots of familiar Scottish actors.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,041
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15365 on: December 28, 2023, 12:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December 27, 2023, 08:45:46 pm
Just started to watch the 3rd series of Slow Horses it's such good quality and it pulls you in again right away.

Gary Oldman is so good as Lamb only wish the show was on BBC1 on a sunday night so more people could see what a classic show it is.

was going to watch 3 tonight and three tomorrow night but might cut it down to 2 just to make it last a little longer,

On Season 1, loving it.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15366 on: December 29, 2023, 06:06:54 am »
Quote from: Claire. on December 28, 2023, 12:14:07 pm
Saving the last slow horses for tomorrow night as no football. Can't believe it's the last one already.

Got the lot to binge. Cant wait
Logged

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,170
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15367 on: December 29, 2023, 12:34:39 pm »
Just watched the first series of Reacher.  Unexpectedly good. It got very tense towards the end.

Thought it was spoiled by unneeded female nudity at one point, but otherwise very good.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,982
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15368 on: December 29, 2023, 01:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 29, 2023, 12:34:39 pm
Just watched the first series of Reacher.  Unexpectedly good. It got very tense towards the end.

Thought it was spoiled by unneeded female nudity at one point, but otherwise very good.
Mrs wants to watch this. It's 2 or 3 seasons I think. You'd recommend it then?
Logged

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,170
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15369 on: December 29, 2023, 01:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 29, 2023, 01:02:40 pm
Mrs wants to watch this. It's 2 or 3 seasons I think. You'd recommend it then?
Im only on the first series. Series 2 is coming out right now.

Ive never read the books.  I was pleasantly surprised. Give it 2 or 3 episodes and its really interesting.  I thought it was going to be an action hero kind of thing, its much more thoughtful than that
« Last Edit: December 29, 2023, 01:13:47 pm by Jingle Bells Tepid Smells »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,747
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15370 on: December 29, 2023, 01:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December 27, 2023, 08:45:46 pm
Just started to watch the 3rd series of Slow Horses it's such good quality and it pulls you in again right away.

Gary Oldman is so good as Lamb only wish the show was on BBC1 on a sunday night so more people could see what a classic show it is.

was going to watch 3 tonight and three tomorrow night but might cut it down to 2 just to make it last a little longer,

Ive just finished series one and am keeping the next two for the January dead zone.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15371 on: December 29, 2023, 02:33:11 pm »
Just watched 1st episode of season 3 Slow Horses at Lunch.

44 min episode and it felt like 15, very strong opening episode.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,982
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15372 on: December 29, 2023, 03:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 29, 2023, 01:12:16 pm
Im only on the first series. Series 2 is coming out right now.

Ive never read the books.  I was pleasantly surprised. Give it 2 or 3 episodes and its really interesting.  I thought it was going to be an action hero kind of thing, its much more thoughtful than that
Sounds good. Will give it a try but need to get Apple TV again so can watch Slow Horses S3 first. Had watched one episode of Invasion as well which was promising.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,947
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15373 on: December 29, 2023, 05:28:17 pm »
Loved Slow Horses. Binged all three seasons over the last few days. 6 episodes is a really good length as there is no filler but I've now got fuck all to watch over the weekend before going back to work :D
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,075
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15374 on: December 29, 2023, 08:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 29, 2023, 03:12:09 pm
Had watched one episode of Invasion as well which was promising.

Invasion is ace. If you've not watched See or Bad Sisters then they'll also keep you busy ;D
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,075
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15375 on: December 29, 2023, 08:48:00 pm »
Loads of recs for Reacher now and I've just had me dad telling me it's really good as well, also finally realised where I've seen the fella from Reacher, he was Hawk in Titans! Been bothering me for ages.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15376 on: December 29, 2023, 08:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on December 29, 2023, 08:48:00 pm
Loads of recs for Reacher now and I've just had me dad telling me it's really good as well, also finally realised where I've seen the fella from Reacher, he was Hawk in Titans! Been bothering me for ages.

And Blue Mountain State, his character in that is amazing.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15377 on: Yesterday at 12:58:49 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on December 29, 2023, 05:28:17 pm
Loved Slow Horses. Binged all three seasons over the last few days. 6 episodes is a really good length as there is no filler but I've now got fuck all to watch over the weekend before going back to work :D
You not checked out other shows on Apple.

See, Silo. Foundation, Invasion.

Foundation is sublime.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15378 on: Yesterday at 01:12:33 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:58:49 am
You not checked out other shows on Apple.

See, Silo. Foundation, Invasion.

Foundation is sublime.

I'd add Serverance to that excellent list.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15379 on: Yesterday at 03:34:44 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:12:33 am
I'd add Serverance to that excellent list.
Yeah fabulous, is 2nd season definitely in 2024?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,982
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15380 on: Yesterday at 08:51:53 am »
Quote from: Claire. on December 29, 2023, 08:46:13 pm
Invasion is ace. If you've not watched See or Bad Sisters then they'll also keep you busy ;D
Yeah Invasion did interest us alot. It's a shame Apple TV don't do any offers to join up. Mrs has seen Bad Sisters (I caught bits of it) and that did seem good! I've not heard of See?
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,947
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15381 on: Yesterday at 01:08:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:58:49 am
You not checked out other shows on Apple.

See, Silo. Foundation, Invasion.

Foundation is sublime.
Cheers for the recommendations everyone.

Watched Silo and Severance and both were really good. My Dad loves the Foundation books but didn't like the show so he put me off a bit. Might give that or Bad Sisters a go. Hijack looks pretty good as well   :thumbup
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15382 on: Yesterday at 02:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:08:04 pm
Cheers for the recommendations everyone.

Watched Silo and Severance and both were really good. My Dad loves the Foundation books but didn't like the show so he put me off a bit. Might give that or Bad Sisters a go. Hijack looks pretty good as well   :thumbup

For All Mankind as well  :thumbup
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15383 on: Yesterday at 05:12:15 pm »
Watched the first 4 eps of Reacher Season 2 last night ...still got all the windows open trying to let the pong out...👎
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15384 on: Yesterday at 05:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 08:51:53 am
Yeah Invasion did interest us alot. It's a shame Apple TV don't do any offers to join up. Mrs has seen Bad Sisters (I caught bits of it) and that did seem good! I've not heard of See?

Not sure if serious.

This is for 2 months, previous was for 5, they've always got an offer on of some sort.
https://redeem.services.apple/en-gb/markwahlberg-emeia


Invasion and See are both  :thumbup
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:34:58 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,942
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15385 on: Yesterday at 05:46:27 pm »
Been enjoying the Winter King on ITVX, up to episode eight now. I remember reading the trilogy years ago and enjoying it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,982
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15386 on: Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:33:25 pm
Not sure if serious.

This is for 2 months, previous was for 5, they've always got an offer on of some sort.
https://redeem.services.apple/en-gb/markwahlberg-emeia


Invasion and See are both  :thumbup
Not seen that offer before. Had 6 months free via Sky. Thanks :wave
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15387 on: Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm
Not seen that offer before. Had 6 months free via Sky. Thanks :wave

UKhotdeals.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,747
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15388 on: Yesterday at 11:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 02:19:43 pm
For All Mankind as well  :thumbup

Just discovered For All Mankind and really enjoying it.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,709
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15389 on: Today at 04:10:09 am »
I always enjoy the comedy show Mythic Quest on Apple TV that has a 4th series coming soon.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/50Yz1apB7iw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/50Yz1apB7iw</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 04:12:50 am by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.
Pages: 1 ... 380 381 382 383 384 [385]   Go Up
« previous next »
 