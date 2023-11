Spoiler

Ciro sacrifices his OWN life to give Genny his.....and this apparently has a huge effect on Genny. Big enough to make him want Ciro to spend the rest of his life in a Gulag because he didnt let him know he was alive to help him out after choosing to re-enter the mafia game and walk away from the life Ciro died for??



That just does not sit right in my head, can't understand where the anger is coming from...feels like they have reached a bit to get these two to hate eachother to set up the final season.



I still have about 8 episodes left. At this point Ciro's just arrived back in Naples....he's so far been the character to go through the emotions of the Mafia life....maybe the old Ciro will be back now that you hear of in the first season