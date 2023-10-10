« previous next »
sinnermichael

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15040 on: October 10, 2023, 10:09:17 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 10, 2023, 09:50:18 pm
yeah just going to have a look at that now

Astonishing performance by Coogan. It's a really uncomfortable watch though.
afc tukrish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15041 on: October 10, 2023, 10:56:11 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 14, 2023, 05:01:52 pm
I enjoyed Brotherhood. From what I recall they did wrap it up with an ending that was an ending.

Have a look at a little known Canadian series called Intelligence, that was also good.



Jimmy Reardon and Mary Spalding head their respective organizations, Mary as Director of the Organized Crime Unit, Jimmy the boss of his family's organized crime business. Unexpectedly, Mary successfully recruits Jimmy to act as her star individual in the OCU's underground intelligence network on organized crime. However, it's a two-way street as she needs to provide Jimmy with inside information on police knowledge of his businesses. Both Mary and Jimmy need to tread lightly in their relationship while they try and maintain a grip hold on their respective businesses.

Finally finished this, was good.

A little Canadian, not really gritty and centered around weed rather than cocaine or heroin.

And both Jimmy and his two-dimensional psycho wife were pretty cardboard.

But Bobby, and the drunken OCU replacement Ted were pretty fun to watch, and the show had a pretty clear-eyed view of what governments can rationalize getting up to.

The ending was telegraphed from a mile away, almost as though they thought they might get cancelled, as they did, but wanted to leave open the possibility of continuing or getting re-booted...

Edit: Did Mikey Mike just get left in the clink?
Claire.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15042 on: October 11, 2023, 09:36:56 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 10, 2023, 10:09:17 pm
Astonishing performance by Coogan. It's a really uncomfortable watch though.

Uncomfortable because you know what Saville is or because of the content?
.adam

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15043 on: October 11, 2023, 10:26:06 am
Quote from: Claire. on October 11, 2023, 09:36:56 am
Uncomfortable because you know what Saville is or because of the content?

Watched three episodes on iPlayer last night.

For me, the best of Coogan's performance is the way he shows how Savile leveraged his fame/influence/persona to nip any investigations or rumours in the bud.

There are three or four occasions where he's under some sort of suspicion and the way Coogan shows Savile getting aggresive about it was quite chilling. I could imagine how so many felt helpless because he clearly had a way of using his fame and power to imply that even having the temerity to suggest impropriety was absurd.

This, I imagine, is why it was never uncovered until after his death. Once that Savile-shaped obstruction to people coming forward had been removed, people felt empowered to tell their story.

It was also interesting to see:

How the journalist clearly knows something is awry with Savile and is not intimidated by him when Savile tells him to "sling his hook". Savile would have been used to youngsters cowering at him but this fully grown man tells him that he can't hide forever.
Lee1-6Liv

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15044 on: October 11, 2023, 11:38:37 am
The second season of Invasion is a real slog. It's taken a leaf out of the Walking Dead playbook where characters just spend ages stood around telling each other how they can't carry on and then another character will tell an inspiring story about something harrowing that happened to them before the aliens arrived and that is enough to get them going again.
Craig S

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15045 on: October 11, 2023, 11:49:04 am
Quote from: .adam on October 11, 2023, 10:26:06 am
Watched three episodes on iPlayer last night.

For me, the best of Coogan's performance is the way he shows how Savile leveraged his fame/influence/persona to nip any investigations or rumours in the bud.

There are three or four occasions where he's under some sort of suspicion and the way Coogan shows Savile getting aggresive about it was quite chilling. I could imagine how so many felt helpless because he clearly had a way of using his fame and power to imply that even having the temerity to suggest impropriety was absurd.

This, I imagine, is why it was never uncovered until after his death. Once that Savile-shaped obstruction to people coming forward had been removed, people felt empowered to tell their story.

It was also interesting to see:

How the journalist clearly knows something is awry with Savile and is not intimidated by him when Savile tells him to "sling his hook". Savile would have been used to youngsters cowering at him but this fully grown man tells him that he can't hide forever.
I have watched the first 3 too. I now cannot stop humming the theme to Jim'll Fix it. I need to stop it, but it's in my head now. I can't be humming that in public.  :-X
ToneLa

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15046 on: October 11, 2023, 01:07:08 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 10, 2023, 03:01:35 pm
Fucking hell mate, Im not that thick (honest)

unbeknown to me there is a feature film and a short film in addition to the TV show that I haven't yet watched.

I suppose if I find out which film I have watched, watching the other wont be The end of the world as we know it.

Ello

The short film is 22 minutes long

The film is 92 minutes! Is that a clue?

 they have the same plot - the film is basically a "film remake" of  the short film which was effectively a demo. (Film has more plot of course)

The series picks up after, in terms of the continuity (of both seeing as they're plotwise the same)
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15047 on: October 11, 2023, 01:09:29 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on October 11, 2023, 01:07:08 pm
Ello

The short film is 22 minutes long

The film is 92 minutes! Is that a clue?

 they have the same plot - the film is basically a "film remake" of  the short film which was effectively a demo. (Film has more plot of course)

The series picks up after the continuity (of both seeing as they're plotwise the same)

Thanks mate, Ive definitely seen the feature film then.
Qston

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15048 on: October 11, 2023, 02:33:06 pm
Quote from: Claire. on October 11, 2023, 09:36:56 am
Uncomfortable because you know what Saville is or because of the content?

I also found it very uncomfortable viewing, and it's because of both Claire. Coogan is brilliant - he has avoided what everyone feared given he's such a well known mimic and gets across the darkness alongside the charisma. The reviews from different critics have been all over the place with 'star' ratings, but personally I think it has been done well and the point of it is that it shows some snippets of how he got away with it all his life.

Dim Glas

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15049 on: October 12, 2023, 09:52:41 pm
Watched episode 1 of season 4 of Servant the other night. Not sure if I can deal with another season of it!
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15050 on: Yesterday at 08:53:11 am
Watched first episode of The Reckoning.  As youd expect, dark as fuck but you cant help being drawn in by Coogans performance.

For anyone on the fence about watching it.  Yes its obviously very uncomfortable viewing but so far there have been no graphic scenes. Savilles crimes are implied.  Which doesnt detract from how despicable this man was.

This performance will put Coogan firmly into the serious actor bracket.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15051 on: Yesterday at 10:05:56 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:53:11 am
Watched first episode of The Reckoning.  As youd expect, dark as fuck but you cant help being drawn in by Coogans performance.

For anyone on the fence about watching it.  Yes its obviously very uncomfortable viewing but so far there have been no graphic scenes. Savilles crimes are implied.  Which doesnt detract from how despicable this man was.

This performance will put Coogan firmly into the serious actor bracket.

Two minutes in and Saville said his cigar was rolled in the thigh of a Cuban maiden and all I could think was Partridge.
PhilV

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15052 on: Yesterday at 10:12:11 am
Just finished with Only Murders In The Building Season 3 - thought it was good to be honest, quite different from the first 2 but I liked it and also surprised by ending.

So Sazz gets killed by, in this instance a hitman? She said to Charles she had something serious to discuss with him and we can deduce that the murderer probably was after Charles and not Sazz... oooooohhhhh
tubby

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15053 on: Yesterday at 10:13:56 am
First episode of Fall of the House of Usher was enough to make me want to crack on with the rest of it.  Super high production values, really slick stuff and although a few of the characters feel overly cartoonish, I want to see what happens to them.
neilmc74

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15054 on: Yesterday at 11:01:46 am
anyone watching Dear Child  (Liebes Kind)on netflix ?  im 3 episodes in  - very dark, but hooked.
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15055 on: Yesterday at 11:36:52 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:05:56 am
Two minutes in and Saville said his cigar was rolled in the thigh of a Cuban maiden and all I could think was Partridge.

To be honest, the way Saville's general character comes across, is pure Partridge.

Coogan will never admit to it, but I can see massive similarities between Saville and Alan.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15056 on: Yesterday at 06:52:27 pm
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 10:12:11 am
Just finished with Only Murders In The Building Season 3 - thought it was good to be honest, quite different from the first 2 but I liked it and also surprised by ending.

So Sazz gets killed by, in this instance a hitman? She said to Charles she had something serious to discuss with him and we can deduce that the murderer probably was after Charles and not Sazz... oooooohhhhh
Show has its own thread  :)
TheKid.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #15057 on: Today at 06:12:22 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:05:56 am
Two minutes in and Saville said his cigar was rolled in the thigh of a Cuban maiden and all I could think was Partridge.

He was being bawdy Nick, enjoy it
