I enjoyed Brotherhood. From what I recall they did wrap it up with an ending that was an ending.
Have a look at a little known Canadian series called Intelligence, that was also good.
Jimmy Reardon and Mary Spalding head their respective organizations, Mary as Director of the Organized Crime Unit, Jimmy the boss of his family's organized crime business. Unexpectedly, Mary successfully recruits Jimmy to act as her star individual in the OCU's underground intelligence network on organized crime. However, it's a two-way street as she needs to provide Jimmy with inside information on police knowledge of his businesses. Both Mary and Jimmy need to tread lightly in their relationship while they try and maintain a grip hold on their respective businesses.
Finally finished this, was good.
A little Canadian, not really gritty and centered around weed rather than cocaine or heroin.
And both Jimmy and his two-dimensional psycho wife were pretty cardboard.
But Bobby, and the drunken OCU replacement Ted were pretty fun to watch, and the show had a pretty clear-eyed view of what governments can rationalize getting up to.
The ending was telegraphed from a mile away, almost as though they thought they might get cancelled, as they did, but wanted to leave open the possibility of continuing or getting re-booted...
Edit: Did Mikey Mike just get left in the clink?