Uncomfortable because you know what Saville is or because of the content?



Spoiler How the journalist clearly knows something is awry with Savile and is not intimidated by him when Savile tells him to "sling his hook". Savile would have been used to youngsters cowering at him but this fully grown man tells him that he can't hide forever.



Watched three episodes on iPlayer last night.For me, the best of Coogan's performance is the way he shows how Savile leveraged his fame/influence/persona to nip any investigations or rumours in the bud.There are three or four occasions where he's under some sort of suspicion and the way Coogan shows Savile getting aggresive about it was quite chilling. I could imagine how so many felt helpless because he clearly had a way of using his fame and power to imply that even having the temerity to suggest impropriety was absurd.This, I imagine, is why it was never uncovered until after his death. Once that Savile-shaped obstruction to people coming forward had been removed, people felt empowered to tell their story.It was also interesting to see: