Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1102817 times)

Offline redk84

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14960 on: September 15, 2023, 11:05:01 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on September 15, 2023, 10:54:51 am
Watching all of Line of Duty with my American wife who has never seen any of it. Into about series 4 now. It is so much better watching straight through as you pick up the overall thread so much better and you can feel  the conspiracy working in the background. When I watched it with 12 months or so between series, there are so many things I missed. One of those great shows where writing, acting and production all come together.

I need to get on this, have been recommended it for some time
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14961 on: September 15, 2023, 11:09:43 am »
Anyone watching the 4 part drama 'The Inheritance' on C5?

2 Episodes in and It's pretty good.  Keeping us guessing that's for sure and excited to see where it goes.    No on-demand, so we have to watch 1 episode per week. Proper old school but I like it.

One of the villains of the piece is played by Scouser Kevin Harvey.  Thought I recognized him, turns out it's the guy who played Gary in the movie Bull (2021).

C5 is sneakily doing some pretty good dramas of late.  If you didn't know it was on 5 you'd think it was a BBC or ITV production.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14962 on: September 15, 2023, 11:13:56 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 15, 2023, 11:09:43 am
Anyone watching the 4 part drama 'The Inheritance' on C5?

2 Episodes in and It's pretty good.  Keeping us guessing that's for sure and excited to see where it goes.    No on-demand, so we have to watch 1 episode per week. Proper old school but I like it.

One of the villains of the piece is played by Scouser Kevin Harvey.  Thought I recognized him, turns out it's the guy who played Gary in the movie Bull (2021).

C5 is sneakily doing some pretty good dramas of late.  If you didn't know it was on 5 you'd think it was a BBC or ITV production.

I didnt bother with it being Ch 5, might give it a whirl.

S2 of The Tower was decent mate.
Offline Claire.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14963 on: September 15, 2023, 01:36:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 15, 2023, 10:53:22 am
I must be in the minority but I fucking love Invasion.

From the Invasion subreddit, the majority there are just constantly bashing it, they watch it every week it's on and then post how in their opinion how bad it is, the Weirdos.

Guess they want fast paced episodes killing Aliens, big explosions every week, I love the slow burn of it, nice change of pace from usual Sci-Fi shows.

Will watch the season finale of Foundation tonight, what a fantastic season it's been, I highly recommend it.


I really like Invasion as well, actually think it's a bit of a mercy the aliens in it aren't always about cos they're right creepy little c*nts.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14964 on: September 15, 2023, 06:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September 15, 2023, 01:36:18 pm
I really like Invasion as well, actually think it's a bit of a mercy the aliens in it aren't always about cos they're right creepy little c*nts.

Can't wait to see the actual puppet masters.
Offline thejbs

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14965 on: September 15, 2023, 09:35:37 pm »
Im rewatching The West Wing at the moment. For all its flaws and schmaltz, its a great show.
Online Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14966 on: September 16, 2023, 06:02:33 pm »
They are saying the makers of One piece are in talks with Netflix to make 6 series of the show after the 2nd series was confirmed but they have plans set out for 12 series
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14967 on: September 17, 2023, 10:24:56 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September 15, 2023, 09:35:37 pm
Im rewatching The West Wing at the moment. For all its flaws and schmaltz, its a great show.

I watched it all the way through but in hindsight, it went on for too long. It should probably have ended around Season 4.
Online RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14968 on: September 17, 2023, 10:27:50 am »
Foundation season 2.

My favourite season of TV this year, season finale was amazing quality to wrap a season up.
Online Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14969 on: Today at 02:39:28 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  8, 2023, 02:12:54 pm
Lee Pace is just perfect casting for Day, such a evil bastard.

Last shot on episode 9 sums him up.



Yes he's brilliant in the show.

I loved this scene from series one when he slowly and calmly tells the girl the punishment he will give her for betraying him.

Don't think it has been  beaten for the pure ruthlessness of it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U7if-XXt_B0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U7if-XXt_B0</a>
