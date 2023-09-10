« previous next »
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14920 on: September 10, 2023, 08:23:58 pm »
One Piece is getting better and better.

So glad it's been renewed for a 2nd series
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14921 on: September 11, 2023, 10:39:12 am »
Finished The Crowded Room, thought it was excellent throughout and if you didn't bawl your eyes out in those last two you're made of STONE.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14922 on: September 11, 2023, 11:33:09 am »
Quote from: PhilV on September  4, 2023, 10:51:08 am
Have watched 6 episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six and I think it is bloody excellent!

Have now finished this. It was brilliant, legit felt quite emotional final episode, the show did a great job of showing people are multi-layered and complicated at times.

Very good show, would recommend.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14923 on: September 11, 2023, 01:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 10, 2023, 05:33:54 pm
Has anybody got to the end of Erin Carter yet ?
Is it worth sticking with ?

Im at the end of episode 2 and kind of intrigued by it, but also really annoyed with it.
I'm up to 5 of the 7 episodes and enjoying it for its parts more than its whole. Love the concept of the strong woman lead, with also nearly as strong a 10 year old daughter in some ways, plus setting it in Barcelona, whilst also seeing its weaknesses. There's not much that is better than it right now, but I feel like what is about ot happen gets flagged up so much, that if it was a shot on goal, the keeper would be saying to the defender, get up the field, I've got this.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14924 on: September 11, 2023, 02:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on September  9, 2023, 03:56:04 pm
I think it probably helps if you haven't read the books by this point, the show is this weird mishmash of scenes that are identical the books being used as the glue to hold together the half-baked ideas of showrunners that are convinced they know far better than the original author. Them taking liberties with the source wouldn't be so bad if you could always see a point to their changes, but so much just seems like them trying to make a statement by changing shit rather than trying to streamline it to fit the planned number of seasons vs the number of books.

I think I'd actually rank this one below the witcher, at least that one worked fairly well in season one and was never meant to be a linear adaptation of the books either. Neither of the shows are anywhere near as bad as the watch though, which basically took nothing but some character names from the source and took advantage of the author's death to avoid the oversight they were meant to have from him.




I've only seen the first series of Wheel of Time, but I agree it's probably better having not read them. The plots seemed to be diverging from the books through the course of the show. I feel like they've set themselves up for a real power creep problem considering what the non-Aes Sedai managed to do in the final episode of S1.




Pratchett's estate / his daughter were incredibly damning of The Watch, clearly it wasn't all at what was originally planned.
I think the writer's attitude was summed up when he posted a shout out to loads of people involved in making the show, but didn't find space to mention Pratchett himself.


I've not watched it myself, only seen a trailer and one clip, and have no interest in seeing any more.
It is clear it only has the most tenuous connection to Pratchett's discworld. For instance, the clip I have seen features Cheery Littlebottom (now a non-binary human) using the Summoning Dark to perform a dance number, with Carrot and Angua in disco outfits as back-up dancers. For anyone who is familiar with the Summoning Dark from the book, it seems complete nonsense.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14925 on: September 11, 2023, 09:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  8, 2023, 01:59:10 pm
I loved Silo, thought it was great.  Blackbird is awesome on Apple TV.

Silo is quite good, I LOVE the books they are based on, maybe part of why the show isnt quite up there, but its decent.

BUT, and in total contrast to Only Murders, where some not great acting didnt bother me, I cant fucking STAND that portrayal by Common in it, dreadful actor. Just really really awful. Also Rebecca Fergusons accent slips quite a lot - anyone notice? That doesnt bother me like, just something I noticed  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14926 on: September 12, 2023, 12:43:18 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  7, 2023, 02:02:24 pm
Watched episodes 2 and 3 of ew season of Wheel Of Time last night and it's started off pretty strongly.

I'm liking this show, the fight scenes in it are pretty good, all coming together nicely now.

Finally finished the Sky Sci Fi show as well The Ark, this show is so bad its good, the acting is wooden, the accents are even more funny (a english actress plays a Yank and her English accent slips during sentences, and a Serbian actor who plays the head of security does a corny english accent) and the CGI is laughably cheap. ;D

AFAIK, it's a Serbian production and season 2 has been greenlit. ;D

Starting new season of Top Boy tonight.

Ill have to check out The Ark.

Im a fan of modern British B-movies, so much so I recognise the actors that seem to pop up in a lot of them. They filmed one movie that was set in the dark ages at some tourist attraction, and they just put covers over the information boards, but some hadnt been covered at all.

But there are some huge successes atm. One film cost £100k to make but took over £5m at the box offices, not including US income.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14927 on: September 12, 2023, 09:34:47 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 11, 2023, 09:39:16 pm
Also Rebecca Fergusons accent slips quite a lot - anyone notice? That doesnt bother me like, just something I noticed  ;D

Yes! I'm half way through and find her accent confusing.  She is a talented actress so I refuse to believe she cannot make a better fist of an American accent and surely they would have noticed during filming and repeated some takes? Maybe it was deliberate, or a choice they made for the character?  Can't think why though.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14928 on: September 12, 2023, 09:32:14 pm »
Damn Ive finished One Piece one of my favourite shows of the year.

Has there even been someone more positive in a show than Luffy

And I have a bit of a thing for NamI (Emily Rudd) now.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14929 on: September 13, 2023, 07:23:33 am »
Quote from: Trada on September 12, 2023, 09:32:14 pm
Damn Ive finished One Piece one of my favourite shows of the year.

Has there even been someone more positive in a show than Luffy

And I have a bit of a thing for NamI (Emily Rudd) now.

The ones watching one piece. The anime and even the manga is even better. The live adaptation does a decent enough job on certain things tho. One of the better adaptations I've seen (the likes of death note missed the point entirely). But it helped that Oda (the creator) was there to oversee the production. Was defo surprised at how well they've covered the action and will be boss to see where it goes.

Theyve only covered the 1st 30 odd episodes of the anime with what they have done tho, and currently there's about 1080 episodes out.
« Reply #14930 on: September 13, 2023, 08:55:03 am »
Wrexham series 2 out today on Disney - the only football show my wife will watch with me!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14931 on: September 13, 2023, 08:59:30 am »
The 4th series of Sex Education is out next week. Can anyone recommend it?

For some reason I never seem to get round to watching it, despite Gillian Anderson being one of my favs for many, many years.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14932 on: September 13, 2023, 10:09:48 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 13, 2023, 08:59:30 am
The 4th series of Sex Education is out next week. Can anyone recommend it?

For some reason I never seem to get round to watching it, despite Gillian Anderson being one of my favs for many, many years.


It seems I have very different tastes to many on RAWK, but this is the best things Netflix have ever done

The show is very woke, but so  am I

Thanks for the good news  :wave
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14933 on: September 13, 2023, 10:35:45 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 13, 2023, 08:59:30 am
The 4th series of Sex Education is out next week. Can anyone recommend it?

For some reason I never seem to get round to watching it, despite Gillian Anderson being one of my favs for many, many years.

Yeah it's brilliant IMO. Comfortably one of the best Netflix originals.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14934 on: September 13, 2023, 10:45:14 am »
One Piece is easily the best thing on TV since Arcane

Highly recommended for anyone who has the slightest inkling towards fantasy/adventure

Also highly recommended to 'give it a go' to anyone who likes great characters, classic and well structured story telling and character arcs, and uplifting and meaningful morality tales - this may not be your usual thing, but it may just surprise you

as the original creator was onboard overseeing the project making sure they didn't fuck it up, like they normally do, and after netflix's promise they'd learn following the debacle that was Cowboy Bebop live action, we finally have a live action anime that is not just good but a little masterpiece

most unexpected

oh, and it even has good and meaningful dialogue
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14935 on: September 13, 2023, 11:36:10 am »
I might try One Piece but I found the main character so grating even in the trailers, not sure how I'll fare with a full episode!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14936 on: September 13, 2023, 12:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 13, 2023, 10:09:48 am

It seems I have very different tastes to many on RAWK, but this is the best things Netflix have ever done

The show is very woke, but so  am I

Thanks for the good news  :wave

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September 13, 2023, 10:35:45 am
Yeah it's brilliant IMO. Comfortably one of the best Netflix originals.

Many thanks to you both. Will put it nearer the top of my list.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14937 on: September 13, 2023, 12:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September 13, 2023, 11:36:10 am
I might try One Piece but I found the main character so grating even in the trailers, not sure how I'll fare with a full episode!

I hated the anime so no chance for me, was irritating - don't jump on me, I know it's beloved by millions but we all have our opinions.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14938 on: September 13, 2023, 01:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy_lfc on September 12, 2023, 09:34:47 am
Yes! I'm half way through and find her accent confusing.  She is a talented actress so I refuse to believe she cannot make a better fist of an American accent and surely they would have noticed during filming and repeated some takes? Maybe it was deliberate, or a choice they made for the character?  Can't think why though.
I'm on the side of it being a deliberate character trait on this one. As you say, Rebecca Ferguson is talented, so I can't se it being "slipping" - to me, it is based in a bunker where people - of different demographics, have been born and raised for who knows how many years. Her character itself was born in the "middle" with a doctor for a father, and she spent her development years in the "lower" - if there weren't some strange accents knocking around then it would be surprising
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14939 on: September 13, 2023, 01:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September 13, 2023, 12:09:09 pm
I hated the anime so no chance for me, was irritating - don't jump on me, I know it's beloved by millions but we all have our opinions.

I tried watching the first episode of the anime and couldn't get into it either, though it was very dated at that point which made it more difficult.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14940 on: September 13, 2023, 02:16:40 pm »
Ghosts is great, watched all four series over the last couple of weeks

Not laugh out loud funny very often, but a really enjoyable watch. Made me shed a few tears as well, despite the goofy premise.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14941 on: September 13, 2023, 07:51:54 pm »
Still on my quest to 'complete' the apple tv output and REALLY liking Suspicion which I hadn't seen mentioned in here.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14942 on: September 13, 2023, 09:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September 13, 2023, 01:51:37 pm
I tried watching the first episode of the anime and couldn't get into it either, though it was very dated at that point which made it more difficult.

It takes about 30 episodes to get people properly hooked which for most is a difficult ask I appreciate. If you watch the live action it pretty much covers those 30 episodes which some changes (anime is only about 20 mins each though compared to 1 hour per live action)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14943 on: Yesterday at 06:52:01 am »
Quote from: Claire. on September 13, 2023, 07:51:54 pm
Still on my quest to 'complete' the apple tv output and REALLY liking Suspicion which I hadn't seen mentioned in here.

Good luck with Schmigadoon  :)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14944 on: Yesterday at 08:22:20 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  8, 2023, 01:59:10 pm
I loved Silo, thought it was great.  Blackbird is awesome on Apple TV.
Blackbird was brilliant - Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser were both superb. Definitely one to watch for anybody who hasn't yet.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14945 on: Yesterday at 10:13:47 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 06:52:01 am
Good luck with Schmigadoon  :)

;D I'll shuffle it with something dark so it can be light relief. Isn't there another musical one, after party or something. I've liked Keegan-Michael Key in other stuff so maybe it'll be okay.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14946 on: Yesterday at 04:32:19 pm »
I started watching Brotherhood on Paramount, expecting some Soprano's lite kinda deal, it's much better than that, personally I see more of The Wire in its DNA than The Sopranos.  It got cancelled after the third season, hopefully it has a proper ending.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14947 on: Yesterday at 05:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:32:19 pm
I started watching Brotherhood on Paramount, expecting some Soprano's lite kinda deal, it's much better than that, personally I see more of The Wire in its DNA than The Sopranos.  It got cancelled after the third season, hopefully it has a proper ending.
I enjoyed Brotherhood. From what I recall they did wrap it up with an ending that was an ending.

Have a look at a little known Canadian series called Intelligence, that was also good.



Jimmy Reardon and Mary Spalding head their respective organizations, Mary as Director of the Organized Crime Unit, Jimmy the boss of his family's organized crime business. Unexpectedly, Mary successfully recruits Jimmy to act as her star individual in the OCU's underground intelligence network on organized crime. However, it's a two-way street as she needs to provide Jimmy with inside information on police knowledge of his businesses. Both Mary and Jimmy need to tread lightly in their relationship while they try and maintain a grip hold on their respective businesses.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14948 on: Yesterday at 05:07:58 pm »
Is that available on any UK streaming sites mate ?  Quite like the sound of that.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14949 on: Yesterday at 05:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:07:58 pm
Is that available on any UK streaming sites mate ?  Quite like the sound of that.
There's a reason it's little known.  ;D

I thought it was really good. Apparently one of the reasons that it was cancelled was because of it's portrayal of political corruption in Canada's governments.

Netflix picked it up for viewing in the USA. Try there first. If not both seasons are on Pirate Bay.




Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14950 on: Yesterday at 05:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 05:01:52 pm
I enjoyed Brotherhood. From what I recall they did wrap it up with an ending that was an ending.

Have a look at a little known Canadian series called Intelligence, that was also good.



Jimmy Reardon and Mary Spalding head their respective organizations, Mary as Director of the Organized Crime Unit, Jimmy the boss of his family's organized crime business. Unexpectedly, Mary successfully recruits Jimmy to act as her star individual in the OCU's underground intelligence network on organized crime. However, it's a two-way street as she needs to provide Jimmy with inside information on police knowledge of his businesses. Both Mary and Jimmy need to tread lightly in their relationship while they try and maintain a grip hold on their respective businesses.

Apparently now on Prime stateside, does seem like a thing I might enjoy...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14951 on: Yesterday at 05:46:08 pm »
Some really good scifi/fantasy around at the moment with Wheel of Time and Foundation especially being cracking shows. Of Shadow and Bone is out as well - the first series was ok.
I watched Ahsoka ep1 despite being tired of the Star Wars schtick but it was really good. Hope it keeps up the quality. 
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14952 on: Yesterday at 05:56:52 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:42:17 pm
Apparently now on Prime stateside, does seem like a thing I might enjoy...
You will. Every time I've searched RAWK to see if anyone has seen something I've enjoyed yours is one several names that invariably pops up.

I'm just about to re-watch that German series, 4 Blocks, which I know you watched.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14953 on: Yesterday at 06:03:53 pm »
Quote from: McrRed on Yesterday at 05:46:08 pm
I watched Ahsoka ep1 despite being tired of the Star Wars schtick but it was really good. Hope it keeps up the quality.

I am somewhat Star Wars fatigued and reluctantly started Ashoka, happy to say it gets better with each episode and Eps 4 and 5 are absolutely fantastic.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14954 on: Yesterday at 07:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 05:56:52 pm
You will. Every time I've searched RAWK to see if anyone has seen something I've enjoyed yours is one several names that invariably pops up.

I'm just about to re-watch that German series, 4 Blocks, which I know you watched.

Worth the re-watch, enjoyed it again myself when I did...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14955 on: Yesterday at 10:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Trada on September 10, 2023, 08:23:58 pm
One Piece is getting better and better.

So glad it's been renewed for a 2nd series
Right thats the next one lined up for me then.

Im currently watching battle star galactica after you recommended it as one of your top 10 of all time . 
Another great recommendation !

I dont need a TV guide I just watch what you recommend ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14956 on: Today at 03:37:00 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 05:56:52 pm
You will. Every time I've searched RAWK to see if anyone has seen something I've enjoyed yours is one several names that invariably pops up.

I'm just about to re-watch that German series, 4 Blocks, which I know you watched.

Watched Series 1 episode 1 of Intelligence, and, yep, right up my alley.

A bit of wooden acting, but that happens frequently in pilot eps until the characters develop.

Show does a good job laying out several interacting plotlines and no punches pulled on the relationship(s) between the police/intelligence services and orgaized crime.

Good stuff...
