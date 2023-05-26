« previous next »
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 26, 2023, 06:07:16 pm
Quote from: redk84 on May 26, 2023, 03:31:28 pm
I enjoyed season 1 - the lead is a good actress
There is a main story and then a lot of filler episodes along the way, equally enjoyable, quite formulaic (spelling?)

She's great in Russian Doll.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on May 26, 2023, 04:27:24 pm
I watched three episodes, I'm not a fan but I imagine some people really liking it, I find it annoying.
Ah okay. Will see once I've completed other stuff first.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 26, 2023, 07:36:11 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 26, 2023, 01:41:29 pm
Poker Face. Any good?

Modern day columbo, but i watched it
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 26, 2023, 09:17:47 pm
We enjoyed Poker Face, something light-hearted and a bit different, the episode in the nursing home was probably my favourite.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 26, 2023, 11:46:55 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on May 26, 2023, 04:27:24 pm
I watched three episodes, I'm not a fan but I imagine some people really liking it, I find it annoying.

Also just did the first three and thought it was brilliant  :D different strokes.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 27, 2023, 08:09:22 am
We ended up watching 4 episodes last night of Poker Face, absolutely love it, this role was made for Natasha Lyonne, she's so good in it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 27, 2023, 11:29:30 am
Good stuff re Poker Face
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 27, 2023, 08:31:02 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 23, 2023, 09:05:25 am
Started 'Beef' last night, first episode was funny but I've no idea how they will carry this premise on for a whole season.
Watch it all, there's some good fun in it.

Spoiler
but fucking hell the ending is pure shite
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 27, 2023, 11:39:15 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on April 12, 2023, 01:09:40 pm
Watching 'Colin from Accounts',very enjoyable Australian comedy.

Came in here to mention that, but catching up in the thread beforehand. Cracking little series with some proper belly laughs as well.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 27, 2023, 11:43:46 pm
Quote from: Ycuzz on April 20, 2023, 07:55:25 am
Barry s4

Crap, didn't know they'd portion out the episodes :(

Anyhoot. First two was good, just as the show is. It's very very good.
Thought the 3rd series was awful compared to the first 2. Might jib it off then.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 28, 2023, 10:57:46 am
Quote from: John C on May 27, 2023, 08:31:02 pm
Watch it all, there's some good fun in it.

Spoiler
but fucking hell the ending is pure shite
[close]

Absolutely

Spoiler
the last two episodes were so bad and out of character with the rest of the show
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 28, 2023, 09:45:31 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on May 26, 2023, 04:27:24 pm
I watched three episodes, I'm not a fan but I imagine some people really liking it, I find it annoying.

I can see that. Though I like it.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 26, 2023, 01:41:29 pm
Poker Face. Any good?

I'm about four episodes in and it's been really enjoyable so far, definitely worth watching at least the first two/three episodes to see if it's your kind of thing.

Nice surprise to see John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats in one of the episodes as well :D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 29, 2023, 07:05:19 pm
Ok, maybe a bit late to the game.

But Ive just watched Squid Game

Just an utterly incredible programme. A work of genius
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 30, 2023, 09:09:42 am
Quote from: John C on May 27, 2023, 08:31:02 pm
Watch it all, there's some good fun in it.

Spoiler
but fucking hell the ending is pure shite
[close]

Yeah Im about 7 episodes in and enjoying it a lot, the two leads are fantastic (especially the woman, shes brilliant and fit).
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 31, 2023, 07:06:50 pm
Not sure I've been more excited for anything than I am for the Gallow's Pole tonight.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 31, 2023, 07:15:51 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on May 31, 2023, 07:06:50 pm
Not sure I've been more excited for anything than I am for the Gallow's Pole tonight.

Darn tootin.  It looks ace.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 31, 2023, 08:17:04 pm
It's a shame that Turgoose is in it to suck the life out of every scene he's in.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
May 31, 2023, 08:56:52 pm
Shane Meadows rarely misses so also looking forward to this, but sounds quite different from his usual fare
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 1, 2023, 11:50:25 am
All three seasons of Ted Lasso are absolutely charming.

Really enjoyed it. Similar type feel to The Detectorists for a simple story well told by mostly nice lovable characters.

Apparently there will be no more and it leaves on a high.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 1, 2023, 12:17:40 pm
Thanks to Armchair expert for starting the thread, Ive just finished watching Guilt. A great show all available on iplayer or uktv

Thought Id post in here as it deserves more attention. 

A comedy drama set in Scotland starring Mark Bonner
 
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 2, 2023, 10:59:08 am
The 4th and final series of Jack Ryan is out on June 30th. Didnt realise that was ending, been pretty impressed with it in general.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 2, 2023, 11:02:33 am
Quote from: Agent99 on May  4, 2023, 12:24:02 pm
Anyone missing Mindhunter should give Through the Darkness a go on Netflix. In a similar vein and deals with the formation of a Behavioural Analysis Team in South Korea.
Watched this. Was good..had some naff moments but overall was enjoyable.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 2, 2023, 11:02:57 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June  2, 2023, 10:59:08 am
The 4th and final series of Jack Ryan is out on June 30th. Didnt realise that was ending, been pretty impressed with it in general.
Great. This is excellent. Looking forward to it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 2, 2023, 11:03:48 am
Quote from: Hazell on May 28, 2023, 09:45:31 pm
I'm about four episodes in and it's been really enjoyable so far, definitely worth watching at least the first two/three episodes to see if it's your kind of thing.

Nice surprise to see John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats in one of the episodes as well :D
Might give it a go this weekend and watch with the Mrs.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
June 2, 2023, 12:12:26 pm
Binged through ' The English' , thought it was fantastic, Emily Blunt so good in this
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:07:42 am
Fot te next Installment of Britis Dramas tat everyone as probably already seen or wont be watching.

Malpractice on ITV is pretty good, Medical drama with and interesting plotline and stars the wonderful Niamh Algar.
Only 5 episodes so its well paced too.




