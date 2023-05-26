I enjoyed season 1 - the lead is a good actressThere is a main story and then a lot of filler episodes along the way, equally enjoyable, quite formulaic (spelling?)
I watched three episodes, I'm not a fan but I imagine some people really liking it, I find it annoying.
Poker Face. Any good?
Started 'Beef' last night, first episode was funny but I've no idea how they will carry this premise on for a whole season.
Watching 'Colin from Accounts',very enjoyable Australian comedy.
Barry s4Crap, didn't know they'd portion out the episodes Anyhoot. First two was good, just as the show is. It's very very good.
Watch it all, there's some good fun in it.Spoilerbut fucking hell the ending is pure shite[close]
Not sure I've been more excited for anything than I am for the Gallow's Pole tonight.
Anyone missing Mindhunter should give Through the Darkness a go on Netflix. In a similar vein and deals with the formation of a Behavioural Analysis Team in South Korea.
The 4th and final series of Jack Ryan is out on June 30th. Didnt realise that was ending, been pretty impressed with it in general.
I'm about four episodes in and it's been really enjoyable so far, definitely worth watching at least the first two/three episodes to see if it's your kind of thing.Nice surprise to see John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats in one of the episodes as well
