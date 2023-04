Just finished season 1 of The Detectorists.



No idea how I missed this - had literally never seen a second of it before the start of this week, nor did I really have a clue what to expect. Decided to watch it on a whim because had nothing else to watch and decided that as itís only half an hour an episode it was no biggie if it was rubbish.



Itís bloody fantastic; the writing and acting are absolutely sublime.



Canít wait to get started on season 2.